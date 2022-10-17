ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
CBS News

Chicago Bulls top all NBA teams in offseason Lids gear sales

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Ever notice you seem to see Chicago Bulls jerseys and caps anywhere you go? You're not alone. Heading into their season opener against the Miami Heat on Wednesday, the Chicago Bulls are proving to be one of America's favorite NBA teams, leading the league in team gear sales in most of the U.S.
