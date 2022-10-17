Suns, Cam Johnson Fail to Reach Extension

The Phoenix Suns will see yet another draft pick hit restricted free agency next season after the team and Cam Johnson failed to reach an extension.

The Phoenix Suns are about to do it all over again.

Just months after going through restricted free agency with Deandre Ayton, the Suns are bound for the same fate after failing to reach an extension with power forward Cam Johnson this offseason.

Phoenix had until Monday, when official rosters were due to the league, to reach an agreement with the first-round pick.

Now, Johnson will play the last year of his rookie contract before (somewhat) testing the waters of free agency.

Johnson spoke about his contract situation at Media Day, telling reporters:

"With things like this, I feel like if you obsess over it and get yourself all wrapped up in it — it's only detrimental. I feel like the process will play out as it will and as it is supposed to. It's the reason you have agents, to help you negotiate these things. I love being here. I love playing in this city. It has been great to me," said Johnson.

"I love what we have been able to accomplish as a team," Johnson said. "I'm looking forward to continuing that. The way that it stands, I have a year left on my contract, and that is the year I am playing right now. I am super excited to be here. I am super excited for the opportunity. I love this team, I love our guys, and I'm ready to start training camp and get back to work."

Johnson was named as the team's starting power forward after the Suns and Jae Crowder mutually agreed to part ways.

Johnson was expected to make about $18-20 million per season on his new contract, but that figure will have to wait until next year to come to fruition.

