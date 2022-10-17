Read full article on original website
Finally Time to Bench These Two Colts Starters?
On the latest episode of Locked On Colts, the guys sort out some of the lineup changes and "good problems" that the Colts have in front of them.
4 Bills most responsible for Week 6 win vs. Chiefs
The Buffalo Bills finally got their revenge for the infamous 13-seconds game against the Kansas City Chiefs in last season’s playoffs. In the Bills Week 6 game, the team traveled to Arrowhead Stadium and beat their AFC Rival 24-20 to get a leg up in the 2022 AFC home-field advantage race. There were plenty of Bills players who stepped up big-time in the Bills-Chiefs game this week. Here are the four Buffalo players (and one coach) most responsible for the Week 6 win vs. the Chiefs.
Josh Allen receives hilarious honor on Buffalo street
The city of Buffalo sure knows how to make their stars feel loved. Buffalo Bills MVP candidate Josh Allen spearheaded a late-game comeback against the Kansas City Chiefs in Week 6 with a fourth-quarter drive that netted the Bills a game-winning touchdown. Maybe the most memorable moment of the drive was when Allen went airborne to hurdle over Chiefs defender Justin Reid to set up a first down for Buffalo in the red zone.
NFL World Calling For 1 Head Coach To Be Fired Tonight
Could another notable NFL head coach be shown the exit this Monday night? The Chargers trailed the Broncos 10-0 at the end of the first quarter tonight's MNF game. Brandon Staley's defense is getting shredded by Russell Wilson, who hasn't had much success so far this season. Staley's defense ...
Allen and Miller
Buffalo Bills pass rusher Von Miller single-handedly took over Sunday’s game late in the fourth quarter, and looked exactly like the missing piece for a team looking for its first Super Bowl win in franchise history. Nate Geary shares more thoughts:
Buffalo Bills At the Bye: Gabe Davis & 3 Key Difference-Makers
Heading into their Week 7 bye, the Buffalo Bills have compiled the best record in the AFC behind strong performances from several key players.
Yardbarker
Steelers Makeshift Secondary, HC Mike Tomlin Happy With Unit’s Collective Effort In Week 6
One of the biggest storylines ahead of the Pittsburgh Steelers matchup against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Week 6 was that Mike Tomlin ‘s team was absolutely decimated with injuries in the secondary. Minkah Fitzpatrick , Cameron Sutton , Levi Wallace and Ahkello Witherspoon all were inactive for the game and it seemed the defense was set up to be torn apart by Tom Brady and his offensive weapons. That was far from the case as several guys stepped up who were not expected to be key pieces of the secondary heading into the season. The group did a heck of a job containing the Buccaneers offense.
PODCAST: Bills the class of AFC East at bye
The Bills Wire is back with their weekly podcast during the 2022 NFL season. Check out the latest episode ahead of the Bills’ Week 7 bye below:
Josh Allen Describes Game-Winning Move That Helped Bills Beat Chiefs
The Buffalo quarterback weighed in on the play that eventually led to the team’s contest-winning touchdown.
