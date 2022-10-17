Read full article on original website
Crews break ground on $50M Bettendorf golf entertainment center near TBK Bank Sports Complex
BETTENDORF, Iowa — A $50 million golf entertainment center is coming to Bettendorf. Developers broke ground on Wednesday, Oct. 19 for the Iron Tee Golf facility, which will be located east of the TBK Bank Sports Complex. 40 acres of land have been cleared near the intersection of Middle...
KWQC
October snowfall in the Quad Cities
QUAD CITIES, Iowa/Ill. (KWQC) - We have been no stranger to snow in eastern Iowa and western Illinois during the month of October over the last several years. In 2017 the Quad Cities International Airport received a trace of snow. In 2018, 2019 and 2020 there was measurable snow, including...
KWQC
Fire, police on scene at ESCP Corporation in Davenport
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - Davenport fire and police are on the scene at ESCP Corporation, 833, W. 2nd St. Details are limited, but a TV6 crew on scene said they saw smoke. Traffic is blocked at 3rd and Howell streets and at Wilkes Avenue. ESCP is a contract metal fabrication...
KWQC
An old Henry County dairy farm has become a fall fun destination
GALVA, Ill. (KWQC) -Farmgate Market is an old dairy farm that has been turned into a fall fun park for all ages. Tom Jones talks about what the market offers, its amenities such as a corn maze and petting zoo, and much more. Farmgate Market is located at 2774 State...
Longtime Corridor Restaurant to Welcome Back Customers Next Week
Customers are ready to flock back to a newly remodeled corridor restaurant that's been closed for nearly 16 months. Next week, you'll again be able to sink your teeth into food like this. *Stock photo. It was on June 30, 2021, that a fire caused approximately $500,000 in damage at...
ourquadcities.com
I-74 bridge path to close for maintenance
The Iowa and Illinois departments of transportation, and the cities of Bettendorf and Moline, announced Wednesday that the bike and pedestrian path on the I-74 bridge will temporarily close to the public beginning Monday, Oct. 24 for maintenance. Contractors will be grinding the path’s expansion joints to make it easier...
KWQC
Davenport has a new downtown bakery, deli and micro grocery
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) -Those that have been hankering for a new place to dine or shop for groceries in downtown Davenport have a brand new hot spot. Blue Spruce General Store has officially opened at 217 East 2nd Street--which is the former location of Cookies & Dreams. Brandon Carleton, owner,...
KWQC
Boil order in effect for sections of Silvis, East Moline
SILVIS, Ill. (KWQC) - Sections of Silvis and East Moline are under a boil order until further notice, according to Randy Parker, superintendent of Silvis Heights Water. Residents north of Crosstown Avenue in Silvis and north of 30th Avenue in East Moline should boil there water until further notice, Parker said.
Classmates of construction worker killed in Burlington accident launch GoFundMe, here's how you can help
MOUNT PLEASANT, Iowa — Editor's note: The above video aired on Tuesday, Oct. 18. A GoFundMe has been launched to support the memorial and family of a construction worker struck and killed by a car on Tuesday, Oct. 19 and it's already exceeding its goals. Pearson Franklin, a 20-year-old...
Columbus Junction child care center could face closure without funding, community support
COLUMBUS JUNCTION, Iowa — A 20-year-old child care center in Columbus Junction could be facing closure without more funding and community support. Columbus Community Childcare Center has around 30 kids enrolled currently but is licensed to handle 101. Directors believe it to be the only licensed child care center in Columbus Junction.
Eastern Iowa Hy-Vee Offering A Different Kind of Snack
The above image is supposed to make you feel a bit uncomfortable. Some people just are when it comes to insects. Especially when it comes to eating them. But at least one Cedar Rapids Hy-Vee store and some local co-ops are offering crickets as a new kind of snack food.
KWQC
Heavy police presence near Hilltop Plaza in East Moline
EAST MOLINE, Ill. (KWQC) - East Moline police were seen investigating a scene in the area near Hilltop Plaza on Avenue of the Cities Wednesday night. Details are limited, but our TV6 crew on scene reports seeing police searching vehicles in the Hilltop Plaza parking lot. A portion of Avenue...
Davenport’s Darkest Legend: “Limb Of Unknown Child”
Towns, cities, and states have their own myths and legends. Davenport Iowa has one that many don't even know about. Every year this legend from Oakdale Cemetery gets more and more popular. The Cemetary itself has a few local legends around it, but the two biggest appear to be "Baby...
Man critically wounded in Davenport shooting early Wednesday
DAVENPORT, Iowa — An early Wednesday shooting in Davenport left a 40-year-old man with a serious gunshot wound, according to a Davenport Police Department news release. Davenport police responded to the 2000 block of North Linwood Avenue around 1:58 a.m., on Wednesday morning. Officers found the man suffering from a life-threatening wound. He was transferred to a local hospital to be treated for his injuries.
walls102.com
Two road workers killed while setting up construction barrels
BURLINGTON IA – Two road workers were killed in western Illinois on Tuesday while setting up construction barrels near Burlington, IA. They were walking behind their stationary pickup truck and trailer in a work zone on the Great River Bridge of U.S Route 34 westbound as it crosses the Mississippi River. An SUV traveling westbound reportedly struck a barrel and continued on, striking the two. Killed were 20-year-old Pearson J. Franklin of New London, IA and 35-year-old Andrew Whitcomb of Burnside, IL. The driver of the SUV, 21-year-old Emily Johnson, of Gladstone, IL, was written citations for Scott’s Law – Improper Passing of a Stationary Emergency Vehicle, Improper Use of Electronic Communication Device, and Failure To Reduce Speed To Avoid a Crash.
KWQC
Crews respond to a Davenport structure fire Tuesday
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - No one was unjuried in a structure fire Tuesday in Davenport. The Davenport Fire Department responded around 5:30 p.m. Tuesday to a structure fire in the 1200 block of Main Street, according to a media release. Scott County Communications had multiple calls reporting a rear porch of a building was on fire.
Boil order issued for parts of East Moline and Silvis
EAST MOLINE, Ill. — A boil issue is in effect for portions of East Moline and Silvis, according to Randy Parker, superintendent of water for Silvis Heights Water. Silvis Heights residents north of 30th/Crosstown Ave and east of Archer Drive in East Moline are under a boil order until further notice. The boil order is only for drinking and cooking purposes.
KWQC
Galesburg BMWED leader reacts as union heads back to the bargaining table with BNSF
GALESBURG, Ill. (KWQC) - The third-largest railroad union in the country rejected its tentative agreement with BNSF railway last week, renewing the possibility of a major railway strike. The Brotherhood of Maintenance of Way Employes Division represents more than 11,000 maintenance workers who repair the tracks trains travel on. On...
Quad City Veteran's Network celebrating 4 years of helping veterans find jobs
MOLINE, Ill. — The Quad Cities Veterans' Network is celebrating its fourth anniversary of connecting local veterans with jobs. In partnership with IowaWORKS, the Veterans' Network holds networking events on the third Thursday of each month to help veterans find work with top Quad Cities employers. "We understand the...
Radio Iowa
Eastern Iowa toy factory plans to donate Friday’s entire shift to charity
A small toy manufacturing company in eastern Iowa plans to devote its entire shift on Friday to building and packaging several hundred race car kits that will be donated to local Toys for Tots campaigns. Amy Belding, spokeswoman for Blu Track, says the Anamosa factory makes flexible two-lane racetracks that...
WQAD
