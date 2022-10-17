Read full article on original website
MLive.com
Red Wings’ Jakub Vrana not expected back anytime soon
Detroit Red Wings forward Jakub Vrana isn’t expected to return to the ice anytime soon due to a personal issue that caused him to miss Monday’s game and practice on Tuesday. The club hasn’t specified the reason for Vrana’s absence. He no longer is listed on the roster...
Detroit Red Wings captain Dylan Larkin's goal-saving move draws raves from teammates
Viktor Arvidsson had a chance to end the game in regulation — but Dylan Larkin wouldn't let him. Larkin's relentless effort to prevent Arvidsson from scoring into an empty net Monday at Little Caesars Arena was a highlight play even as the Detroit Red Wings lost, 5-4 in overtime, to the Los Angeles Kings.
Yardbarker
Takeaways: LA Kings 5, Red Wings 4 OT – Danault Bails Out Arvidsson
DET – A. Erne (1), Assists: Pius Suter (1), Olli Maatta (2) LAK – G. Vilardi (3), Assists: A. Iafallo (3), D. Doughty (1) DET – D. Perron (3) (Power Play), Assists: F. Hronek (2), O. Sundqvist (3) LAK – A. Kopitar (1), Assists: A. Kempe (2),...
Detroit Red Wings forward Jakub Vrana enters NHL/NHLPA player assistance program
Jakub Vrana, a forward for the Detroit Red Wings, will be unavailable for an indefinite time as he receives care, the NHL and team said Wednesday.
FOX Sports
Danault's overtime goal gives Kings 5-4 win over Red Wings
DETROIT (AP) — Phillip Danault scored 1:12 into overtime for his second goal of the game, and the Los Angeles Kings handed the Detroit Red Wings their first loss with a 5-4 victory on Monday night. Danault's winning shot in front hit a defender's skate and bounced into the...
CBS Sports
Adidas unveils Detroit Red Wings ‘Reverse Retro’ uniform
What does the Detroit Red Wings ‘Reverse Retro’ uniform look like?How can I purchase a Detroit Red Wings ‘Reverse Retro’ jersey?. Are you ready to see the Detroit Red Wings ‘Reverse Retro’ uniform for the 2022-23 season?. If you have been waiting patiently for...
CBS Sports
CBS Sports
Red Wings' David Perron: Continues hot start
Perron collected two goals and an assist Monday, but the Red Wings suffered a 5-4 overtime loss to the Kings. It wasn't enough, however, as the Red Wings dropped their first game of the season. Signed as a key free agent during the offseason, Perron, who also scored Saturday, is supplying the veteran leadership team brass expected when it pursued his services. Both of Perron's goals Monday came with the Red Wings trailing by a goal. The 35-year-old left winger has produced four points in three games.
Detroit Red Wings tie it up late in third, but lose to L.A. Kings in overtime, 5-4
Oskar Sundqvist — the self-described "smallest guy" on Detroit Red Wings' Sky Line — made his first goal of the season a thriller. The Wings were without two regulars on Monday against the Los Angeles Kings at Little Caesars Arena, and spent much of the game playing from behind. Sundqvist used his 6-foot-3, 220-pound body to stuff the puck with 40.9 seconds to play in regulation. but the Kings prevailed in overtime, 5-4.
NHL
NEWS: Blackhawks Announce Red Carpet Details for Home Opener
Chicago announces details for red carpet event for Friday's home opener against the Red Wings. For the first time since 2019, the Chicago Blackhawks will host a special Red Carpet event to celebrate the team's home opener at the United Center this Friday, October 21 against the Detroit Red Wings.
CBS Sports
The Hockey Writers
Red Wings’ Chiarot Is Not the Best Defense Partner for Seider
Moritz Seider is a phenom of a defensive specimen. He’s built like a tank, hits like a freight train, and made his presence felt in his Calder Trophy-winning season as the NHL’s Rookie of the Year. But the one question on everyone’s mind is: can he get even better?
Red Wings unveil remix of barber pole jerseys from Detroit Cougars era
The Reverse Retro jerseys will be available to purchase in the team store next month. It’s not yet clear when the Red Wings will debut them.
CBS Sports
CBS Sports
CBS Sports
CBS Sports
