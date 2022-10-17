Historic Hotels of America® offers travelers spectacular experiences and stories to take home with them, including the history of where they stayed the night. Every historic hotel has a story to tell and some offer more than what is found in a history textbook. For some hotels, the past is not only present in the architecture and authentic character, but also–according to legends–in the souls residing within it. The historic hotels highlighted in the 2022 Top 25 Historic Hotels of America Most Haunted Hotels are places where generations of staff and guests pass on tales of spectral Revolutionary War soldiers, smoky silhouettes of U.S. Presidents, the melancholy spirits of tragic would-be brides, unexplained footsteps, as well as friendly phantom bellhops. For believers and skeptics alike, these hotels offer legends of guests that never want to leave and staff that never stop helping. Some hotels celebrate the spooky season with “A Room With A Boo” packages, pumpkin carving contests, ghost story readings, haunted history tours, and specialty cocktails. Adventure seekers and heritage travelers interested in a local legend need to look no further than the grand hotels, legendary luxury resorts, and iconic inns found across the United States in Historic Hotels of America.

