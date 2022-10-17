Read full article on original website
Fox5 KVVU
SNHD: Juvenile dies from brain-eating amoeba likely contracted at Lake Mead
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The Southern Nevada Health District is reporting a death from a common infection found in warm freshwater. The health district said a male juvenile died after possibly being exposed at Lake Mead on the Arizona side of the lake at the beginning of October. The...
thestandardnewspaper.online
Woman found drowned at Lake Mohave￼
LAKE MOHAVE – A presumed drowning is under investigation at Lake Mohave. National Park Service rangers responded at about 7:00 p.m. Saturday, October 15 to a report that a 39-year-old woman went missing from the back bay area of the Katherine Landing Marina. The initial search was suspended at...
Lake Mead rangers search for body after witness provides tip, body recovered
Park Rangers recovered a body from an area at Lake Mead after receiving a tip from a witness who said someone was swimming without a floatation device.
Mohave Daily News
Lake, anglers both starred in tournament
LAUGHLIN — Josh Bertrand was a big winner at the Western Outdoor News BASS U.S. Open at Lake Mohave. Lake Mohave, however, probably was the biggest winner. The lake which yielded more than 1,600 fish over three days, drew rave reviews from the competitors after hosting the U.S. Open championship for the first time. The event was moved to Lake Mohave because of persistent low water levels at Lake Mead, the championship tournament's previous home.
Possible human bone investigated after 8 News Now report
LAS VEGAS (KLAS)– A bone that was initially categorized as an animal bone is now being examined as human remains after a report by the 8 News Now Investigators. The Barker family had reached out to 8 News Now with concerns after they handed over a bone they found at Lake Mead to the National […]
upr.org
An Arizona tribal community is selling the feds water from Lake Mead
The Gila River Indian Community announced plans to conserve a large portion of its water supplies over the next three years. The tribe is seeking payment from a new federal program designed to incentivize reductions in water use. This marks a reversal from an August announcement that it would pull out of conservation efforts.
thestandardnewspaper.online
Work begins on White Cliffs Wagon Wheel Trail downtown connector￼
KINGMAN – The Arizona State Parks Board and the City of Kingman is partnering with the American Conservation Experience (ACE) to do trail construction. Earlier this year the City of Kingman was awarded a $99,000 grant to complete the downtown trail connector portion of the White Cliffs Wagon Wheel Trail (WCWW). Those visiting the area are asked to please refrain from hiking the incomplete trail expansion areas. The project could be complete in roughly six months, barring any weather delays.
Officials in Arizona report 22-year-old missing, last seen in White Hills
The Mohave County Sheriff’s Office is requesting public assistance in locating Braxton Johnson, a 22-year-old.
Mohave Daily News
Fogging ordered in Mohave Valley neighborhoods
MOHAVE VALLEY — Another round of mosquito fogging has been ordered in Mohave Valley by the Mohave County Department of Public Health's Environmental Health Division. Fogging of the insecticide MasterLine Kontrol 4-4 was ordered following mosquito population surveillance conducted at traps placed in the affected areas. The mosquito control...
knau.org
Mohave County Sheriff's Office searching for 'at risk male'
The Mohave County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a missing 22-year-old in the community of White Hills near the Nevada border. They describe Braxton Johnson as an “at risk male.”. He was last seen at about noon Sunday and was on foot, walking in black socks and wearing...
zachnews.net
News Alert: Mohave Valley, AZ: Mohave County Sheriff’s Office seeking public’s help identifying 2 subjects involved in early morning attempted burglary.
Source: Mohave County Sheriff’s Office (Information) Pictures: Mohave County Sheriff’s Office (Courtesy) Mohave Valley, Arizona: The Mohave County Sheriff’s Office is seeking the public’s help identifying 2 subjects involved in early morning attempted burglary that occurred on Tuesday, October 18th, 2022. According to the Mohave County...
Take a Vacation to Laughlin, Nevada
My name is Abigail, and I go on many adventures. Check out my YouTube channelAbigail's Adventures. Laughlin, Nevada is an excellent alternative for those that are looking for a beautiful and exciting location to visit, but who may be nervous about the large area and crowds of people in Las Vegas. Laughlin has a more laid-back and relaxed atmosphere and there are more activities for kids to enjoy.
KOLD-TV
Southern Arizona real estates on high alert following recent attack
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Real estate agents in Southern Arizona are putting more thought into security measures in place when out in the field. This comes after a woman was attacked while showing a home earlier this month. Tierra Antigua Reality, where the woman works, released this statement...
Fox5 KVVU
Liquidation store sells furniture and more from Las Vegas Strip properties
Slap fighting gets stamp of approval in Nevada, a sport where opponents slap each other. In the “Entertainment Capital of the World” and in the Silver State, a quickly-growing new sport is coming, and we promise we’re not making this up: it’s called slap fighting. Updated:...
Washington state wildfire burns out of control, forcing thousands to evacuate
A wildfire burned out of control near the Washington-Oregon border Monday as thousands of people fled from the blaze fueled by warm conditions unusual for the Pacific Northwest. The Nakia Creek Fire, which ignited near Vancouver, Washington, on Oct. 9, broke containment lines Sunday and has charred about 1,565 acres,...
AZFamily
Cold air funnel spotted in Sun Lakes
Thunderstorms roll through the Valley causing power outages, downed power lines. Powerful thunderstorms passed through Maricopa and Pinal counties Saturday bringing heavy rain, wind, and hail. The storms also caused damage from high winds including power outages and flooding from rain. Updated: Oct. 15, 2022 at 11:31 AM MST. |
‘The containers will remain in place’ state of Arizona responds to federal government
The governor's office maintains they are happy to remove the temporary containers when the federal government offers a permanent solution. The post ‘The containers will remain in place’ state of Arizona responds to federal government appeared first on KYMA.
thestandardnewspaper.online
Minor injuries in ATV crash￼
GOLDEN VALLEY – Firefighters from Golden Valley Fire District Stations #11 and #13 and MCSO deputies responded to a two-vehicle accident at 7 p.m. Oct. 13, in the 500 block of Egar Road. Two brothers who had been traveling southbound on Egar Road on ATVs careened into each other...
easttexasradio.com
Local Jetski Racer Compete at the World Finals
It was been quite a season for Andrew Vo, a 13 year old junior jetski racer from Sulphur Springs Texas, recently relocated from Southern California. This year Andrew finished the Jettribe Mid America series with a impressive first overall in the Junior 13-15 lites 2-stroke class and a second in the 4-stroke class.
thestandardnewspaper.online
One dies in fiery crash￼
KINGMAN – A deadly collision shut down Interstate 40 in Kingman on Thursday, October 13. The Arizona Department of Public Safety (DPS) said a crash involving two tractor trailer rigs was reported at milepost 55.7 at 6:33 p.m. “A tractor trailer was eastbound on I-40 in a speed reduced...
