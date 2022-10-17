Ryan Day Talks Ohio State's Bye Week, Prep For Iowa And Says "None of Our Goals Have Been Met" On 97.1 The Fan

Read full article on original website
This 5-Story Antique Shop in Ohio is a Must-VisitTravel MavenColumbus, OH
New downtown bar aims to end ‘FOMO’ with endless entertainment opportunitiesThe LanternColumbus, OH
The ‘Beautiful Garbage’ Fashion Show renews excitement in sustainable fashionThe LanternColumbus, OH
4 Great Burger Places in OhioAlina AndrasOhio State
Football: Stroud dedicates season to late HaskinsThe LanternColumbus, OH
Eleven Warriors
Luke Lachey Excited to Return to His Hometown As Father Prepares to Call His Son’s Game at Ohio State This Weekend
Growing up in Columbus, Luke Lachey went to just about every Ohio State home game from the time he was seven years old. Lachey’s father, Jim, was an All-American guard for the Buckeyes who is now the color commentator for Ohio State’s radio broadcasts. Raised in a house full of Buckeye fans, the younger Lachey has fond memories of throwing a football around before and after games at the Shoe on Saturday afternoons.
Look: Ohio State Had Big Return At Practice Wednesday
Ohio State will hope to welcome back a potentially significant contributor for the stretch run. Cornerback Jordan Hancock has yet to play this season after injuring his leg in training camp. While it's still uncertain when he'll make his 2022 debut, the sophomore is working his way back. Griffin Strom...
buckeyesports.com
My Thoughts: Penn State-Michigan Proves It Could Be A One-Game Season For Ohio State
Ohio State was off this past weekend after getting off to a 6-0 start this season, but it was still an eventful week of college football that helped us learn a few things about where the Buckeyes go from here. After this weekend’s game against Iowa – a likely win,...
Eleven Warriors
Ryan Day Says the Iowa Defense is "Very Effective," Ohio State "Got a Lot of Guys Rest" Over the Bye Week And Reflects on 2017 Loss to Iowa
The home stretch of the regular season starts now. After the Buckeyes' bye week, they have just six games remaining before the postseason, and the remainder of Ohio State's schedule begins on Saturday with a noon matchup against Iowa. At his first press conference of the week at the Woody...
Eleven Warriors
What Ian Moore’s Commitment Means for Ohio State’s 2024 Recruiting Class
Justin Frye has officially landed his first offensive lineman in the 2024 cycle. The first-year Ohio State offensive line coach pulled off a major win by landing four-star Indiana offensive lineman Ian Moore on Thursday, ensuring his 2024 class starts off strong with a top-100 prospect. Moore received his Ohio...
Eleven Warriors
Four-star Offensive Lineman Ian Moore Commits to Ohio State
Ohio State has been Ian Moore’s top choice in his recruitment for months, so he decided to make it official on Thursday. From the moment Ohio State offensive line coach Justin Frye offered Moore after wowing Ohio State in one-on-one and individual drills at a recruiting camp in June, the Buckeyes emerged as the clear frontrunner for the four-star offensive lineman. Nevertheless, he wanted to do his due diligence.
Eleven Warriors
Iowa Game Poster
The Buckeye Battle Cry has set the tone for the Ohio State football team countless times over 100 years. That tradition continues on Saturday against Iowa. The last time the Buckeyes and Hawkeyes met was in 2017, with the latter team winning 55-24 at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City. The loss created scars for the Ohio State program that have not been forgotten.
Eleven Warriors
Tennessee and Michigan Impress During Ohio State’s Bye Week, Iowa Should Only Test Buckeyes on One Side of the Ball
It was a quiet weekend for Ohio State football, but it certainly wasn’t a quiet weekend across college football. No Buckeye game gave us the opportunity to watch many of college football’s other top teams play on an eventful Saturday in which Tennessee took down Alabama, Michigan blew out Penn State and Utah upset USC. We spend the first half of this week’s episode of Real Pod Wednesdays talking about our observations from the weekend, including why Tennessee might present the most dangerous hypothetical College Football Playoff matchup for Ohio State and why we think it’s likely both the Buckeyes and Wolverines will bring 11-0 records into The Game.
College Football World Reacts To Ohio State Marching Band News
The Ohio State Marching Band has a special performance lined up for this Saturday's game against Iowa. On Monday, the OSU band revealed it will team up with its Hawkeye counterparts for a massive halftime show in Columbus. "That's right. For the first time in Ohio State Marching Band history,...
Eleven Warriors
Kayden McDonald Says Ryan Day's Visit "Checks Another Box" for Ohio State, Four-star S Vaboue Toure Visiting on Saturday
One of Ohio State’s most important recruiting visits of the off week took place on Friday. A few hours before Ryan Day attended a highly-touted Georgia high school football matchup between Buford and Mill Creek, OSU’s head coach stopped at North Gwinnett (Suwanee, Georgia) to see high-priority 2023 defensive tackle target Kayden McDonald, along with Tim Walton.
Here are the announcers for Ohio State football’s game vs. Iowa
COLUMBUS, Ohio -- The Ohio State football team will start the second half of its season at home with its first game against Iowa in five years. The game will kick off at noon on Fox with Gus Johnson on play-by-play, Joel Klatt as color commentator and Jenny Taft as sideline reporter. This will be OSU’s second game on Fox this season but the first in the network’s Big Noon spot. OSU beat Toledo, 77-21, on the network in Week 3.
Eleven Warriors
Marvin Harrison Jr. Discusses Potential Return of Jaxon Smith-Njigba As Buckeyes Preview Iowa Matchup
Ohio State’s offense is already firing on all cylinders. Despite the absence of No. 1 wideout Jaxon Smith-Njigba due to injury, the Buckeyes have scored at least 49 points in each of their last three contests en route to blowout Big Ten victories. While Ryan Day has not yet...
landgrantholyland.com
Assessing the Carnell Tate situation and the continued pursuit by Tennessee
It wouldn’t be recruiting if there wasn’t some sort of drama. Dealing with teenagers is unpredicatable, and in the recruiting world that sometimes can be even more of the case as they make their way through one of the biggest decisions in their lives. Every school at some point has to deal with recruiting drama around their prospective players or even commits, and Ohio State isn’t removed from that list.
Michigan at Ohio State opening point spread released
Michigan at Ohio StateWhat is the point spread for Michigan at Ohio State?Michigan will be looking to go back-to-back. Though there are still some hurdles along the way, it appears as if No. 4 Michigan and No. 2 Ohio State are on a collision course to play for a berth in the Big Ten Championship Game.
‘Shoddy’ design at Zane State College sees 3 companies named in Ohio lawsuit
ZANESVILLE, Ohio (WCMH) – Three different companies are facing a lawsuit after the Ohio attorney general said they created a danger to students and staff at Zane State College. Attorney General Dave Yost filed the suit in Muskingum County Common Pleas Court, targeting SHP Leading Design, Quandel Construction Group and Robertson Construction for their work […]
Just when you thought 2022 couldn’t get any weirder: Eric Foster
ATLANTA -- In 2019, the village of Yellow Springs held a referendum on whether to allow people who were residents but not U.S. citizens to cast a vote in local elections. Yellow Springs Council President Brian Housh told the Dayton Daily News that allowing noncitizens to vote would have affected about 30 of the village’s roughly 3,800 residents. Those 30 residents included business owners and those with children in local schools. The residents of Yellow Springs thought that those 30 residents should be allowed a voice in their local elections. The referendum passed with 59% of the vote.
columbusmonthly.com
Pickleball Entrepreneurs See Green as the Fast-Growing Sport Takes Off in Columbus
Dave Ganim, owner of Pickle Shack in Delaware County, says there are two types of people: Those who love pickleball, and those who’ve never played it. A mix of tennis, pingpong and badminton, pickleball originated in the 1960s but has exploded in popularity in recent years, becoming the fastest-growing sport in the country. Ganim first picked up a pickleball paddle a few years ago after playing racquetball for most of his life. He took to it right away and eventually installed four pickleball courts at his house, where he hosts some of the area’s top picklers on Monday nights.
thevillagereporter.com
OHSAA Weekly Football Computer Ratings (After Week 9)
COLUMBUS, Ohio – The football regular-season has reached Week 10, and the Ohio High School Athletic Association released the second-to-last computer ratings on Tuesday. The final report will be released this Sunday, Oct. 23, when 448 schools – the top 16 in each region – will qualify for the playoffs.
columbusnavigator.com
The Best Places For Fish And Chips In Columbus
There aren’t a ton of places in Columbus for fish and chips, but these are definitely the ones you’ll want to scope out for your next craving. Blame it on watching way too many BBC cop dramas, but every once in a while I start to get hardcore cravings of a good, greasy batch of fish and chips. A nice, crisp Atlantic cod or some soft and juicy white perch sits in my belly just right, especially with a pint of brown ale or a deep and tasty porter.
