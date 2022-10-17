Read full article on original website
BlueGoldNews.com: WVU Football Aubrey Burks Texas Tech Postgame 10/22/22
West Virginia safety Aubrey Burks detailed the communication and effort issues in the secondary that contributed to Texas Tech's easy win over the Mountaineers. Welcome to the discussion. Thank you for reading!. Please purchase a subscription to read our premium content. If you have a subscription, please log in or...
No sugar-coating the Mountaineer loss at Texas Tech
There’s no way to sugar-coat what happened to West Virginia at Texas Tech Saturday afternoon. Just nine days removed from their best win of the season against Baylor, the Mountaineers fell completely flat in Lubbock, losing to the Red Raiders in about every way, shape and form.
Morton, Brooks lift Texas Tech over West Virginia 48-10
LUBBOCK, Texas (AP) — Behren Morton threw two touchdown passes, Tahj Brooks ran for two scores and Texas Tech used a fast start to beat West Virginia 48-10 on Saturday. Coming off a bye week and playing in Lubbock for the first time in nearly a month, the Red Raiders (4-3, 2-2 Big 12) scored 17 points off of turnovers, broke a two-game losing streak and improved to 3-0 at home.
West Virginia thumped by Texas Tech, 48-10
LUBBOCK, Texas (WV News) — The West Virginia Mountaineers fell to 3-4 overall and 1-3 in Big 12 play in a 48-10 rout at the hands of the Texas Tech Red Raiders (4-3, 2-2 Big 12). Texas Tech never trailed, scoring on the game’s opening drive on a 19-yard...
WATCH: West Virginia Mountaineers -Texas Tech Red Raiders Highlights, Interviews
LUBBOCK, Texas -- Highlights and postgame interviews from West Virginia's 48-10 loss to Texas Tech. The Mountaineers fell to 3-4 overall and 1-3 in the Big 12 with the defeat.
New coach, similar profile for Texas Tech in 2022
West Virginia will travel to Lubbock for its seventh contest of the season to take on a Texas Tech team that’s hungry to get back in the win column after dropping its last two contests. Although the Red Raiders are now under the direction of first-year head coach Joey...
Photo Gallery I: West Virginia Mountaineers - Texas Tech Red Raiders
LUBBOCK, Texas -- West Virginia was blown out in every manner possible in a 48-10 pasting at the hands of Texas Tech on Saturday afternoon. The Mountaineers yielded 594 yards of offense while putting up only 282 of their own in the ugly beatdown. Welcome to the discussion. Thank you...
WVU must find its tough identity again
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WV News) — Think West Virginia football and of what do you think?. If you’ve been around for any length of time there really is only one thing and it’s toughness.
West Virginia Wesleyan ends 27-game skid with victory at Alderson Broaddus
PHILIPPI, W.Va. (WV News) — The West Virginia Wesleyan Bobcats (1-7, 1-6 MEC) erased a 16-point deficit in the second half and defeated Alderson Broaddus (0-8, 0-7 MEC), 31-30, on Saturday afternoon at the Multi-Sport Performance Stadium to end a 27-game losing streak. Placekicker Cam Ceccotti converted the game-winning...
Cunningham's 2 TDs lift Louisville over Pittsburgh 24-10
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — Malik Cunningham threw a go-ahead touchdown pass to little-used tight end Josh Lifson midway through the fourth quarter, Kei’Trel Clark returned a sack fumble 59 yards for an insurance TD and Louisville beat Pittsburgh 24-10 on Saturday night for its second consecutive victory. Cunningham...
Fairmont Senior boys edge Frankfort with 2 late goals
FAIRMONT, W.Va. (WV News) — Of the Fairmont Senior boys soccer team’s 13 shots on goal, the one was that was launched farthest from the goal broke the scoreless tie. With 13:07 remaining in the game, Fairmont Senior’s Nate Flower sent a free kick from the 41-yard line towards the goal. The kick looked like it was going to met by a Fairmont Senior player near the goal, but wasn’t, and the shot hit off the post and rolled in.
Braylyn Sparks rushes upfield in control of the ball.JPG
PHILIPPI. W.Va. (WV News) — Heading to sudden-victory overtime, Philip Barbour senior captai…
EFHS GOALIE , 8 FSHS 9.jpg
FAIRMONT, W.Va. (WV News) — Fairmont Senior’s Kate Gribben almost scored in the first overti…
Bridges without Boundaries event scheduled for Tuesday in Morgantown (West Virginia)
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WV News) — Bridges Without Boundaries, the annual one-day regional business summit focusing on the future of North Central West Virginia, will take place Tuesday at the Erickson Alumni Center. Jointly hosted by the Morgantown Area Partnership, Marion Chamber of Commerce, Harrison Chamber of Commerce and Preston...
COVID-19 cases in Marion Co., West Virginia, school system, Fairmont State remain low as semester continues
FAIRMONT, W.Va. (WV News) — With the end of the first nine weeks grading period for Marion County Schools coming this week, Marion County Superintendent Dr. Donna Hage is pleased with the low rate of active COVID cases the county has seen in recent weeks, and it’s a sentiment shared at Fairmont State University.
Marion Co., West Virginia, Dancing with the Stars raises $72,000 for United Way, Chamber of Commerce
FAIRMONT, W.Va. (WV News) — After a two-year hiatus, Marion County Dancing with the Stars returned on Saturday evening, with five dancing duos raising more than $72,000 for the Tygart Valley United Way and Marion County Chamber of Commerce. Hundreds of people gathered at the Falcon Center at Fairmont...
Honor Flight puts veterans in spotlight in Washington, D.C., and locally
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va. (WV News) — More than 100 military veterans returned to North Central West Virginia Airport in Bridgeport Saturday evening after touring national memorial sites in Washington, D.C., as part of the Honor Flight program. There were well over 300 supporters on the airport tarmac to welcome the...
Early voting begins this week; polling places to be set up in 3 locations
CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WV News) — Early voting in the upcoming general election will begin Wednesday and remain open for 10 days, including two Saturdays. Harrison County voters who wish to take advantage of early voting will be able to cast their ballot at their choice of one of three polling locations: In Clarksburg at the Harrison County Courthouse, in Bridgeport across from Buffalo Wild Wings at The Marketplace at Charles Pointe or in Clarksburg next to the Spectrum office at Rosebud Plaza. A full list of early voting locations in the state is available at GoVoteWV.com.
Liberty High School names Students of Month for September
Liberty High School’s Students of the Month for September are Isabella Herrod and Jace Lancaster. Herrod is the daughter of Robert and Amanda Herrod of Shinnston.
Local museums, historical attractions preserve the past of North Central West Virginia
CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WV News) — North Central West Virginia is a historically rich area with plenty of places to learn about the past. Clarksburg’s own Clarksburg History Museum is a prominent historical education site that offers multiple exhibits for the public every Friday and Saturday from 10 a.m.-4 p.m.
