Versori, a Manchester, UK-based supplier of enterprise grade integration options, raised $500K in funding. The $500k funding is a part of the brand new normal deal supplied by Y-Combinator to startups. The funding is made up of two separate SAFE investments. $125k on a submit cash SAFE in return for 7% of the invested firm and $375k on an uncapped SAFE with a “Most Favoured Nation” provision.

1 DAY AGO