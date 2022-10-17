Ryan Day Talks Ohio State's Bye Week, Prep For Iowa And Says "None of Our Goals Have Been Met" On 97.1 The Fan

It was a quiet weekend for Ohio State football, but it certainly wasn’t a quiet weekend across college football. No Buckeye game gave us the opportunity to watch many of college football’s other top teams play on an eventful Saturday in which Tennessee took down Alabama, Michigan blew out Penn State and Utah upset USC. We spend the first half of this week’s episode of Real Pod Wednesdays talking about our observations from the weekend, including why Tennessee might present the most dangerous hypothetical College Football Playoff matchup for Ohio State and why we think it’s likely both the Buckeyes and Wolverines will bring 11-0 records into The Game.

COLUMBUS, OH ・ 1 DAY AGO