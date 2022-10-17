ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ryan Day Talks Ohio State's Bye Week, Prep For Iowa And Says "None of Our Goals Have Been Met" On 97.1 The Fan

By Griffin Strom
Eleven Warriors
 2 days ago
Eleven Warriors

Luke Lachey Excited to Return to His Hometown As Father Prepares to Call His Son’s Game at Ohio State This Weekend

Growing up in Columbus, Luke Lachey went to just about every Ohio State home game from the time he was seven years old. Lachey’s father, Jim, was an All-American guard for the Buckeyes who is now the color commentator for Ohio State’s radio broadcasts. Raised in a house full of Buckeye fans, the younger Lachey has fond memories of throwing a football around before and after games at the Shoe on Saturday afternoons.
COLUMBUS, OH
The Spun

Look: Ohio State Had Big Return At Practice Wednesday

Ohio State will hope to welcome back a potentially significant contributor for the stretch run. Cornerback Jordan Hancock has yet to play this season after injuring his leg in training camp. While it's still uncertain when he'll make his 2022 debut, the sophomore is working his way back. Griffin Strom...
COLUMBUS, OH
Eleven Warriors

What Ian Moore’s Commitment Means for Ohio State’s 2024 Recruiting Class

Justin Frye has officially landed his first offensive lineman in the 2024 cycle. The first-year Ohio State offensive line coach pulled off a major win by landing four-star Indiana offensive lineman Ian Moore on Thursday, ensuring his 2024 class starts off strong with a top-100 prospect. Moore received his Ohio...
COLUMBUS, OH
Eleven Warriors

Four-star Offensive Lineman Ian Moore Commits to Ohio State

Ohio State has been Ian Moore’s top choice in his recruitment for months, so he decided to make it official on Thursday. From the moment Ohio State offensive line coach Justin Frye offered Moore after wowing Ohio State in one-on-one and individual drills at a recruiting camp in June, the Buckeyes emerged as the clear frontrunner for the four-star offensive lineman. Nevertheless, he wanted to do his due diligence.
COLUMBUS, OH
Eleven Warriors

Iowa Game Poster

The Buckeye Battle Cry has set the tone for the Ohio State football team countless times over 100 years. That tradition continues on Saturday against Iowa. The last time the Buckeyes and Hawkeyes met was in 2017, with the latter team winning 55-24 at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City. The loss created scars for the Ohio State program that have not been forgotten.
COLUMBUS, OH
Eleven Warriors

Tennessee and Michigan Impress During Ohio State’s Bye Week, Iowa Should Only Test Buckeyes on One Side of the Ball

It was a quiet weekend for Ohio State football, but it certainly wasn’t a quiet weekend across college football. No Buckeye game gave us the opportunity to watch many of college football’s other top teams play on an eventful Saturday in which Tennessee took down Alabama, Michigan blew out Penn State and Utah upset USC. We spend the first half of this week’s episode of Real Pod Wednesdays talking about our observations from the weekend, including why Tennessee might present the most dangerous hypothetical College Football Playoff matchup for Ohio State and why we think it’s likely both the Buckeyes and Wolverines will bring 11-0 records into The Game.
COLUMBUS, OH
Eleven Warriors

Kayden McDonald Says Ryan Day's Visit "Checks Another Box" for Ohio State, Four-star S Vaboue Toure Visiting on Saturday

One of Ohio State’s most important recruiting visits of the off week took place on Friday. A few hours before Ryan Day attended a highly-touted Georgia high school football matchup between Buford and Mill Creek, OSU’s head coach stopped at North Gwinnett (Suwanee, Georgia) to see high-priority 2023 defensive tackle target Kayden McDonald, along with Tim Walton.
COLUMBUS, OH
Cleveland.com

Here are the announcers for Ohio State football’s game vs. Iowa

COLUMBUS, Ohio -- The Ohio State football team will start the second half of its season at home with its first game against Iowa in five years. The game will kick off at noon on Fox with Gus Johnson on play-by-play, Joel Klatt as color commentator and Jenny Taft as sideline reporter. This will be OSU’s second game on Fox this season but the first in the network’s Big Noon spot. OSU beat Toledo, 77-21, on the network in Week 3.
COLUMBUS, OH
landgrantholyland.com

Assessing the Carnell Tate situation and the continued pursuit by Tennessee

It wouldn’t be recruiting if there wasn’t some sort of drama. Dealing with teenagers is unpredicatable, and in the recruiting world that sometimes can be even more of the case as they make their way through one of the biggest decisions in their lives. Every school at some point has to deal with recruiting drama around their prospective players or even commits, and Ohio State isn’t removed from that list.
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

‘Shoddy’ design at Zane State College sees 3 companies named in Ohio lawsuit

ZANESVILLE, Ohio (WCMH) – Three different companies are facing a lawsuit after the Ohio attorney general said they created a danger to students and staff at Zane State College. Attorney General Dave Yost filed the suit in Muskingum County Common Pleas Court, targeting SHP Leading Design, Quandel Construction Group and Robertson Construction for their work […]
ZANESVILLE, OH
Cleveland.com

Just when you thought 2022 couldn’t get any weirder: Eric Foster

ATLANTA -- In 2019, the village of Yellow Springs held a referendum on whether to allow people who were residents but not U.S. citizens to cast a vote in local elections. Yellow Springs Council President Brian Housh told the Dayton Daily News that allowing noncitizens to vote would have affected about 30 of the village’s roughly 3,800 residents. Those 30 residents included business owners and those with children in local schools. The residents of Yellow Springs thought that those 30 residents should be allowed a voice in their local elections. The referendum passed with 59% of the vote.
YELLOW SPRINGS, OH
columbusmonthly.com

Pickleball Entrepreneurs See Green as the Fast-Growing Sport Takes Off in Columbus

Dave Ganim, owner of Pickle Shack in Delaware County, says there are two types of people: Those who love pickleball, and those who’ve never played it. A mix of tennis, pingpong and badminton, pickleball originated in the 1960s but has exploded in popularity in recent years, becoming the fastest-growing sport in the country. Ganim first picked up a pickleball paddle a few years ago after playing racquetball for most of his life. He took to it right away and eventually installed four pickleball courts at his house, where he hosts some of the area’s top picklers on Monday nights.
COLUMBUS, OH
thevillagereporter.com

OHSAA Weekly Football Computer Ratings (After Week 9)

COLUMBUS, Ohio – The football regular-season has reached Week 10, and the Ohio High School Athletic Association released the second-to-last computer ratings on Tuesday. The final report will be released this Sunday, Oct. 23, when 448 schools – the top 16 in each region – will qualify for the playoffs.
COLUMBUS, OH
columbusnavigator.com

The Best Places For Fish And Chips In Columbus

There aren’t a ton of places in Columbus for fish and chips, but these are definitely the ones you’ll want to scope out for your next craving. Blame it on watching way too many BBC cop dramas, but every once in a while I start to get hardcore cravings of a good, greasy batch of fish and chips. A nice, crisp Atlantic cod or some soft and juicy white perch sits in my belly just right, especially with a pint of brown ale or a deep and tasty porter.
COLUMBUS, OH

