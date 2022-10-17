Read full article on original website
The Grove offers unique drinks, fine dining to Westlake and beyond
Seared salmon is also sold at The Grove. (Courtesy Beth Lasita) Before Beth Lasita founded The Grove Wine Bar & Kitchen in Westlake, she owned a construction company that built restaurants. In 1997 she started building her house and decided the area needed a neighborhood spot with nice wine selections and good food.
Hutto bakery looks to change name and expand menu with espresso drinks, savory treats
Cookies, Cupcakes and More has a selection of treats ready to go in its display case each day. (Carson Ganong/Community Impact) Big changes are in the works at Hutto bakery Cookies, Cupcakes and More, but the business will still sell its signature baked treats. This is according to Darrian Noel...
SusieCakes to host grand opening celebration Oct. 22 in Westlake
A new SusieCakes location opened in the West Woods Shopping Center on Oct. 8 (Courtesy SusieCakes) SusieCakes, an all-American, homestyle bakery, opened in Westlake at 3267 Bee Caves Road, Ste. 123, Austin, in the West Woods Shopping Center Oct. 8. The bakery will have its grand opening celebration on Oct. 22.
Eater
Rosedale New American Restaurant Closed Suddenly
New American restaurant Rosedale Kitchen and Bar closed suddenly over the weekend. The 3800 North Lamar Boulevard restaurant announced its closure on October 14, and its last day of service was on Saturday, October 15. A representative for the restaurant’s parent company Chameleon Companies shared that it will hold onto...
Baldinucci Pizza now open in West Lake Hills
From left: Gabriel, Patricia and Salvatore Baldinucci. The family owns and operates Baldinucci Pizza in West Lake Hills and South Austin. (Courtesy Baldinucci Pizza Romana) Baldinucci Pizza Romana opened its first brick-and-mortar store Oct. 18 at 3300 Bee Caves Road, Ste. 110, West Lake Hills. Baldinucci Pizza opened in March...
San Marcos' Root Cellar to open first New Braunfels restaurant in 2023
The location in San Marcos will remain open.
Austin-based Mighty Fine Burgers to build new $1M Kyle restaurant
The location will open in 2023.
Downtown Georgetown businesses to participate in Imagine a Day Without Water
Imagine a Day Without Water is an annual, national education campaign that brings together diverse stakeholders to highlight how water is essential to all communities. (Courtesy Imagine a Day Without Water) Several downtown Georgetown businesses will participate in Imagine a Day Without Water on Oct. 20. Georgetown residents and visitors...
Local Bee Cave florist shop Magpie Blossom Boutique works to give customers a hometown experience
Magpie Blossom Boutique has flower displays for its various bouquets. (Courtesy Magpie Blossom Boutique) Nearly 10 years after opening her floral shop, Magpie Blossom Boutique, owner Nikki Mackenzie said she is still pursuing her dream of being a shopkeeper in small-town America. “I have always dreamed of basically living in...
Eden Medical Spa brings relaxing facial, cosmetic treatments to Northwest Austin
Eden Medical Spa opened near Lakeline Mall on Sept. 6, offering a range of facial treatments and cosmetic services. (Courtesy Unsplash) Eden Medical Spa opened in the Shops at Walden Park near Lakeline Mall on Sept. 6. Located at 10900 Lakeline Mall Drive, Ste. 100, Austin, the medical spa provides...
cw39.com
What restaurant has the best buffet in Texas? Yelp ranks the best in every US state
DALLAS (KDAF) — Who’s ready to get so full they can barely sit or lay down and get comfortable? That’s what a buffet can bring you and do it in a delicious way in an array of cuisines. Yelp recently released its report on the best buffet...
This Wedding Was Held In The Middle Of A Texas Tourist Hub & People Have Mixed Feelings
The San Antonio Riverwalk is a popular destination for Texans looking to tie the knot. Despite the area having multiple ceremony venues along the historic walkway, not everyone is a fan of these celebrations. A recent TikTok video created by user @livlivlivofficial calls out the wedding parties held in this...
Hobby Lobby, Rudy’s Bar-B-Q, Academy Sports coming to Kyle
This southern suburb of Austin is hitting a trifecta in small-town retail, bringing in an arts and crafts retail giant, a well-known barbecue chain and a major sports outfitter.
Trends show active home listings are the highest in over a decade in the Austin metro
In the city of Austin, the median sales price rose 5.8% year-over-year in September to $555,000. (Courtesy Adobe Stock) September data from the Austin Board of Realtors shows active home listings in the Austin-Round Rock Metropolitan Statistical Area are skyrocketing, and houses are staying on the market for longer periods.
The Lakeway Ladies Golf Association celebrates its 50th anniversary
Seen here are the past 19 presidents for The Lakeway Ladies Golf Association, which celebrated its 50th anniversary as an organization Oct. 19. (Courtesy Beverly Banfield) The Lakeway Ladies Golf Association celebrated its 50th anniversary as an organization Oct. 19 at the Costa Bella clubhouse in Lakeway. The organization was...
Firehouse Animal Health Center now providing veterinary care to animals in Cedar Park
Firehouse Animal Health Center opened its sixth Austin-area location in Cedar Park on Sept. 19, providing animals a range of veterinary care options. (Courtesy Firehouse Animal Health Center) Veterinary provider Firehouse Animal Health Center opened at 3219 E. Whitestone Blvd., Ste. 300, Cedar Park, on Sept. 19. Firehouse is a...
Construction on Yaupon Grove Lane in Leander set to begin in early 2023
Construction is set to begin on an extension to Yaupon Grove Lane in Leander in early 2023. (Courtesy Adobe Stock) Yaupon Grove Lane, a road in the Crystal Springs neighborhood in Leander, will be extended about 200 feet westward so it connects to the southern extension of Raider Way, providing a secondary exit for residents, according to the city.
Projects for resealing, replacing street pavement underway in several Georgetown neighborhoods
The city of Georgetown began a series of street maintenance projects in select neighborhoods Sept. 14, with work continuing through October. This includes applying a high-performance surface seal to the top of the roadway in Churchill Farms, Georgetown Crossing, Meadows of Georgetown, Sun City and Georgetown Village, according to city documents.
Major discount retail chain opening another new store in Texas
A major discount retail store chain is opening another new store location in Texas this month. Read on to learn more. On October 29, 2022, HomeGoods plans to open a new location in Austin, Texas.
Riley's Ranch Pet Spa coming to Bee Cave next summer
Amy Thomason (far right), Riley's Ranch Pet Spa owner, Bee Cave Mayor Kara King (center) and several investors attended the groundbreaking ceremony for the pet spa Oct. 6. (Courtesy Amy Thomason) Riley's Ranch Pet Spa will be opening at 15839 W. Hwy. 71, Bee Cave, in June 2023. Amy Thomason,...
