ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Georgetown, TX

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Eater

Rosedale New American Restaurant Closed Suddenly

New American restaurant Rosedale Kitchen and Bar closed suddenly over the weekend. The 3800 North Lamar Boulevard restaurant announced its closure on October 14, and its last day of service was on Saturday, October 15. A representative for the restaurant’s parent company Chameleon Companies shared that it will hold onto...
AUSTIN, TX
Community Impact Austin

Baldinucci Pizza now open in West Lake Hills

From left: Gabriel, Patricia and Salvatore Baldinucci. The family owns and operates Baldinucci Pizza in West Lake Hills and South Austin. (Courtesy Baldinucci Pizza Romana) Baldinucci Pizza Romana opened its first brick-and-mortar store Oct. 18 at 3300 Bee Caves Road, Ste. 110, West Lake Hills. Baldinucci Pizza opened in March...
AUSTIN, TX
Community Impact Austin

Projects for resealing, replacing street pavement underway in several Georgetown neighborhoods

The city of Georgetown began a series of street maintenance projects in select neighborhoods Sept. 14, with work continuing through October. This includes applying a high-performance surface seal to the top of the roadway in Churchill Farms, Georgetown Crossing, Meadows of Georgetown, Sun City and Georgetown Village, according to city documents.
GEORGETOWN, TX
Community Impact Austin

Community Impact Austin

Austin, TX
12K+
Followers
13K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Hyperlocal news coverage from 9 Austin-area markets

 https://communityimpact.com/news/austin/

Comments / 0

Community Policy