Phones in the sedan...

Our three children, grown women in their 20s now, have never had to ride in the backseat of a vehicle without video entertainment. Modern parenting at its best.

My girls have gone from watching “Teletubbies” on VHS to action-adventure films on DVD to holding their own personal movie machines with which they can instantaneously create their own productions anytime they want — usually when someone in the front seat is doing something silly.

My problem is that whenever I drive the family minivan, I’m still navigating from a pre-smartphone perspective. I am prone to mild attempts at entertaining passengers — and myself — as if everyone were still looking out the windows playing road-trip games, such as counting cows.

I should say that there are times during family travels when my daughters actually do look up from their smartphones and play road-trip games. They were doing that during a recent drive through the mountains to look at fall colors and spend time together.

“Those are my cows,” a daughter would declare whenever an occupied pasture came into view. One point is awarded for every first “my cows” claim. If a cemetery comes into view, calling “dead cows” removes a point from all other players.

So pleased was I with the old-fashioned in-car interaction that I let my guard down. I spontaneously began singing a church hymn. That’s the kind of thing that will practically press the record button on its own.

Spontaneous singing is not something I can get away with in front of my daughters anymore. They always have a recording device handy, and they’ve become skilled at surreptitious videography.

This makes me think of all the things I might have recorded my father doing behind the wheel. He was a talented singer even when he was being silly. I wish I had recordings of him singing alternative lyrics to popular songs.

“Lay your head, upon my pillow,” he would croon every bit as smoothly as Ray Price. “Hold your cold and flaky body close to mine …”

He had alternative lyrics to many of his favorite songs of the day. And if he wasn’t singing, he’d be playing the steering wheel to whatever was on the radio. Dad could make the class ring on his right hand and the wedding band on his left sound like rhythm bones on our old Impala’s hard-plastic wheel — tinking the chrome horn-ring now and then as a percussive.

Man, would I love to have that on film. But we didn’t walk around with movie cameras in our pockets back then.

As we were riding along from North Carolina’s mountains into Virginia’s the other day, I spontaneously broke into “Love Lifted Me,” taking that final “me” into an operatic crescendo, silly-style.

When I heard daughter Noel giggling, I knew we were about to hear that last part played back.

Next time, so that she doesn’t have time to hit the record button, I’ll do her granddad’s silly short version:

“I was sinking deep in sin — Weeeeeeee!”