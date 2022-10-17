Canyon ISD enrollment reaches record high

CANYON, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — This year Canyon ISD saw historical enrollment numbers reaching over 11,000 students.

Canyon ISD superintendent, Dr. Darryl Flusche said this is about a 360-student increase from last year across the district.

“We were growing 2 to 2 and half percent for enrollment year after year than covid came and our enrollment stayed pretty steady not growing quite as much. And coming out of covid we had 300 student growth last year and we are at 360 student growth this year,” Dr. Flusche said.

This year West Plains High School opened up and Dr. Flusche said that the High School was built to help with the increase of students at Randall High School.

“I think the new school opening up created some excitement in the community. When we had open house at west plains this summer there was maybe two thousand to three thousand people who toured through that school. Following that tour in July we had several requests into the school district and into that school, so that probably affected our enrollment a little bit,” Dr. Flusche added.

He said that West Plains High School contains 80% of students that were originally zoned to Randall High School.

“With the enrollment at Randall high school extending the capacity of the building that is the reason that west plains high school was built, it was needed. Rather than adding on to Randall high school and making it a huge school,” he said.

He added that enrollment is looked at in January and February to predict the number of students that will be attending the next school year. This creates a plan for staff and what the campuses can expect in the next year.

“This year when we opened school, we were able to have teachers in every location where we needed some teachers. There were some adjustments that occurred in early august where we expected enrollment to be higher in one place or another where it grew extending high,” Dr. Flusche said.

He added with the opening of the new schools in the district, more students are able to participate in school activities. Sports and marching bands all benefited from the enrollment increase because more students were able to join.