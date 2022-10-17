ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Joseph, MO

kq2.com

One fatality reported after crash in St. Joseph

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) One person has died following a traffic crash in St. Joseph earlier this afternoon. According to St. Joseph police officers on scene, the crash occurred just after 1 p.m. in the area of North 26th and Lovers Lane. Police say a Dodge pickup was traveling west on...
kq2.com

Mayor shares special token with Edison student

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) Students at Edison Elementary had their first chance to meet with mentors through the St. Joseph School District's I.D.E.A. Mentoring program on Thursday. St. Joseph Mayor John Josendale was one of the guest mentors at Thursday's session. He opened up about his childhood and the challenges he has faced.
kq2.com

End of Week Without VIolence marked by memorial walk

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) It's the middle of Domestic Violence Awareness Month and Friday marks the end of the Week Without Violence brought by the YWCA. "All week long, we have been talking about how to advocate for victims and survivors of domestic abuse. And so on Friday, we close our week out with a memorial walk to honor those victims of domestic violence," YWCA volunteer and outreach director Traci McChristy said.
kq2.com

MERIL hosts Halloween Bash with local organizations, offering resources

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) A local non-profit gave families an early opportunity to go trick or treating on Thursday; MERIL hosted a "Halloween Bash." "I think we have 24 social service organizations," MERIL public relations assistant Christopher Matthews said. MERIL is an organization that helps people with disabilities live independently in...
kq2.com

The Human Bean holds 7th annual Coffee for a Cure

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) On Friday, the Human Bean in St. Joseph and nationwide hosted its 7th annual Coffee for a Cure event– a day where all sales and tips go toward Mosaic Life Care Auxiliary Breast Cancer Patient Assistance Fund. “It really benefits our patients. And so that's why...

