One of the biggest storylines ahead of the Pittsburgh Steelers matchup against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Week 6 was that Mike Tomlin ‘s team was absolutely decimated with injuries in the secondary. Minkah Fitzpatrick , Cameron Sutton , Levi Wallace and Ahkello Witherspoon all were inactive for the game and it seemed the defense was set up to be torn apart by Tom Brady and his offensive weapons. That was far from the case as several guys stepped up who were not expected to be key pieces of the secondary heading into the season. The group did a heck of a job containing the Buccaneers offense.

