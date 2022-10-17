Read full article on original website
Notoriano Considers Run For Springfield’s Ward 6 Seat
Another potential candidate is testing the waters for a possible Springfield City Council run next spring. Jennifer Notoriano has launched a Facebook page in support of her candidacy to run in Ward 6 for the seat being vacated by Kristin DiCenso. Notoriano ran unsuccessfully against Misty Buscher in the 2019 race for city treasurer.
Local Groups Hosting Town Hall on Heartland Greenway Opposition Tonight at LLCC-Jacksonville
Several groups are converging on Lincoln Land Community College in Jacksonville tonight to talk about the Navigator Heartland Greenway CO2 pipeline project. Community Activitist Nick Dodson says residents of Morgan County who have questions about the pipeline should come to the free event. He says that lawyers, scientists, farmers and landowners in the area will be providing information on why they think the pipeline is a bad idea for the area.
Alderman Clash Over Latest Delay In Vote On Poplar Place Project
Tempers are flaring among Springfield City Council members after another delay in approving a rehab project for the Poplar Place neighborhood. A pending ordinance would authorize more than $2 million in city funding to help pay for building demolition and renovation and road improvements in that east-side neighborhood. Aldermen voted Tuesday night to hold the ordinance in committee temporarily because they want some more documentation related to a project labor agreement and a developer’s agreement.
Ptacek Proposes Small Section of East Morton Moves To Washington From Overcrowded South
One small pocket of students along Jacksonville’s east end may be at a new school next year. Jacksonville School District 117 Superintendent Steve Ptacek says that South Elementary is becoming overcrowded and students from that district need to shift elsewhere to alleviate the burden: “The main goal of looking at the boundaries once again is to look at the high numbers at South and Washington low numbers, even since we implemented the new boundaries in the Fall 2018. There’s been a drastic change in the numbers since then. I analyzed multiple different ways we could address both of those issues. That area of Rolling Acres and Green Acres across the street on [East] Morton was an area in question about whether to send those kids to South or Washington even back when we originally re-did the boundaries. That seems to be the easiest transition, both transportation-wise, geographic-wise. I also think with there being a brand new school at Washington, I think that could be an attractive thing for those families. They would also be going to a school with lower class sizes.”
Lincoln’s Tomb in Oak Ridge Cemetery, Springfield, Illinois
Lincoln’s tomb is in the huge Oak Ridge Cemetery in Springfield, Illinois. This is a State historic site, not a National property. The impressive structure is on top of a hill in roughly the center of the cemetery grounds. You enter the tomb into a small round room. There...
UPDATE: Body found in East Peoria identified
EAST PEORIA, Ill. – The Tazewell County Coroner is now saying it was a former Florida resident who had been reported missing in April as the body found earlier this week in East Peoria. Tazewell County Coroner Charles Hanley says the body is that of Kevin Harlan, 62, of...
City of Springfield Announces Halloween Trick-or-Treating Times
Springfield, Illinois – The City of Springfield announced Halloween trick-or-treating hours for the city. Trick-or-treating will be from 4:30 p.m. – 8:00 p.m. on Monday, October 31, 2022. Residents who wish to greet trick-or-treaters may do so by turning on their porch lights. Homes without their porch lights...
Jacksonville Area Hall of Fame Returning
An organization that recognizes people for their significant contributions and leadership in Jacksonville has been revived after a decade. The Jacksonville Area Hall of Fame was established in 1990 and has previously inducted 65 people into the Hall. The honoree plaques currently hang in the Jacksonville City Council chambers at the Municipal Building.
Jasper Street Fest to Provide Voice to Local Residents
October 18, 2022 – The Jasper Street Fest on Thursday, October 20, will allow residents to voice their opinions on how to revitalize neighborhoods along Jasper Street between East Pershing and East Lake Shore. The event starts at 4:00 p.m. This is part of the City of Decatur beginning...
Bailey takes post-debate swings at Pritzker: 'Every state agency is an absolute failure'
The day after the second and final debate for the gubernatorial campaign, state Sen. Darren Bailey allowed himself a victory lap by greeting supporters at a Springfield buffet.
United Way Co-Chair Talks Growing Divide in Donor Demographics
One of the co-chairs of this year’s Prairieland United Way campaign is asking the public to please give locally this year as a steady decline in giving has been seen in some areas. Stephen Symons, who co-chairs this year’s campaign with his wife Cammie, says with everything from energy...
Economic Development Official Sees Potential Downside To Springfield Casino
A local economic development official says bringing a casino to downtown Springfield could provide a big boost to the local economy… but warns that it isn’t a slam dunk. Mayor Jim Langfelder is asking aldermen to support a resolution seeking state approval for a downtown casino license. Ryan McCrady of the Springfield Sangamon Growth Alliance says it could bring more tourists to town and get them to spend more money here.
Rookie officer recognized for arrests, gun seizure
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — A rookie Springfield Police officer was recently recognized by his superiors for his actions during a traffic stop just days into his experience of solo patrol. Officials said that Officer Orr stopped a car that was squealing its tires and as he approached, he saw someone inside the car with their […]
Bloomington’s new arts and entertainment manager talks about filling the arena and repairing a ‘toxic’ workplace at BCPA
Bloomington has hired a new manager to oversee operations for its two downtown entertainment venues. Anthony Nelson has been a business manager for the city for seven years. After six years working for Miller Park Zoo, he served as business manager for the city’s Parks, Recreation and Cultural Arts Department. He also stepped in as interim zoo director and team lead for the Bloomington Center for the Performing Arts (BCPA).
Town hall meeting to explore controversial changes in state's criminal justice system
State Sen. Steve McClure, R-Springfield, will be joined this week by Morgan County State’s Attorney Gray Noll and others for a discussion on changes being made to the criminal justice system through the massive Safety, Accountability, Fairness and Equity-Today Act — commonly known as the SAFE-T Act. The...
University of Illinois student skips senior Homecoming to meet with VP Harris
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. - Many college students may dream of being in the White House one day, but a University of Illinois student can already check that off the to-do list. This University of Illinois senior missed being on the Homecoming court this past weekend, skipping that celebration of orange and blue to head to the White House.
Daisy Jane's, bringing local flair to gift buying | Community Voices
Julia Johnson is the owner of Daisy Jane's, a local boutique for gifts and children's items located in downtown Springfield. She spoke to Community Voices about Daisy Jane's new location. She also gives us an inside look at the local artists and items found within the shop.
2 construction workers killed, trooper injured in Scott's Law violations
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS/WRSP) — An Illinois State Police trooper was injured and two construction workers are dead after two Scott's Law violations on Tuesday. The incidents happened less than an hour apart. Illinois State Police (ISP) officials say the first happened around 7:25 a.m. near US Route 45 and...
Enjoy A Beer And A Burger Inside An 1800s-era Church In Illinois
Churches have been hosting potlucks for almost 100 years. It is believed the tradition began in the 1930s during the Great Depression. I know Jesus turned water into wine but I didn't think there would be a day to enjoy a beer and a burger in the chapel of a church, guilt-free. Turns out there is a place in Illinois to do that and the visuals are remarkable.
Fire danger remains high, field fire in Central Illinois
COLES COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — The Lincoln Fire Protection District responded to a field fire Monday afternoon between the Ashmore and Oakland villages. “It may be chilly out, but the fire danger is still high with the dryness and the wind,” the district said on its Facebook page.
