(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) It's the middle of Domestic Violence Awareness Month and Friday marks the end of the Week Without Violence brought by the YWCA. "All week long, we have been talking about how to advocate for victims and survivors of domestic abuse. And so on Friday, we close our week out with a memorial walk to honor those victims of domestic violence," YWCA volunteer and outreach director Traci McChristy said.

1 DAY AGO