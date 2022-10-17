ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Buffalo, NY

ClutchPoints

4 Bills most responsible for Week 6 win vs. Chiefs

The Buffalo Bills finally got their revenge for the infamous 13-seconds game against the Kansas City Chiefs in last season’s playoffs. In the Bills Week 6 game, the team traveled to Arrowhead Stadium and beat their AFC Rival 24-20 to get a leg up in the 2022 AFC home-field advantage race. There were plenty of Bills players who stepped up big-time in the Bills-Chiefs game this week. Here are the four Buffalo players (and one coach) most responsible for the Week 6 win vs. the Chiefs.
KANSAS CITY, MO
Larry Brown Sports

Josh Allen receives hilarious honor on Buffalo street

The city of Buffalo sure knows how to make their stars feel loved. Buffalo Bills MVP candidate Josh Allen spearheaded a late-game comeback against the Kansas City Chiefs in Week 6 with a fourth-quarter drive that netted the Bills a game-winning touchdown. Maybe the most memorable moment of the drive was when Allen went airborne to hurdle over Chiefs defender Justin Reid to set up a first down for Buffalo in the red zone.
BUFFALO, NY
Athlon Sports

NFL World Calling For 1 Head Coach To Be Fired Tonight

Could another notable NFL head coach be shown the exit this Monday night? The Chargers trailed the Broncos 10-0 at the end of the first quarter tonight's MNF game. Brandon Staley's defense is getting shredded by Russell Wilson, who hasn't had much success so far this season.  Staley's defense ...
WGR550

Allen and Miller

Buffalo Bills pass rusher Von Miller single-handedly took over Sunday’s game late in the fourth quarter, and looked exactly like the missing piece for a team looking for its first Super Bowl win in franchise history. Nate Geary shares more thoughts:
BUFFALO, NY
Yardbarker

Steelers Makeshift Secondary, HC Mike Tomlin Happy With Unit’s Collective Effort In Week 6

One of the biggest storylines ahead of the Pittsburgh Steelers matchup against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Week 6 was that Mike Tomlin ‘s team was absolutely decimated with injuries in the secondary. Minkah Fitzpatrick , Cameron Sutton , Levi Wallace and Ahkello Witherspoon all were inactive for the game and it seemed the defense was set up to be torn apart by Tom Brady and his offensive weapons. That was far from the case as several guys stepped up who were not expected to be key pieces of the secondary heading into the season. The group did a heck of a job containing the Buccaneers offense.
PITTSBURGH, PA

