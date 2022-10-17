Read full article on original website
SignalsAZ
Town of Prescott Valley Boards & Commission Openings
The Town of Prescott Valley is seeking applicants from town residents to fill seats on the Building Board of Appeals, the Municipal Property Corporation Board of Directors, the Parks, Arts, and Recreation Commission, the Library Board of Trustees, and the Board of Adjustment. All board/commission seats are volunteer positions by appointment of the Town Council.
theprescotttimes.com
Northern Arizona Healthcare Requests Withdrawal of Agenda Item
Northern Arizona Healthcare Requests Withdrawal of Agenda Item. In a letter addressed to the Yavapai County Clerk of the Board, Northern Arizona Healthcare Corporation has requested the agenda item under Hearings that they had submitted for the October 19, 2022, Board of Supervisors meeting be withdrawn. The agenda item reads:
SignalsAZ
Yavapai County Information on Upcoming Election
Early voting for the November 8, 2022, General Election has started! The Yavapai County Recorder, County Administration, and the Yavapai County Sheriff’s Office jointly provide the following information to voters to help ensure a smooth, secure, and fair election season. Yavapai County has multiple ways in which voters may...
SignalsAZ
Prescott Valley Costume Contest Registration is Open
The Prescott Valley Haunting on the Green event is less than two weeks away and the costume contest applications are now open for you to register!. Register early to secure your spot to try and win a prize! There are many prizes that you can win, be sure to keep an eye on the Prescott Valley, Arizona Parks & Recreation Facebook to stay up-to-date on what’s up for grabs!
theprescotttimes.com
Yavapai County Seeks Your Feedback On Traffic Study For Significant roads
Yavapai County Seeks Community Feedback on Regionally Significant Corridors. Study and Cornville Road/Tissaw Road Roundabout Design Concept Report. The Yavapai County Public Works Department invites members of the public to share feedback on current issues and challenges they face on Cornville Road, Pioneer Parkway, Williamson Valley Road, and Iron Springs Road. Feedback will help Yavapai County better understand current transportation issues and what potential solutions our residents and travelers would like to see along these corridors.
SignalsAZ
Yavapai County Community Health Services COVID-19 Update – October 17th, 2022
The Yavapai County Community Health Services updates the number of cases of COVID-19 in Yavapai County daily. This information, located on www.yavapai.us/chs, is updated frequently and is a credible source of data providing real information on how many people are testing positive for COVID. This site is often referenced and used as a source by both state and local leaders for reliable information.
SignalsAZ
Yavapai College Nursing Grads Unite to Elevate the Standards of Long-term Care
Amanda Vivanco and Ekklesia “EK” Breed are on a mission to improve the standard of long-term care in rural Arizona. The pair of Yavapai College Nursing Program alumni are pursuing the mission separately – as nursing directors at care centers in the Verde Valley — and together as a soon-to-be-married couple with a shared passion for improving the lives of people dependent on nursing care.
knau.org
Yavapai County doubles down on security ahead of Election Day
Yavapai County officials are doubling down ahead of Election Day. The Yavapai County Sheriff’s Office says they’re working with county election officials to provide security during early voting, on Election Day and during vote counting on November 8. YCSO also said they plan to respond to any reports...
SignalsAZ
Pile Burning Planned Near Granite Mountain Recreation Area
Fire Managers on the Bradshaw Ranger District plan to take advantage of moisture received and will begin pile burning the piles of debris south and east of the entrance into the Granite Mountain Recreation Area starting on October 19, 2022, through Monday, October 31, 2022. Fire crews look to burn...
SignalsAZ
Fall Fun with ZooFest & Boo at the Zoo at Heritage Park Zoological Sanctuary
Join Heritage Park Zoological Sanctuary for ZooFest on Saturday & Sunday, October 29th & 30th. Activities include Zoo Maze, Boo Zone, Photo Spots, Bounce House, and Animal Enrichment from 10 am-4 pm. Event activities included with paid general admission. Then come back for “BOO at the ZOO” on Sunday, October...
SignalsAZ
Parenting Class for Parents with School-Aged Children
Classes start soon! Parents and caregivers of Yavapai County are being offered the opportunity to attend the upcoming and free Common Sense Parenting class at MATFORCE in Prescott Valley. Facilitator, Sandi Cheney, will be presenting educational material over a 6-week period based on the Common Sense Parenting principle of “using your head as well as your heart to raise school-aged children.”
inbusinessphx.com
Two Arizona Hotels Make the 2022 Top 25 Historic Hotels of America Most Haunted Hotels List
Historic Hotels of America® offers travelers spectacular experiences and stories to take home with them, including the history of where they stayed the night. Every historic hotel has a story to tell and some offer more than what is found in a history textbook. For some hotels, the past is not only present in the architecture and authentic character, but also–according to legends–in the souls residing within it. The historic hotels highlighted in the 2022 Top 25 Historic Hotels of America Most Haunted Hotels are places where generations of staff and guests pass on tales of spectral Revolutionary War soldiers, smoky silhouettes of U.S. Presidents, the melancholy spirits of tragic would-be brides, unexplained footsteps, as well as friendly phantom bellhops. For believers and skeptics alike, these hotels offer legends of guests that never want to leave and staff that never stop helping. Some hotels celebrate the spooky season with “A Room With A Boo” packages, pumpkin carving contests, ghost story readings, haunted history tours, and specialty cocktails. Adventure seekers and heritage travelers interested in a local legend need to look no further than the grand hotels, legendary luxury resorts, and iconic inns found across the United States in Historic Hotels of America.
SignalsAZ
Snowliage in Northern Arizona, Bradshaw vs. Prescott Rivalry Game, Kyler Murray, Halloween at Heritage Park Zoo – My Drive October 19th, 2022
Hosts Elicia Morigeau and Guy Roginson cover this week’s top local news, events, and updates from all across the Prescott area and beyond. This week they cover Prescott events, DIY pet Halloween costumes, EnduroCross, Country Thunder Arizona lineup, stunning snowliage in Arizona, the Bradshaw Bears vs. Prescott Badgers rivalry game and more.
SignalsAZ
Weekend Weather for Oct 20 thru Oct 24
Take a quick break and check out the weekend weather for Prescott Valley, Prescott, Chino Valley, and Dewey-Humboldt. Thursday: Sunny, with a high near 75. Light and variable wind becoming southeast 5 to 8 mph in the morning. Thursday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 47. South wind 5...
theprescotttimes.com
Aircraft Accident at Prescott Regional Airport
At approximately 9:05 on the morning of October 15, an aircraft accident occurred when a single-engine aircraft attempted to land on runway 21R at the Prescott Regional Airport. The Aeroprakt A22LS “Foxbat” veered off of the runway, landing in an inverted position between the runway and taxiway. Prescott...
theprescotttimes.com
Breaking News Just In Chino Valley PD
Multiple Vehicle Injury Collision Shuts Down SR 89 in Chino Valley. On 10/13/2022 at approximately 10:58 am, Chino Valley Officers responded to reports of a multi-vehicle collision that occurred in the 2600 block of North State Route 89. When officers arrived, they found the collision involved a Ram 2500, a Ford F350, and a Chevrolet Silverado towing a fifth-wheel trailer.
19 years ago, a Scottsdale couple was murdered during a camping trip. Police still looking for the killer
SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. — Monday marks the 19th anniversary when a young couple left their home in Scottsdale to go on a camping trip that neither of them would survive. Brandon Rumbaugh, 20, and Lisa Gurrieri, 19, were found dead in the back of a pickup truck after they failed to return from an overnight camping trip near Bumble Bee, a small town near the Bradshaw Mountains in Yavapai County.
Rimrock Shooting Results in Two Fatalities and One Injured
Verde Valley News – UPDATE (October 18, 2022) – On Oct. 16th at approximately 6am, 22-year-old Rimrock resident Edgar Arreola, was arrested and booked into the Yavapai County Jail on charges of First-Degree Murder for knowingly and intentionally shooting and killing Camp Verde resident Rafael Zapata the previous night around 11pm at a party in [...] This post Rimrock Shooting Results in Two Fatalities and One Injured originally appeared on Sedona.Biz - The Voice of Sedona and The Verde Valley.
AZFamily
Man arrested for trying to resell high-end jewelry, antiques he stole in Camp Verde, police say
CAMP VERDE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- A Yavapai County man has been arrested after allegedly stealing thousands of dollars worth of merchandise, including jewelry and antiques, from stores in the Camp Verde area. The Camp Verde Marshal’s Office says officers learned that a man, later identified as Gregory Scott Wolf...
SignalsAZ
Northern Arizona Wranglers Announce 2023 Regular Season Schedule
The defending IFL National Champions, the Northern Arizona Wranglers, will open the 2023 regular season with three consecutive home games on Pinnacle Bank Field at the Findlay Toyota Center, in Prescott Valley, Ariz. In the first game, the Wranglers will face off against the Duke City Gladiators on Saturday, March 25th. The home and season opener will feature the banner reveal for winning the IFL’s Western Conference, and the IFL National Championship Game.
