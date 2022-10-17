ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
PennLive.com

Comments / 0

Related
Outsider.com

Maren Morris Says She Doesn’t ‘Feel Comfortable’ Attending CMA Awards After Brittany Aldean’s Transphobic Posts

In a new interview with the Los Angeles Times, Maren Morris says that hasn’t decided if she will attend the CMA Awards. “I’m very honored that my record is nominated,” she said. “But I don’t know if I feel home there right now. So many people I love will be in that room, and maybe I’ll make a game time decision and go. But as of right now, I don’t feel comfortable going.”
Talking With Tami

Wardrobe Breakdown: Maren Morris On ‘Jimmy Kimmel Live’

Maren Morris sat down with Jimmy Kimmel last night! She talked about guest hosting our show, interviewing Willie Nelson, taking her two-year-old son on tour, being ten when she started performing and touring, her job as a songwriter for a publishing office, being on the cover of Pickleball Magazine, and playing the Hollywood Bowl for the first time.
Outsider.com

Carrie Underwood Speaks Out About Insane Amount of Duet Requests She Gets

Carrie Underwood is in demand. Most recently, she had a smash with Jason Aldean on “If I Didn’t Love You.” That one hit the top of the charts and earned the duo some hardware. She also had a big collaboration with Keith Urban on “The Fighter.” She’s also rocked out with everyone from Aerosmith to Guns ‘N Roses. But she has to say “no” to a lot. In a new interview with Country Countdown USA, she’s revealing just how many requests she actually gets.
SOUTH CAROLINA STATE
Outsider.com

Garth Brooks Can’t Believe This ‘Unforgettable’ Luke Combs ‘Beaches of Cheyenne’ Cover

Garth Brooks was honored at the Nashville Songwriter Awards at the Ryman Auditorium in Nashville on September 20. And he said that he never felt like a songwriter until he heard Luke Combs cover a song that he wrote. It was the third single on Fresh Horses, and comparatively speaking, it’s a little deeper into Garth’s sprawling catalog. Check out Garth’s tweet below.
NASHVILLE, TN
Popculture

'The Voice': Gwen Stefani, John Legend and Camila Cabello All Leaving Ahead of Season 23

Camila Cabello's time on The Voice was short-lived. The "Don't Go Yet" singer will not be returning for the upcoming 23rd season in the spring, NBC announced earlier this week. Her fellow Season 22 coaches John Legend and Gwen Stefani are also not coming back. Season 23 will be the beginning of a transition for the long-running singing competition, as it serves as Blake Shelton's final cycle.
Whiskey Riff

6 Times Miley Cyrus Covered The Hell Out Of Some Country Songs

Miley Cyrus has never been shy about doing things her own way, and sometimes, that includes showing off her country roots. Growing up near Nashville with Billy Ray Cyrus as her father, not to mention the legendary Dolly Parton as her Godmother, Miley is more than vocal about the influence her country upbringing has had on her life, as well as her music.
Taste of Country

Carrie Underwood Shares the Rock Moment in Her ‘Denim & Rhinestones’ Show That’s ‘All for Me’ [Watch]

Carrie Underwood strives to outdo herself with every new tour she mounts, and her Denim & Rhinestones Tour is no exception: The show features a packed set list of hits, pyrotechnics and even some aerial stunt work that the singer learned after watching the aerialists each night at her Reflection: Las Vegas residency, which wrapped (for the time being) earlier in 2022.
PennLive.com

PennLive.com

Harrisburg, PA
188K+
Followers
79K+
Post
65M+
Views
ABOUT

PennLive and The Patriot-News are Pennsylvania's sources for breaking news, sports, entertainment, weather and more. http://www.pennlive.com

 https://www.pennlive.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy