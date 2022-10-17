ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mohave County, AZ

thestandardnewspaper.online

Woman found drowned at Lake Mohave￼

LAKE MOHAVE – A presumed drowning is under investigation at Lake Mohave. National Park Service rangers responded at about 7:00 p.m. Saturday, October 15 to a report that a 39-year-old woman went missing from the back bay area of the Katherine Landing Marina. The initial search was suspended at...
MOHAVE COUNTY, AZ
Mohave Daily News

Lake, anglers both starred in tournament

LAUGHLIN — Josh Bertrand was a big winner at the Western Outdoor News BASS U.S. Open at Lake Mohave. Lake Mohave, however, probably was the biggest winner. The lake which yielded more than 1,600 fish over three days, drew rave reviews from the competitors after hosting the U.S. Open championship for the first time. The event was moved to Lake Mohave because of persistent low water levels at Lake Mead, the championship tournament's previous home.
LAUGHLIN, NV
upr.org

An Arizona tribal community is selling the feds water from Lake Mead

The Gila River Indian Community announced plans to conserve a large portion of its water supplies over the next three years. The tribe is seeking payment from a new federal program designed to incentivize reductions in water use. This marks a reversal from an August announcement that it would pull out of conservation efforts.
ARIZONA STATE
thestandardnewspaper.online

Work begins on White Cliffs Wagon Wheel Trail downtown connector￼

KINGMAN – The Arizona State Parks Board and the City of Kingman is partnering with the American Conservation Experience (ACE) to do trail construction. Earlier this year the City of Kingman was awarded a $99,000 grant to complete the downtown trail connector portion of the White Cliffs Wagon Wheel Trail (WCWW). Those visiting the area are asked to please refrain from hiking the incomplete trail expansion areas. The project could be complete in roughly six months, barring any weather delays.
KINGMAN, AZ
Mohave Daily News

Fogging ordered in Mohave Valley neighborhoods

MOHAVE VALLEY — Another round of mosquito fogging has been ordered in Mohave Valley by the Mohave County Department of Public Health's Environmental Health Division. Fogging of the insecticide MasterLine Kontrol 4-4 was ordered following mosquito population surveillance conducted at traps placed in the affected areas. The mosquito control...
MOHAVE VALLEY, AZ
knau.org

Mohave County Sheriff's Office searching for 'at risk male'

The Mohave County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a missing 22-year-old in the community of White Hills near the Nevada border. They describe Braxton Johnson as an “at risk male.”. He was last seen at about noon Sunday and was on foot, walking in black socks and wearing...
MOHAVE COUNTY, AZ
zachnews.net

News Alert: Mohave Valley, AZ: Mohave County Sheriff’s Office seeking public’s help identifying 2 subjects involved in early morning attempted burglary.

Source: Mohave County Sheriff’s Office (Information) Pictures: Mohave County Sheriff’s Office (Courtesy) Mohave Valley, Arizona: The Mohave County Sheriff’s Office is seeking the public’s help identifying 2 subjects involved in early morning attempted burglary that occurred on Tuesday, October 18th, 2022. According to the Mohave County...
MOHAVE VALLEY, AZ
Abigail's Adventures

Take a Vacation to Laughlin, Nevada

My name is Abigail, and I go on many adventures. Check out my YouTube channelAbigail's Adventures. Laughlin, Nevada is an excellent alternative for those that are looking for a beautiful and exciting location to visit, but who may be nervous about the large area and crowds of people in Las Vegas. Laughlin has a more laid-back and relaxed atmosphere and there are more activities for kids to enjoy.
LAUGHLIN, NV
KOLD-TV

Southern Arizona real estates on high alert following recent attack

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Real estate agents in Southern Arizona are putting more thought into security measures in place when out in the field. This comes after a woman was attacked while showing a home earlier this month. Tierra Antigua Reality, where the woman works, released this statement...
ORO VALLEY, AZ
AZFamily

Cold air funnel spotted in Sun Lakes

Thunderstorms roll through the Valley causing power outages, downed power lines. Powerful thunderstorms passed through Maricopa and Pinal counties Saturday bringing heavy rain, wind, and hail. The storms also caused damage from high winds including power outages and flooding from rain. Updated: Oct. 15, 2022 at 11:31 AM MST. |
MARICOPA COUNTY, AZ
thestandardnewspaper.online

Minor injuries in ATV crash￼

GOLDEN VALLEY – Firefighters from Golden Valley Fire District Stations #11 and #13 and MCSO deputies responded to a two-vehicle accident at 7 p.m. Oct. 13, in the 500 block of Egar Road. Two brothers who had been traveling southbound on Egar Road on ATVs careened into each other...
GOLDEN VALLEY, AZ
easttexasradio.com

Local Jetski Racer Compete at the World Finals

It was been quite a season for Andrew Vo, a 13 year old junior jetski racer from Sulphur Springs Texas, recently relocated from Southern California. This year Andrew finished the Jettribe Mid America series with a impressive first overall in the Junior 13-15 lites 2-stroke class and a second in the 4-stroke class.
SULPHUR SPRINGS, TX
thestandardnewspaper.online

One dies in fiery crash￼

KINGMAN – A deadly collision shut down Interstate 40 in Kingman on Thursday, October 13. The Arizona Department of Public Safety (DPS) said a crash involving two tractor trailer rigs was reported at milepost 55.7 at 6:33 p.m. “A tractor trailer was eastbound on I-40 in a speed reduced...
KINGMAN, AZ

