Davenport, IA

KWQC

October snowfall in the Quad Cities

QUAD CITIES, Iowa/Ill. (KWQC) - We have been no stranger to snow in eastern Iowa and western Illinois during the month of October over the last several years. In 2017 the Quad Cities International Airport received a trace of snow. In 2018, 2019 and 2020 there was measurable snow, including...
BURLINGTON, IA
KWQC

Fire, police on scene at ESCP Corporation in Davenport

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - Davenport fire and police are on the scene at ESCP Corporation, 833, W. 2nd St. Details are limited, but a TV6 crew on scene said they saw smoke. Traffic is blocked at 3rd and Howell streets and at Wilkes Avenue. ESCP is a contract metal fabrication...
DAVENPORT, IA
KWQC

An old Henry County dairy farm has become a fall fun destination

GALVA, Ill. (KWQC) -Farmgate Market is an old dairy farm that has been turned into a fall fun park for all ages. Tom Jones talks about what the market offers, its amenities such as a corn maze and petting zoo, and much more. Farmgate Market is located at 2774 State...
GALVA, IL
ourquadcities.com

I-74 bridge path to close for maintenance

The Iowa and Illinois departments of transportation, and the cities of Bettendorf and Moline, announced Wednesday that the bike and pedestrian path on the I-74 bridge will temporarily close to the public beginning Monday, Oct. 24 for maintenance. Contractors will be grinding the path’s expansion joints to make it easier...
BETTENDORF, IA
KWQC

Davenport has a new downtown bakery, deli and micro grocery

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) -Those that have been hankering for a new place to dine or shop for groceries in downtown Davenport have a brand new hot spot. Blue Spruce General Store has officially opened at 217 East 2nd Street--which is the former location of Cookies & Dreams. Brandon Carleton, owner,...
DAVENPORT, IA
KWQC

Boil order in effect for sections of Silvis, East Moline

SILVIS, Ill. (KWQC) - Sections of Silvis and East Moline are under a boil order until further notice, according to Randy Parker, superintendent of Silvis Heights Water. Residents north of Crosstown Avenue in Silvis and north of 30th Avenue in East Moline should boil there water until further notice, Parker said.
SILVIS, IL
KWQC

Heavy police presence near Hilltop Plaza in East Moline

EAST MOLINE, Ill. (KWQC) - East Moline police were seen investigating a scene in the area near Hilltop Plaza on Avenue of the Cities Wednesday night. Details are limited, but our TV6 crew on scene reports seeing police searching vehicles in the Hilltop Plaza parking lot. A portion of Avenue...
EAST MOLINE, IL
B100

Davenport’s Darkest Legend: “Limb Of Unknown Child”

Towns, cities, and states have their own myths and legends. Davenport Iowa has one that many don't even know about. Every year this legend from Oakdale Cemetery gets more and more popular. The Cemetary itself has a few local legends around it, but the two biggest appear to be "Baby...
DAVENPORT, IA
WQAD

Man critically wounded in Davenport shooting early Wednesday

DAVENPORT, Iowa — An early Wednesday shooting in Davenport left a 40-year-old man with a serious gunshot wound, according to a Davenport Police Department news release. Davenport police responded to the 2000 block of North Linwood Avenue around 1:58 a.m., on Wednesday morning. Officers found the man suffering from a life-threatening wound. He was transferred to a local hospital to be treated for his injuries.
DAVENPORT, IA
walls102.com

Two road workers killed while setting up construction barrels

BURLINGTON IA – Two road workers were killed in western Illinois on Tuesday while setting up construction barrels near Burlington, IA. They were walking behind their stationary pickup truck and trailer in a work zone on the Great River Bridge of U.S Route 34 westbound as it crosses the Mississippi River. An SUV traveling westbound reportedly struck a barrel and continued on, striking the two. Killed were 20-year-old Pearson J. Franklin of New London, IA and 35-year-old Andrew Whitcomb of Burnside, IL. The driver of the SUV, 21-year-old Emily Johnson, of Gladstone, IL, was written citations for Scott’s Law – Improper Passing of a Stationary Emergency Vehicle, Improper Use of Electronic Communication Device, and Failure To Reduce Speed To Avoid a Crash.
BURLINGTON, IA
KWQC

Crews respond to a Davenport structure fire Tuesday

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - No one was unjuried in a structure fire Tuesday in Davenport. The Davenport Fire Department responded around 5:30 p.m. Tuesday to a structure fire in the 1200 block of Main Street, according to a media release. Scott County Communications had multiple calls reporting a rear porch of a building was on fire.
DAVENPORT, IA
WQAD

Boil order issued for parts of East Moline and Silvis

EAST MOLINE, Ill. — A boil issue is in effect for portions of East Moline and Silvis, according to Randy Parker, superintendent of water for Silvis Heights Water. Silvis Heights residents north of 30th/Crosstown Ave and east of Archer Drive in East Moline are under a boil order until further notice. The boil order is only for drinking and cooking purposes.
EAST MOLINE, IL
WQAD

WQAD

