ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Harris County, TX

Comments / 0

Related
Click2Houston.com

18 undocumented immigrants with prior DWI convictions apprehended by ICE Houston

HOUSTON – Eighteen undocumented immigrants residing in the Houston area who have previously been convicted of driving while intoxicated have since been apprehended, according to the U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement’s (ICE) and Enforcement and Removal Operations (ERO) Houston Field Office. The fugitive operations initiative, dubbed “Operation Secure...
HOUSTON, TX
Click2Houston.com

Houston-area cold cases cracked: How murder mysteries, decades-old disappearances were resolved after sitting on shelf for years

HOUSTON – Cases go cold when investigators exhaust all available leads. Due to a lack of evidence, hostile or nonexistent witnesses or some other limitation, clearing these cases isn’t easy. Many remain a mystery. But some cold cases are cracked. Big breaks, death-row confessions, advances in forensic technology...
HOUSTON, TX
KHOU

Man accused of killing Houston friends after Austin festival faces capital murder charges

TRAVIS COUNTY, Texas — The murder trial for the man accused of killing two Houston-area friends is scheduled to begin in Travis County early next year. On April 1, 2016, Sidney Taylor, a 35-year-old father of four, went to Austin with his friend Krislyn Gibson for a music festival. Investigators said they were last seen that night outside a club with Harvey Cyphers, described as an acquaintance. Cyphers has been charged with murder in the case, although the bodies of Taylor and Gibson have never been found.
HOUSTON, TX
cw39.com

HPD: Woman found choked to death in southeast Houston home

HOUSTON (KIAH) — Police are investigating after a woman was found dead on Bay Area Boulevard on Tuesday night. Officers arrived at the 500 block of Bay Area Boulevard at 10:30 p.m. after calls surrounding an argument between the victim and a man in their 20s around 8:30 p.m.
HOUSTON, TX
fox26houston.com

A.J. Armstrong Re-Trial: The problem with DNA evidence

HOUSTON - Often DNA evidence helps prove a prosecutor's case but not in the Capital Murder trial for Antonio Armstrong Jr. A DNA expert just left the witness stand, and although she testified for the prosecution, what she told jurors did not prove who murdered former NFL player Antonio Armstrong Sr. and his wife Dawn Armstrong.
BELLAIRE, TX
Houston Chronicle

Texas mother reportedly fatally stabs child at Houston-area park

A 5-year-old child died after her mother allegedly fatally stabbed her while at a Texas park on Sunday, October 16, according to officials with the Harris County Sheriff's Office. The 35-year-old woman told police that the incident occurred at Spring Creek Park in Tomball, which is about 40 minutes away from Houston.
TOMBALL, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy