Minnesota UFO witnesses a hundred miles apart report similar objectsRoger MarshPrior Lake, MN
Kanye West Says George Floyd’s Death Was Caused by Fentanyl: "The guy's knee wasn't even on his neck like that."Amarachi EzeuduMinneapolis, MN
Anthony Cassius and the Quest for an On-Sale Liquor License (1947 - 1949)Matt ReicherMinneapolis, MN
Field Hockey: No. 21 Ohio State falls to No. 3 Northwestern 2-1 in overtimeThe LanternColumbus, OH
4 Great Pizza Places in MinnesotaAlina AndrasMinnesota State
Lakers’ Jeanie Buss shows no faith in Anthony Davis with recent comments
The Los Angeles Lakers are once again going to pin a large chunk of offensive responsibility on the weakened knees of power forward Anthony Davis. While his debut season in Los Angeles was magnificent, the last two years have been marred by constant injury problems. Last year proved that an...
4x NBA All-Star Officially Waived
On Monday, the Detroit Pistons officially waived four-time NBA All-Star Kemba Walker.
Lakers prove that nothing has changed in ugly loss to Warriors
Yes, we are finally back to the NBA season! The Los Angeles Lakers opened up the NBA season on Tuesday night against the Golden State Warriors, who decided to have a party with some of their closest friends to celebrate winning the NBA title for the last time. Get used...
Opinion: The Golden State Warriors Should Sign This 4x NBA All-Star
On Monday, the Detroit Pistons waived Kemba Walker, and I believe that the Golden State Warriors should sign him after he clears waivers.
Chicago Bears land Christian McCaffrey in one of these 3 trades
The Chicago Bears aren’t in desperate need of a running back right now but they are in desperate need of more help on offense in any way that they can get it. If they could grab a superstar at that position at any point, they really shouldn’t hesitate.
Winners and losers of NBA's opening night: Charles Barkley, Warriors already in midseason form
The Warriors were a big winner Tuesday night as they got their 2022 NBA championship rings then kicked off a new season with a rout of the Lakers.
Ohio State Football: Could an OSU assistant get poached by Big Ten rival?
The Ohio State football team and head coach Ryan Day look to avenge the 2017 loss to Iowa as they meet up Saturday afternoon in Ohio Stadium. But as the season moves along and other head coaches around the country start getting let go, talk always swirls around which Ohio State staff members could be sought after for head coaching opportunities.
Draymond Green’s defense outright disrespects Lakers’ Russell Westbrook
It’s going to take time for the Los Angeles Lakers roster to gel, so their opening night matchup against the Golden State Warriors represented a steep challenge. Surely enough, the Lakers played from behind throughout the game and were ultimately out-classed in the fourth quarter en route to a 123-109 loss.
Pacers’ first game proves Lakers were right to wait for a better trade
The Los Angeles Lakers did not trade Russell Westbrook before the 2022-23 season despite all of the rumors and speculation throughout the summer. Westbrook started the campaign with the team and to say it has been awkward is an understatement. Perhaps the most talked-about trade for Westbrook this summer was...
NBA player props October 19: Luka Doncic and Kevin Durant props for NBA tip-off Wednesday
Catena Media provides exclusive sports betting content to nj.com, including picks, analysis, tools and sportsbook offers to help bettors get in on the action. Please wager responsibly. Wednesday marks the second night of the season and the first game for most teams, and we’ve got the best NBA player props...
Yardbarker
John Stockton's Game-Winning 3 Against The Rockets Lifts The Jazz To Their First NBA Finals Appearance In 1997
John Stockton is arguably the greatest passer the NBA has ever seen. Sure, Magic Johnson had flasher passes, and he is the all-time assists average leader at 11.2 per game, but Stockton is second at 10.5 per game. Stockton wasn't a flashy passer, but he knew how to get you...
Russell Westbrook's Injury Status For Lakers-Warriors Game
Russell Westbrook is listed as probable for Tuesday’s game between the Los Angeles Lakers and Golden State Warriors.
CBS News
Chicago Bulls top all NBA teams in offseason Lids gear sales
CHICAGO (CBS) -- Ever notice you seem to see Chicago Bulls jerseys and caps anywhere you go? You're not alone. Heading into their season opener against the Miami Heat on Wednesday, the Chicago Bulls are proving to be one of America's favorite NBA teams, leading the league in team gear sales in most of the U.S.
Dallas Mavericks vs. Phoenix Suns: How to watch the 2022 NBA season opener game tonight
The Dallas Mavericks and Phoenix Suns play on Wednesday night in the first game of the NBA season for both teams. Here's a look at the time, channel, announcers and broadcast information for the game, which will be played at Footprint Center in Phoenix. Who wins?:Dallas Mavericks vs. Phoenix Suns...
Jaylen Brown, Jayson Tatum each score 35 as Boston Celtics beat Philadelphia 76ers 126-117 on NBA opening night
The 2022-23 NBA season began Tuesday night as the Boston Celtics defeated the Philadelphia 76ers. Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown each scored 35 points to lead the Celtics. For the Sixers, James Harden had 35 points. Here's a recap of the game. Complete updates from 76ers at Celtics. 2022-23 NBA...
Alabama Football: Clear Playoff path for Tide not as clear for others
One of the many advantages of Alabama Football playing in the SEC is the league’s clout in CFB Playoff rankings. In the eight years of the Playoff, SEC teams have earned 10 of the 32 available slots. Two of those 10 SEC teams were not SEC Champions. Both of...
Best MLB Same Game Parlay Picks Today (Ride Jeremy Peña's Hot Bat in Yankees-Astros ALCS Game 2)
The League Championship Series is off to a phenomenal start for the Major League Baseball postseason. The Philadelphia Phillies and San Diego Padres are tied in the National League and have a night off tonight, so the full spotlight turns to Game 2 of the ALCS. The New York Yankees...
