Cypress woman answers handcuffed twins' cry for help after escaping abusive home
Twin brother and sister are in the hospital recovering after law enforcement said they escaped their abusive home in Cypress early Tuesday morning.
Click2Houston.com
18 undocumented immigrants with prior DWI convictions apprehended by ICE Houston
HOUSTON – Eighteen undocumented immigrants residing in the Houston area who have previously been convicted of driving while intoxicated have since been apprehended, according to the U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement’s (ICE) and Enforcement and Removal Operations (ERO) Houston Field Office. The fugitive operations initiative, dubbed “Operation Secure...
Missing Texas mom’s husband found teeth, blood in bedroom before son was arrested with her body in trunk
HARRIS COUNTY, Texas (TCD) -- New details are emerging regarding the death of a 49-year-old mother who was found inside her trunk following a car chase with police in Nebraska. Michelle Roenz and her son Tyler Roenz were reported missing Oct. 13, and Michelle’s car was located in Nebraska the...
Click2Houston.com
Houston-area cold cases cracked: How murder mysteries, decades-old disappearances were resolved after sitting on shelf for years
HOUSTON – Cases go cold when investigators exhaust all available leads. Due to a lack of evidence, hostile or nonexistent witnesses or some other limitation, clearing these cases isn’t easy. Many remain a mystery. But some cold cases are cracked. Big breaks, death-row confessions, advances in forensic technology...
Report: Janitor urinates in Texas woman's water bottle, transmits disease
Since then, 11 other potential victims have come forward.
Mother of deputy killer Robert Solis' 3 children tells jurors he's a 'typical psychopath'
The man convicted of murdering beloved Harris County Deputy Sandeep Dhaliwal is now on suicide watch, the judge in the trial said, as the sentencing phase continues.
Court docs: Texas mother was attacked in home, later found in trunk of car driven by son
The boy accused in her mother's death is still in a Nebraska hospital following a chase and crash with law enforcement.
Man accused of killing Houston friends after Austin festival faces capital murder charges
TRAVIS COUNTY, Texas — The murder trial for the man accused of killing two Houston-area friends is scheduled to begin in Travis County early next year. On April 1, 2016, Sidney Taylor, a 35-year-old father of four, went to Austin with his friend Krislyn Gibson for a music festival. Investigators said they were last seen that night outside a club with Harvey Cyphers, described as an acquaintance. Cyphers has been charged with murder in the case, although the bodies of Taylor and Gibson have never been found.
HPD: Man who choked common-law wife to death claims he was protecting their child
HOUSTON — A man accused of choking the mother of his two children to death has been charged with murder, according to the Houston Police Department. Investigators said the kids are with Child Protective Services after their mother died at the hands of her common-law husband. It happened Tuesday...
cw39.com
DA: Former Harris County deputy constable indicted for bribery and theft
HOUSTON (KIAH) — A former deputy constable is accused of stealing from Vietnamese businesses while in uniform, Harris County District Attorney Kim Ogg announced Tuesday. And authorities are hoping to find more victims. Bobby Joe Espinosa, 39, was indicted Monday on two charges of bribery and one charge of...
montgomerycountypolicereporter.com
Amber Alert: Houston-area family of 8, including 5 children, disappear, prompting statewide search
Your phone may have gotten the push notification Tuesday afternoon showing just a Houston Amber Alert with just a Louisiana license plate number. Deputies with the Harris County Precinct 5 Constable’s Office have elaborated on the alert concerning five children who, along with three adult members of their family, disappeared.
Click2Houston.com
Man arrested, charged after hitting deputy twice with metal chair, authorities say
SPRING, Texas – A man has been arrested after authorities said he hit a Harris County Precinct 4 deputy twice with a metal chair. On Saturday, Oct. 15, deputies responded to reports of an aggressive man in the 20100 block of Holzwarth Road. When deputies arrived, they said 65-year-old...
Houston man suing Whataburger over food poisoning; seeks at least $200k
A Harris County man is asking for at least $200,000 after he claims that the popular fast food franchise, Whataburger gave him food poisoning. Whataburger located 2429 Gessner Rd in Houstonhoustonstringer.com.
cw39.com
HPD: Woman found choked to death in southeast Houston home
HOUSTON (KIAH) — Police are investigating after a woman was found dead on Bay Area Boulevard on Tuesday night. Officers arrived at the 500 block of Bay Area Boulevard at 10:30 p.m. after calls surrounding an argument between the victim and a man in their 20s around 8:30 p.m.
fox26houston.com
A.J. Armstrong Re-Trial: The problem with DNA evidence
HOUSTON - Often DNA evidence helps prove a prosecutor's case but not in the Capital Murder trial for Antonio Armstrong Jr. A DNA expert just left the witness stand, and although she testified for the prosecution, what she told jurors did not prove who murdered former NFL player Antonio Armstrong Sr. and his wife Dawn Armstrong.
Wanted men accused of trying to steal snake in armed robbery set-up in southeast Houston
The victim told police the armed suspects didn't interact with the woman she was there to meet. Police believe she may have been the one who set up the robbery.
Sisters missing from NW Harris County apartment complex for second time since August
HOUSTON — The Houston Police Department is asking the public to be on the lookout for two young sisters who haven't been seen since Tuesday afternoon. Kamiah Perryman, 11, and Amira Perryman, 10, were last seen leaving an apartment complex on Hollister Street near Highway 290 at about 6:30 p.m.
Houston Chronicle
Texas mother reportedly fatally stabs child at Houston-area park
A 5-year-old child died after her mother allegedly fatally stabbed her while at a Texas park on Sunday, October 16, according to officials with the Harris County Sheriff's Office. The 35-year-old woman told police that the incident occurred at Spring Creek Park in Tomball, which is about 40 minutes away from Houston.
Disturbance between brothers leads to shooting in NE Harris County, sheriff says
HARRIS COUNTY, Texas — A person is in serious condition after a shooting in northeast Harris County, according to Sheriff Ed Gonzalez. The shooting was reported by Gonzalez just before 8 a.m. Monday on Gladden Drive which is between Beaumont Highway and the Crosby Freeway. Gonzalez said the shooting...
Man accused of killing two people inside Alief restaurant charged with capital murder
HOUSTON — A man accused of shooting and killing two men inside a Vietnamese restaurant in Houston's Asiatown has been charged with capital murder. Bich Xuan Dang, 49, was arrested Sunday while two other suspects remain on the run. Houston police said Dang and two other men walked into Tai Loi Restaurant on Oct. 5 and opened fire.
