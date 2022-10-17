Voter Education Event to help community learn about voting

LA CROSSE (WKBT) — Students and first-time voters are encouraged to go to La Crosse’s South Side Neighborhood Center on Tuesday between 9 a.m. and 4 p.m.

The Voter Education Event includes topics like absentee voting and voter accessibility.

If you’re interested in being an election worker, you can sign up at Tuesday’s event.

