ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
La Crosse, WI

Voter Education Event to help community learn about voting

By Alexia Walz
News8000.com | WKBT News 8
News8000.com | WKBT News 8
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Ax10C_0icmew6H00

LA CROSSE (WKBT) — Students and first-time voters are encouraged to go to La Crosse’s South Side Neighborhood Center on Tuesday between 9 a.m. and 4 p.m.

The Voter Education Event includes topics like absentee voting and voter accessibility.

If you’re interested in being an election worker, you can sign up at Tuesday’s event.

COPYRIGHT 2022 BY NEWS 8 NOW/NEWS 8000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
News8000.com | WKBT News 8

La Crosse Job Center hosting virtual manufacturing job fair

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WKBT) – For those looking to further their career or try something new: there’s a virtual job fair on Thursday. These jobs are mostly manufacturing jobs, but there are also sales, janitorial, and accounting positions available. The La Crosse Job Center is hosting the online fair. The jobs are based in western Wisconsin, southeast Minnesota, and northeast...
LA CROSSE, WI
winonan.org

PragerU speaker sparks controversy and discourse at Winona State

Campus has been steeped in controversy the past few weeks as many students expressed their concerns about PragerU’s podcaster and influencer, Amala Ekpunobi, who visited Winona State University’s campus on October 14. Despite its namesake, Prager University is not in fact a university, but a 501(c)(3) nonprofit offering...
wizmnews.com

La Crosse School budget up for public hearing Monday night

Taxpayers in the La Crosse School District will get a chance Monday night to speak out on spending for this school year. A public hearing on the district’s operating budget will start at 6 p.m., just before the regular school board meeting at the Hogan Administrative Center. This summer,...
LA CROSSE, WI
News8000.com | WKBT News 8

Gundersen Dental Specialties installs solar panels

LA CROSSE (WKBT) — A new downtown La Crosse business is going green. The Gundersen Dental Specialties Building–near 3rd and State Streets–is installing up to 154 solar panels. Employees say the panels will reduce the building’s electric bill by thousands of dollars in just a few years. However, they say the solar panels are about more than the financial benefit....
LA CROSSE, WI
News8000.com | WKBT News 8

News8000.com | WKBT News 8

La Crosse, WI
5K+
Followers
4K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

News8000.com provides you with the latest news, weather, sports, live events, and more for the greater La Crosse, Wisconsin area.

 https://www.news8000.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy