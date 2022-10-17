Read full article on original website
Fallout from the “Thank You, I’m Sorry” Speech and the Wrath of Jill Biden Because Nobody Stopped HimThe Veracity ReportWashington, DC
Washington, D.C. Mayor May Have Made a Wrong Call on Handling Texas MigrantsTom HandyWashington, DC
Obstetrician Delivers his Wife's Baby Girl inside the lift of their apartment building and it was Caught on CameraShameel ShamsAnnapolis, MD
Washington, D.C.'s Best Free AttractionsTerry MansfieldWashington, DC
This Day in History: October 19: The United States Government vs MicrosoftWilliam Saint ValWashington, DC
MLive.com
Red Wings’ Jakub Vrana not expected back anytime soon
Detroit Red Wings forward Jakub Vrana isn’t expected to return to the ice anytime soon due to a personal issue that caused him to miss Monday’s game and practice on Tuesday. The club hasn’t specified the reason for Vrana’s absence. He no longer is listed on the roster...
Yardbarker
Watch: Capitals' Evgeny Kuznetsov facing suspension for slash to the face
Washington Capitals forward Evgeny Kuznetsov has a hearing with the NHL's Department of Player Safety on Tuesday and is facing a suspension for a slashing incident that happened in Monday's game with the Vancouver Canucks. It was a vicious and reckless slash to the face of Canucks defenseman Kyle Burroughs.
markerzone.com
THE VANCOUVER CANUCKS' LOCKER ROOM IS REPORTEDLY HEAVILY DIVIDED
Heading into 2022-23, the Vancouver Canucks had high-ish expectations for their team, yet their record-setting start has reached levels previously unsuspected. A team that is pinned up tight against the $82.5 million salary cap, the Canucks have now blown four consecutive multi-goal leads to advance to 0-3-1; the only such team to do so in NHL history.
Yardbarker
Evgeny Kuznetsov's suspension should've been 20 games, not one game
I don’t think Evgeny Kuznetsov should be allowed to play another game in the NHL until American Thanksgiving. But the NHL’s Department of Player Safety thinks otherwise. On Tuesday afternoon, the Washington Capitals center was suspended one game for high-sticking Vancouver Canucks defenseman Kyle Burroughs in the face. And I think the punishment is far too lenient.
CBS Sports
Blues' Vladimir Tarasenko: Dishes trio of helpers
Tarasenko produced three assists, four shots on goal and a plus-2 rating in Wednesday's 4-3 overtime win over the Kraken. After a two-goal effort in the Blues' opener, Tarasenko played provider in the second game of the season. Two of his assists were primary, including on Justin Faulk's game-winner 2:10 into overtime. With five points, a plus-4 rating and eight shots on net through two contests, Tarasenko is showing that his career-best 82-point effort from last season was no fluke.
Yardbarker
Red Wings’ Chiarot Is Not the Best Defense Partner for Seider
Moritz Seider is a phenom of a defensive specimen. He’s built like a tank, hits like a freight train, and made his presence felt in his Calder Trophy-winning season as the NHL’s Rookie of the Year. But the one question on everyone’s mind is: can he get even better?
NHL
Rangers' Shesterkin throws off Reaves with two-second delay after ritual
Team takes ice moment later than usual as goalie takes his time. The New York Rangers pregame ritual was on a two-second delay on Monday. Since forward Ryan Reaves signed with the Rangers prior to the 2021-22 season, the pregame routine has been the same: goalie Igor Shesterkin crouches down in the doorway leading to the ice, Reaves shoves some teammates then yells at the top of his lungs "Shesty, release us!" The "u" in the shouted us is usually elongated for maximum effect.
Capitals’ Alex Ovechkin NHL All-Time Goals tracker
The Great 8 is going for 800. Alex Ovechkin – nicknamed "The Great 8" as a nod to Wayne Gretzky's "The Great One" – is set to become just the third player in NHL history to reach 800 career goals. He entered the 2022-2023 season having scored 780 over his 17 seasons. With each goal scored this season, he inches closer to joining Gretzky (894) and Gordie Howe (801) in hockey's most exclusive club.
CBS Sports
Blue Jackets' Johnny Gaudreau: Comes up big late
Gaudreau scored a goal and assisted on another Tuesday, leading the Blue Jackets to a 4-3 overtime win over the winless Canucks. Gaudreau saved his best for the final period Tuesday. With the Blue Jackets trailing by a goal, the 29-year-old left winger drew an assist on Zach Werenski's marker, then forced overtime with his second goal of the season. Gaudreau, who has back-to-back two-point efforts, added a plus-2 rating Tuesday.
NHL
Canucks at Blue Jackets
CANUCKS (0-3-0) at BLUE JACKETS (0-3-0) 7 p.m. ET; BSOH, SNP, ESPN+, SN NOW. Andrei Kuzmenko -- Elias Pettersson -- Curtis Lazar. Injured: Travis Dermott (concussion), Tucker Poolman (illness) Blue Jackets projected lineup. Johnny Gaudreau -- Boone Jenner -- Gustav Nyquist. Yegor Chinakhov -- Cole Sillinger -- Jakub Voracek. Justin...
CBS Sports
Red Wings' Jakub Vrana placed in NHLPA's player assistance program
Detroit Red Wings winger Jakub Vrana has been placed in the NHL and NHL Players Association's player assistance program. In a joint statement, the league updated Vrana's status as he enters player assistance protocols. Vrana will be out for an "indefinite period" while he receives the necessary care that he...
CBS Sports
Islanders' Brock Nelson: Keeps helping out
Nelson registered two assists Tuesday, leading the Islanders to a 5-2 victory over the Sharks. Nelson, credited with an assist during the Islanders' opening three outings, converted a key faceoff Tuesday. The 31-year-old center won a clean draw to Oliver Wahlstrom, who scored off a pick play to give the Islanders a 3-2 lead at 19:04 of the second period. It proved to be the winning tally. Nelson has four helpers.
FOX Sports
Canucks bring 3-game losing streak into matchup with the Blue Jackets
Vancouver Canucks (0-3-0, seventh in the Pacific Division) vs. Columbus Blue Jackets (0-3-0, eighth in the Metropolitan Division) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Blue Jackets -126, Canucks +105; over/under is 6. BOTTOM LINE: The Vancouver Canucks come into the matchup against the Columbus Blue Jackets after losing three in a row. Columbus...
CBS Sports
Nuggets' Jamal Murray: Cleared for opener
Murray (hamstring) will play in Wednesday's season opener against the Jazz, Katy Winge of Altitude Sports reports. Murray's hamstring injury prevented him from playing in Denver's final three preseason games, but the guard is ready to go for his first regular-season action since April of 2021. Don't be surprised if he sees a muted workload as he gets eased back into things.
