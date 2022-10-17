Read full article on original website
Former Pres. Trump’s son-in-law Jared loses big time in court, ordered to pay millions.
Jared Kushner has agreed to pay a $3.25 million fine to the state of Maryland and to reimburse potentially tens of thousands of tenants of his 9000 rental units in Baltimore. The restitution will take the form of refunds to tenants who were charged illegal fees such as excessive application fees, improper agent fees, writ fees and unreturned security deposits.
The 55 worst things Trump did during his presidency
Since Donald Trump left office just over a year ago now, he has moaned that the election was stolen from him and said he should have won.These claims have been widely disputed but even if they were true it is worth rememebring what he was like as a president, and why he absolutely should not be one again.So, here are 55 of his worst acts when he held office.Read to the end, if you dare..1. When he dismissed Russian interference in the electionThe spectre of Russia has haunted Trump since the 2016 election that brought him to power. Post-election analysis...
EXCLUSIVE: CNN's Jim Sciutto is absent from the air after it was revealed he suffered a 'serious fall' in Amsterdam and was ordered by network bosses to 'address personal issues'
CNN mainstay Jim Sciutto has been off air after network bosses ordered him to address a 'personal situation' stemming from a 'serious fall' he suffered while in Amsterdam earlier this year. Sciutto, 52, presented the Newsroom on the struggling network alongside Poppy Harlow on Monday. He did not appear on...
‘Trump is the man’: trial paints a White House plagued by foreign influence
The legal woes of investor Tom Barrack, accused of secretly lobbying for the Emirati regime, add to the image of a Trump circle beset by influence-peddling and corruption
A Trump aide is talking to the FBI about the Mar-a-Lago docs, reports say, appearing to confirm suspicions of an informant
The rumor of an informant in Trump's orbit was fueled by new reports Wednesday. WaPo and CNN said a Trump employee was talking to the FBI over the Mar-a-Lago documents. Trumpworld has long been paranoid abut the prospect of someone secretly working against him. Reports that an employee of former...
White House signals Iran deal talks have stalled as protests rage in support of woman killed for not wearing headscarf properly
Negotiations over the US and Iran both rejoining a 2015 nuclear accord signed under the Obama administration are not likely to bear fruit any time soon, the White House said on Monday.White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre made the remark after being asked about Tehran’s involvement in selling arms to Russia for use in Ukraine as well as the ongoing bloody protests that have rocked the country in the wake of the death of Mahsa Amini.Ms Amini, a 22-year-old, was killed in police custody after being detained for not wearing a headscarf properly. Her death has inspired furious protests...
Trump Alleges George H.W. Bush Took 'Millions And Millions' Of Documents To Bowling Alley, Chinese Restaurant
Former President Donald Trump said that former U.S. President George H.W. Bush “took millions and millions” of documents to a bowling alley joined together with a Chinese restaurant. What Happened: Trump made his statements at a campaign rally in Arizona on Sunday. The former U.S. president said that...
US: Iranian troops in Crimea backing Russian drone strikes
WASHINGTON — (AP) — The White House said Thursday that the U.S. has evidence that Iranian troops are "directly engaged on the ground" in Crimea supporting Russian drone attacks on Ukraine's infrastructure and civilian population. National Security Council spokesman John Kirby told reporters that Iran has sent a...
Mnuchin to take stand at Trump ally Barrack's foreign agent trial
NEW YORK, Oct 20 (Reuters) - Former U.S. Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin is expected to take the stand as a witness for the defense of Tom Barrack, a onetime fundraiser for former U.S. President Donald Trump who is on trial on charges of illegally acting as a foreign agent, the judge overseeing the case said on Thursday.
