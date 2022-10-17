ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Phoenix, AZ

Suns, Cam Johnson Fail to Reach Extension

By Donnie Druin
Inside The Suns
Inside The Suns
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4VvZAX_0icmg0VA00

The Phoenix Suns will see yet another draft pick hit restricted free agency next season after the team and Cam Johnson failed to reach an extension.

The Phoenix Suns are about to do it all over again.

Just months after going through restricted free agency with Deandre Ayton, the Suns are bound for the same fate after failing to reach an extension with power forward Cam Johnson this offseason.

Phoenix had until Monday, when official rosters were due to the league, to reach an agreement with the first-round pick.

Now, Johnson will play the last year of his rookie contract before (somewhat) testing the waters of free agency.

Johnson spoke about his contract situation at Media Day, telling reporters:

"With things like this, I feel like if you obsess over it and get yourself all wrapped up in it — it's only detrimental. I feel like the process will play out as it will and as it is supposed to. It's the reason you have agents, to help you negotiate these things. I love being here. I love playing in this city. It has been great to me," said Johnson.

"I love what we have been able to accomplish as a team," Johnson said. "I'm looking forward to continuing that. The way that it stands, I have a year left on my contract, and that is the year I am playing right now. I am super excited to be here. I am super excited for the opportunity. I love this team, I love our guys, and I'm ready to start training camp and get back to work."

Johnson was named as the team's starting power forward after the Suns and Jae Crowder mutually agreed to part ways.

Johnson was expected to make about $18-20 million per season on his new contract, but that figure will have to wait until next year to come to fruition.

Thank you for making Inside The Suns your destination for Phoenix Suns news. Please be sure to give us a like on Facebook , subscribe to us on YouTube and follow us on Twitter @InsideTheSuns FN for news, updates, analysis and more!

Top Phoenix Suns News

Landy Shamet Lone Sun Not Expected for Season Opener

Suns Rank at No. 7 in Final B/R Power Rankings

Here's Why the Phoenix Suns' Opener is More Important Than Ever

Devin Booker Could be League-Winner for Fantasy Basketball

Leaked Suns Jerseys Bring Vibrant Alternative

Cam Johnson Named as Breakout Candidate for Suns

Suns Fall in ESPN's Fun/Watchability Rankings

Paul Pierce Says Suns Championship Window is Closed

Suns Center Jock Landale Ready to Leave His Mark

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Spun

NBA World Reacts To Klay Thompson Unhappy News

Earlier this week, NBA on ESPN had Ronnie2k on the show to discuss which players have improved their ratings for this year's video game. That apparently didn't sit well with Klay Thompson. Thompson sent an emphatic message to the official Instagram account for NBA on ESPN. It's very evident that...
Page Six

Nia Long on fiancé Ime Udoka’s ‘difficult’ alleged affair, Celtics suspension

Actress Nia Long has broken her silence on her fiancé Ime Udoka’s alleged affair. The Boston Celtics announced Thursday that Udoka would be suspended from his role as the NBA team’s head coach for “violations of team policies” that reportedly include an alleged romance with a woman on staff. Via her rep, Long told Page Six on Friday that although “recent events” have been “difficult” for her to “process,” she’s turning to her loved ones for strength. “The outpouring of love and support from family, friends and the community during this difficult time means so much to me,” the statement read. “I ask that...
Larry Brown Sports

Klay Thompson tears into ESPN over their latest interview

Klay Thompson cannot stand one man and one man in particular. ESPN aired an interview on Monday’s episode of “NBA Today” with Ronnie Singh (popularly known by his nickname, “Ronnie 2K”). Singh officially serves as the digital marketing director for the popular “NBA 2K” video game and has effectively become the face of the franchise.
Yardbarker

TNT Signs Charles Barkley, Kenny Smith, Ernie Johnson, Shaq to Extensions

As revealed by the network, host Ernie Johnson and the expert panel of Charles Barkley, Kenny Smith and Shaquille O’Neal have each received long-term contract extensions. Barkley’s deal is for 10 years and between $100 million and $200 million, per Andrew Marchand of the New York Post. Barkley still has three years left on his current contract.
NEW YORK STATE
Golf Digest

Jordan Spieth subtly daggered caddie Michael Greller while discussing his pickleball prowess (or lackthereof)

Jordan Spieth and Michael Greller have never been afraid to call each other out. Their back and forth is part of what makes their player-caddie relationship so great, and so long-lasting. Even the shots that appear serious, like the time Spieth essentially blamed him for two poor shots at the 2019 U.S. Open, are quickly forgived and forgotten. This time, though, Spieth may have gone too far.
SOUTH CAROLINA STATE
Larry Brown Sports

Nia Long effectively scrubs Ime Udoka from her Instagram page

Nia Long has taken steps to distance herself from her former longtime boyfriend/fiance Ime Udoka. Long has effectively scrubbed Udoka from her Instagram page. A look at her profile shows only one post involving the NBA coach. The post was from May and congratulated Udoka for reaching the NBA Finals in his first season on the job.
Inside The Suns

Inside The Suns

Phoenix, AZ
1K+
Followers
554
Post
358K+
Views
ABOUT

InsideTheSuns brings you the latest news, highlights, and analysis surrounding the Phoenix Suns.

 https://www.si.com/nba/suns

Comments / 0

Community Policy