Grandmother who reportedly inspired 'Mama Coco' in Pixar's 'Coco' dies at 109
Maria Salud Ramirez Caballero, the inspiration for the Pixar character "Mama Coco," has died at the age of 109. According to Roberto Monroy, the state of Michoacán's secretary of tourism, she died suddenly in Santa Fe de la Laguna, the Mexican town where she was born, which is known for its beautiful pottery. Maria was a ceramic potter and is survived by her three children and grandchildren. Monroy referred to her as a "tireless woman and life model." Despite her striking resemblance to the animated character, she never received any sort of official acknowledgment for her contribution to the film "Coco." However, according to TMZ, Pixar did clarify that when researching the movie, they spoke with many local families, including Maria's.
Art Laboe dead at 97: Legendary DJ who coined phrase ‘oldies but goodies’ passed away at Palm Springs home after battling pneumonia
The broadcasting world is in mourning on Monday, with the news that legendary DJ Art Laboe has passed away. The radio pioneer - who is credited with coining the oft-used term 'oldies but goodies' - passed after a battle with pneumonia at his Palm Springs home. The DJ was 97...
Michael Ponti Cause of Death Mysterious: Famed Pianist Dead at 84
Michael Ponti was supposed to celebrate his 85th birthday next week, but unfortunately, he passed away recently after his years of contribution to the music industry as one of the most renowned pianists globally. The tragic news was confirmed by his son, Maximilian Ponti, to the German Press Agency. He...
Selling Sunset’s Emma Hernan Explains Why She Bought a Home with Ex Peter Cornell: ‘It’s Complicated’
Investing in her future. Selling Sunset star Emma Hernan revealed why she and ex-fiancé Peter Cornell recently decided to purchase a home together in Los Angeles. “We bought it as an investment property,” Hernan, 31, exclusively told Us Weekly at the Create & Cultivate Small Business Summit 2022 in New York City on Saturday, October […]
This choirboy ‘cat duet’ is a masterpiece in musical humour, and in keeping a straight face
A masterclass in both the classical and comical. Here's the Rossini-esque opera duet where the lyrics consist entirely of the word ‘meow’. This hilarious ‘Duetto buffo di due gatti’ (‘Funny duet for two cats’) is said to be the work of Italian opera maestro Gioachino Rossini – a composer who loved his tunes, his pasta, and very possibly, his mischievous cats.
Beauty Rituales: How Nopales Inspired Sandra Velasquez to Launch Her Body Line, Nopalera
Sandra Velasquez is no stranger to standing in the spotlight. Before the first-generation Mexicana from California launched her body line, Nopalera, she was the lead singer and bandleader of the Latin alternative band Pistolera. But with the release of her product line, Velasquez comfortably took a backseat to allow a new star to shine — nopal. "The nopal cactus is one of the most sustainable, regenerative, and resilient crops in the world. It can be eaten, transformed into textiles, and used to hydrate skin and hair," Velasquez tells POPSUGAR. Aside from the versatility and regenerative qualities of the plant, there are also deeply rooted cultural ties that were important for her to highlight. "The nopal is an ancient symbol of Mexican culture. It is quite literally the most Mexican plant ever," she says, noting that it even appears on the Mexican flag. She adds, "I knew that by building a brand around this plant, it would automatically speak to our base consumer."
‘The Route,’ a Celebration of Spain’s Most Legendary Club Scene, Broken Down by its Creator and Producer
CANNES — An Atresplayer Premium Original, “The Route,” begins as the lead characters’ time together ends, in 1993. A star DJ on Valencia’s Ruta de Bakalao, Marc’s heart isn’t in it anymore. He visits his family home and sits in his bedroom, still plastered with teenage memorabilia, trying to connect with a younger self who felt music with passion. For Sento, clubbing is now a business. Toni wonders if it’s time to go home. “The Route” (“La Ruta”) then goes back in time, one episode at a time to end to when the friends first met, in 1981, and enjoyed some kind of innocence....
Spain’s Atresplayer Premium Prepares Docuseries ’Once Upon a Time in Marbella’ (EXCLUSIVE)
Boosting its profile as a Spanish reference point, not only for TV drama but also for documentary production, Atresplayer Premium, the pay TV platform of media conglom Atresmedia Group, is preparing docuseries “Érase una vez en Marbella” (Once Upon a Time in Marbella). Produced by Atresmedia TV in collaboration with Seville-based Happy Ending (“Pongamos que hablo de…”), the four episode 50 minutes series will dive into real-life stories of deep impact that had the city of Marbella, in Spain’s southern Andalusia coast, as a common element. The documentary will explain how Marbella went in a few years, since the 1950s, from being...
A fifth grader boy sold one of his paintings for $230,000
There is a 10-year-old boy called Andres Valencia who may very well be the next artistic genius of our times. His name is Andres Valencia and according to Forbes, he has got the art market in a frenzy.
Lucinda Chua Releases New Single ‘Golden’
Artist Lucinda Chua presents ‘Golden’: a self-produced song about identity and representation, accompanied by a short film co-created with director Tash Tung. Written from the perspective of her younger self, ‘Golden’ is an intimate and heartfelt meditation on identity in the absence of a role model. “Who do I turn to, when I don’t look like you?”, Chua whispers softly, a quiet, uncertain call to the universe. “When the sunlight hits me / I’m golden you’ll see.” Joined by a chorus of friends, musicians Laura Groves and Fran Lobo, their voices conjoin lifting the song into a luminous, anthemic entreaty to Chua’s younger self. “To be the first, to be the first”, they sing together, underscored by Chua’s uplifting string arrangements.
These 10 Latin American Sound Artists Are Expanding What Ambient Music Can Be
Pitchfork contributing editor Isabelia Herrera’s column covers the most captivating songs, trends, and scenes coming out of Latin America and its diaspora. Across Latin America, a generation of young sound artists and producers are unsettling Eurocentric assumptions about the boundaries of ambient music. As a region spanning 33 countries and more than 500 languages, each with their own rich musical histories, these artists cannot be confined by a single style or aesthetic. And more often than not, many of them wouldn’t even define themselves as strictly ambient artists, a category that is already contentious and imprecise.
Silicon Valley Jewish Film Festival Kicks off Two Weeks of Streaming
When the pandemic arrived in March of 2020, Tzvia Shelef didn’t want to cancel the Silicon Valley Jewish Film Festival. With only a month of lead time, she reconfigured the fest into an online event. As we all remember, in 2020, people were stuck at home with nowhere to...
Okay Kaya used DALL-E technology to create her dream-like “Inside Of A Plum” video
Earlier this year DALL-E Mini helped create one of the more surreal viral trends when its AI image-generation tool spawned creations such as R2-D2 being baptized and Snoop Dogg being sued by Snoopy. The simple app generated a range of images from a simple text prompt, giving users an insight into the ways how artificial intelligence can warp reality.
Downriver Dead Men Go share video for epic new track Line In The Sand
Dutch cinematic post-rock quintet Downriver Dead Men Go will release new album Ruins in November
Naama Guggenheim Discusses New Song and Music Video, Upbringing, and Much More
Spreading soft confidence, Naama Guggenheim is an intriguing musical artist on the rise. The Tel Avivian singer-songwriter and producer was born in Bern, raised in both Cleveland and the suburbs of Tel Aviv. Aspiring to grow into the modern sounds, Naama Guggenheim immersed herself in the sounds of Soul, R&B, and many more, and developed her writing style through the guitar. You can feel the feminist persona in her artistry, be it as a singer, guitar player, writer, or producer. With a unique view on the world, she has an inspiring combination of a soulful voice, catchy melodies and profound lyrics followed by an electronic beat. Her live performance is an emotional and moving show, both for the body and the mind.
