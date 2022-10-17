CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WV News) — Early voting in the upcoming general election will begin Wednesday and remain open for 10 days, including two Saturdays. Harrison County voters who wish to take advantage of early voting will be able to cast their ballot at their choice of one of three polling locations: In Clarksburg at the Harrison County Courthouse, in Bridgeport across from Buffalo Wild Wings at The Marketplace at Charles Pointe or in Clarksburg next to the Spectrum office at Rosebud Plaza. A full list of early voting locations in the state is available at GoVoteWV.com.

