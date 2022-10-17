ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Yankees-Guardians Postponed By Rain: When Will Game 5 of ALDS Begin?

By Max Goodman
MLB decided to postpone Game 5 of the ALDS due to extended inclement weather conditions at Yankee Stadium

NEW YORK — Game 5 of the American League Division Series between the Yankees and Guardians won't be played on Monday night.

The winner-take-all finale of this Division Series has officially been postponed due to extended inclement weather conditions, MLB announced . Game 5 has been rescheduled for 4:07 p.m. ET on Tuesday.

First pitch of Game 5 was originally scheduled for 7:07 p.m. ET at Yankee Stadium. New York's victory in Game 4 on Sunday night in Cleveland—featuring a clutch performance from ace Gerrit Cole—forced a decisive Game 5.

Here's an update from the Yankees with information regarding tickets for Game 5:

With the finale of this series moved to Tuesday, whoever wins Game 5 will be in a tough spot entering Game 1 of the American League Championship Series. The ALCS will begin on Wednesday night in Houston—meanwhile, the Astros have been off since they swept the Mariners in three games, clinching a spot in the ALCS on Saturday.

Tuesday would've been a workout day for either the Yankees or Guardians depending on who advanced. Now, there's a quicker turnaround.

Then again, focusing on the Division Series, Monday's rainout is good news for both sides. New York and Cleveland now have an extra day to get ready for a win-or-go-home contest, resting their pitchers.

Jameson Taillon was scheduled to start for the Yankees on Monday while Aaron Civale was supposed to take the ball for the Guardians. It's unclear now who will start for both sides.

