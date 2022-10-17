Read full article on original website
Photo gallery: Your Halloween costumes 2022
PENNSYLVANIA, USA — Halloween will soon be here, and we want to see what you and your kiddos are dressing up as this year!. Here's how to share your photos with us. Have the WNEP App? You can also submit your photo using the Halloween Costumes submission link on the homepage or by tapping the "Share with Us" button in the Near Me section of the app.
Visit the Largest Thrift Store in the Country Right Here in Pennsylvania
There's nothing like a day spent thrifting for unique pieces and bargains. From small consignment shops to sprawling flea markets, Pennsylvania is home to dozens of amazing places to thrift but none are as big or amazing as the giant Community Aid thrift store in Selinsgrove. Keep reading to learn more.
Life-saving efforts recognized in the Lehigh Valley
BETHLEHEM, Pa. — Under a tent outside Lehigh Valley Hospital in Bethlehem sat a room full of heroes. It's all for the 17th Annual Spirit of Courage Awards, highlighting the brave actions of people across the region in times of emergency. This year among the 27 honorees is five...
What parts of Pennsylvania are seeing peak color? Here’s an update on this fall’s foliage
Dry summer weather may have affected some of the popping autumn colors in Pennsylvania. What to know and a couple places that offer stunning views.
abc27.com
Pennsylvania drought watch partially lifted, Central Pa. remains under watch
(WHTM) — The Pennsylvania Department of Environmental Protection announced that a drought watch has been lifted for 16 counties and remains in place for 20 counties. The announcement came after a meeting of the Commonwealth Drought Task Force. The following counties remain on drought watch: Cameron, Carbon, Centre, Clearfield,...
abc27.com
Oz responds to dog research attacks during York County visit
YORK COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) – Republican U.S. Senate candidate Mehmet Oz spoke to the York Rotary Club on Wednesday where he faced questions regarding his opponent and ads targeting him. The disturbing and powerful television ad from a Democratic Super PAC suggested that Oz killed puppies as part of...
You’ve never seen Pa.’s fall foliage like this: Take a sky-high look at the state’s colorful leaves
The fall 2022 season is in full swing, bringing pumpkin patches, corn mazes and Halloween fun – not to mention the changing color of the leaves. Given the season, we thought we’d take you on a trip over central Pennsylvania to see some of the most beautiful fall foliage this year, showcasing the many different colors of leaves.
First Snow Of The Season Leads To Delays In Pennsylvania
The first snow of fall 2022 has fallen in Pennsylvania. People in Grove City, Slippery Rock, and Portersville woke up to snow, although the latter only had it on the grass. The Slippery Rock School District was delayed for two hours due to the snow. A Freeze Warning is in...
Drought watch remains for 20 counties, mostly in central Pa.
The Pennsylvania Department of Environmental Protection (DEP) announced Monday after a meeting of the Commonwealth Drought Task Force that drought watch has been lifted for 16 counties and remains for 20 counties. Residents in those counties are asked to continue their voluntary water conservation. “While significant recent rainfall has helped,...
PennDOT updating cost estimates to finish central Pa. thruway project
SHAMOKIN DAM – The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation is updating its cost estimates to complete the Central Susquehanna Valley Thruway. Before the jump in inflation, PennDOT estimated the total cost of the 12.4-mile limited access highway in central Pennsylvania would be $900 million. The cost estimate in 2015, the...
Wizarding weekend in Wilkes-Barre
WILKES-BARRE, Pa. — The Boozy B's alcohol-infused ice cream parlor inside the Midtown Village in Wilkes-Barre hosted the Harry Potter-themed weekend where folks could participate in activities based around the movie, like drinking butter beer or polyjuice potion. For those not of age, there were non-alcoholic drinks, a scavenger...
Dave Matthews to perform at rally for John Fetterman
BRADDOCK, Pa. (WHTM) — U.S. Senate candidate John Fetterman announced Tuesday that Dave Matthews will be performing at a “get out the vote” rally in Pittsburgh on Oct. 26. According to the press release, the rally and the performance will be free for all attendees. It will take place at Stage AE on the North […]
Pennsylvania man threw 86-year-old woman to the ground twice to steal her keys
A woman in PA said she was thrown to the ground multiple times because a man wanted to steal her car. The 86-year-old, a woman from Lincoln-Lemington, said Raymond Wilson, her attacker, threw her on the ground and stole her house keys. Once Wilson noticed they were not car keys, he came back pushed the […]
Pennsylvania State Police to participate in Operation Safe Stop
PENNSYLVANIA (WTAJ) – The Pennsylvania State Police (PSP) will be participating in Operation Safe Stop on Wednesday, October 19 during National School Bus Safety Week. The purpose of Operation Safe Stop is to alert motorists of the dangers when passing a stopped school bus loading or unloading students. PSP enforcement efforts may consist of troopers […]
School Bus Sliced In Half By Taco Bell Sign In Pennsylvania
A school bus crashed into a Taco Bell sign— slicing it in half— in western Pennsylvania on Wednesday, Oct. 19, authorities say. The crash happened in the 2300 block of Ardmore Boulevard, Forest Hills around 9:34 a.m., according to emergency dispatchers. "A pole sliced through the bus, causing...
PhillyBite
The Best Chinese Restaurants in Pennsylvania
- Chinese food is one of the most popular cuisines worldwide, and if you're in Pennsylvania and looking for outstanding Chinese cuisine, you've come to the right place. Love Food has compiled a list of the best Chinese restaurants across the United States, and Pennsylvania is no exception. For instance, Han Dynasty in Philadelphia has been named the best Chinese restaurant in the Keystone State. Read on to find out where to go for authentic Chinese cuisine in Pennsylvania!
echo-pilot.com
Video replay: What you need to know about Pennsylvania's upcoming hunting seasons
Pennsylvania Game Commission State Game Warden Brian Witherite of Somerset County and Luke Mentzer, a cadet on field training from Lebanon County, explain what you need to know to be safe and successful in the field. They spoke with Brian Whipkey, Pennsylvania Outdoors columnist for the USA TODAY Network, on...
State College
Harris Township Supervisors Speak Out Against Proposed State College Area Connector Options
Ahead of two public meetings on the project this week, Harris Township supervisors aren’t mincing words when it comes to the three proposed potential routes for PennDOT’s State College Area Connector highway. “As it stands now, there are no winners with the three alignments that are moving forward,”...
Everyone in Pennsylvania Should Visit This Epic Flea Market At Least Once
There's nothing like a day spent shopping for hidden gems and bargain hunting. From antique fairs to carnival-like atmospheres, Pennsylvania is home to dozens of amazing flea markets filled with treasures you won't find anywhere else. Keep reading to learn more about one of the best and biggest flea markets in the state.
975thefanatic.com
Pennsylvania Residents Have Peak Life Satisfaction at This Age
At what age do you think Pennsylvania residents are the happiest? There’s a new study out that tells all when it comes to the age that those living in the Keystone State are at peak life satisfaction. Mixbook.com has released an interactive map showing peak life satisfaction in each...
