Newswatch 16

Photo gallery: Your Halloween costumes 2022

PENNSYLVANIA, USA — Halloween will soon be here, and we want to see what you and your kiddos are dressing up as this year!. Here's how to share your photos with us. Have the WNEP App? You can also submit your photo using the Halloween Costumes submission link on the homepage or by tapping the "Share with Us" button in the Near Me section of the app.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
Newswatch 16

Life-saving efforts recognized in the Lehigh Valley

BETHLEHEM, Pa. — Under a tent outside Lehigh Valley Hospital in Bethlehem sat a room full of heroes. It's all for the 17th Annual Spirit of Courage Awards, highlighting the brave actions of people across the region in times of emergency. This year among the 27 honorees is five...
BETHLEHEM, PA
abc27.com

Oz responds to dog research attacks during York County visit

YORK COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) – Republican U.S. Senate candidate Mehmet Oz spoke to the York Rotary Club on Wednesday where he faced questions regarding his opponent and ads targeting him. The disturbing and powerful television ad from a Democratic Super PAC suggested that Oz killed puppies as part of...
YORK COUNTY, PA
PennLive.com

Drought watch remains for 20 counties, mostly in central Pa.

The Pennsylvania Department of Environmental Protection (DEP) announced Monday after a meeting of the Commonwealth Drought Task Force that drought watch has been lifted for 16 counties and remains for 20 counties. Residents in those counties are asked to continue their voluntary water conservation. “While significant recent rainfall has helped,...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
Newswatch 16

Wizarding weekend in Wilkes-Barre

WILKES-BARRE, Pa. — The Boozy B's alcohol-infused ice cream parlor inside the Midtown Village in Wilkes-Barre hosted the Harry Potter-themed weekend where folks could participate in activities based around the movie, like drinking butter beer or polyjuice potion. For those not of age, there were non-alcoholic drinks, a scavenger...
WILKES-BARRE, PA
WKBN

Dave Matthews to perform at rally for John Fetterman

BRADDOCK, Pa. (WHTM) — U.S. Senate candidate John Fetterman announced Tuesday that Dave Matthews will be performing at a “get out the vote” rally in Pittsburgh on Oct. 26. According to the press release, the rally and the performance will be free for all attendees. It will take place at Stage AE on the North […]
PITTSBURGH, PA
WTAJ

Pennsylvania State Police to participate in Operation Safe Stop

PENNSYLVANIA (WTAJ) – The Pennsylvania State Police (PSP) will be participating in Operation Safe Stop on Wednesday, October 19 during National School Bus Safety Week. The purpose of Operation Safe Stop is to alert motorists of the dangers when passing a stopped school bus loading or unloading students. PSP enforcement efforts may consist of troopers […]
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
PhillyBite

The Best Chinese Restaurants in Pennsylvania

- Chinese food is one of the most popular cuisines worldwide, and if you're in Pennsylvania and looking for outstanding Chinese cuisine, you've come to the right place. Love Food has compiled a list of the best Chinese restaurants across the United States, and Pennsylvania is no exception. For instance, Han Dynasty in Philadelphia has been named the best Chinese restaurant in the Keystone State. Read on to find out where to go for authentic Chinese cuisine in Pennsylvania!
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
975thefanatic.com

Pennsylvania Residents Have Peak Life Satisfaction at This Age

At what age do you think Pennsylvania residents are the happiest? There’s a new study out that tells all when it comes to the age that those living in the Keystone State are at peak life satisfaction. Mixbook.com has released an interactive map showing peak life satisfaction in each...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
Newswatch 16

Newswatch 16

