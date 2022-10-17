Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
El Halal Amigos Combines World Halal Day and Taco TuesdayThomas SmithSan Jose, CA
Fremont Rated the Safest City in CaliforniaAnthony J LynchFremont, CA
Arrest Made in 40-Year-Old Cold Case of Karen StittTrue Crime Mysteries (Megan)Sunnyvale, CA
A living icon - Elton John’s celebration at Levi’s StadiumVic AquinoSanta Clara, CA
Related
luxury-houses.net
Brand New One of A Kind Home with Designer Finishes in Belmont California hits The Market for $5.695 Million
2280 Ralston Ave, Belmont, California is a brand-new contemporary masterpiece exudes meticulous attention to detail, exemplary craftsmanship, and designer finishes throughout. This Home in Belmont offers 5 bedrooms and 6 bathrooms with over 4,000 square feet of living spaces. To know more about 2280 Ralston Avenue, please contact Jim Arbeed (Phone: 650-558-4248) at Coldwell Banker Realty for full support and perfect service.
NBC Bay Area
Affordable Housing for Teachers in Palo Alto, Los Gatos
In just a few months, an office building in Palo Alto will be torn down to make way for a new apartment complex for teachers. This with the idea to provide teachers a way for them to live closer to their schools. The brand new, 110 units, will be offered...
Cafe, Theater, and Wellness Center Coming to San Jose
The School of Arts and Culture has been fundraising for a cafe connected to a theater and wellness center at 1783 Alum Rock Avenue, across from the Mexican Heritage Plaza.
svdaily.com
Kasa Opens Renovated Hotel in Palo Alto
PALO ALTO — Kasa Living, Inc. has opened a new hotel in the heart of Silicon Valley. Kasa Palo Alto is now open to guests. Located just minutes from Stanford University at 3255 El Camino Real, Kasa Palo Alto is a newly renovated, mission-style property with modern rooms catered to the independent traveler. Outfitted with a fresh palette and furnishings, Kasa Palo Alto is a nod to an inviting roadside escape with a retro sensibility and the comforts of home. Each Kasa has a Vertuo Nespresso machine, Malin & Goetz bath products, and ultra-fast Wi-Fi.
lavozdeanza.com
DA Voices: “How has your transition been like coming back on campus?”
“DA Voices” is a recurring feature used to spotlight De Anza College’s diverse community voices. We ask the same question to different people and arrange their quotes so that readers can see varying points of view. This week, our reporter Ashley Villeda asked, “How has your transition been like coming back to campus?”
lookout.co
Collective Santa Cruz nails the vibe with new series of market-style events
Heads up, foodies: I’m now sending alerts every time I publish a story. Sign up for texts from me here. Thanks to those of you who’ve already subscribed and offered your thoughts! And catch up on my recent work here. It’s a warm September evening and the sun...
cmagazine.org
C Mag Reviews: Palo Alto Breakfast Restaurants
An authentic opinion on the best breakfast restaurants In Palo Alto. Izzy’s Brooklyn Bagels is one of Palo Alto’s only bagel shops, located on California Avenue. Izzy’s is perfect if you are in the mood for a quick grab-and-go breakfast or if you are craving any type of bagel breakfast sandwich. The bagels are always fresh and entirely customizable or able to be modified if that is what is desired.
lavozdeanza.com
A deep dive into the current state of shared governance
Crucial decisions regarding staffing and budget allocation hang in the balance pending an upcoming retreat on Oct. 21 to discuss the future of shared governance at De Anza College. During an Oct. 10 meeting, the Academic Senate, a campus group predominantly composed of De Anza faculty, refused to select three...
scotscoop.com
Family owned café brings quality treats to Redwood Shores
Sweet U café embodies the importance of a family-owned and operated business. Located in the depths of Redwood Shores, the café opened in Aug. of 2022. Sweet U puts quality first in all its items to provide an enjoyable experience. They sell bubble tea, customizable desserts, and savory options. The quality of the goods encapsulates the passion of the managers and staff.
climaterwc.com
Peninsula ghosts: some old, some new
Halloween’s near, and it’s a good time for a roll call of Peninsula ghost stories. A few are widely known; others, not so much. The hint of a haunting puts the Fox Theatre in Redwood City in league with the Kohl Mansion in Burlingame, the Moss Beach Distillery near Half Moon Bay and a Redwood City convent demolished decades ago.
Daily Californian
Side effects of being a freshman at UC Berkeley
Dodging the frenzy of flyers thrown at us as we scurry through Sproul on our way to our first class, emerging through the coveted Sather Gate, confidently aware that we are now officially “UC Berkeley” students, is when we may naively believe that all our issues are resolved. After surviving the pressure-cooker of high school and making it to an elite institution, we can’t help but pat ourselves on the back.
Stanford Daily
Why does Stanford have so many Rodins?
When it comes to the art world, everything can (and should) be questioned, but not everything can be answered. That being said, Christina makes it her goal to undertake your visual art questions and give her take on the complexity, confusion and excitement of the art world. Please send your questions to arts ‘at’ stanforddaily.com — she’d love to seek answers with you!
visitgilroy.com
Breakfast Hot Spots in Gilroy
Who doesn’t love breakfast?! It’s the one meal that many of us eat at all hours of the day. Brunches have also grown very popular. And you know you’ve made “breakfast dinner” more often than you’d like to admit—long after the kids have left the nest. Let’s not forget that even cereal is a favorite late-night snack!
iheart.com
Another Bay Area Shopping Mall Is Closing
It looks like it’s the end of the road for Bayfair Mall in San Leandro. The 42-acre property adjacent to BART was just sold for $57 million. Anchor stores included Target, Macy’s, Kohl’s, Bed Bath & Beyond and Century Theaters, among others. Plans for the property include...
Where to Celebrate the Day of the Dead in the Bay Area
Pay tribute to the deceased with these Día de los Muertos events around San Francisco. While the Día de los Muertos (Day of the Dead) is known for its colorful displays, eye-catching skeletons and elaborate face painting, it is so much more than the fanfare might suggest. Celebrating Día de los Muertos or the Day of the Dead is a time of remembrance and a celebration of lost loved ones. This joyful Mexican tradition brings families and communities together to eat, sing, dance, celebrate culture and more. Grab your friends and family and get ready to join in on the fun at one of these Bay Area festive celebrations.
The Biz Beat: Enticing Caribbean food plated in downtown San Jose
Island Taste Caribbean Grill is where Jamaican and Haitian food flow through San Jose. If all you know about Jamaica is Bob Marley is from there, a visit to Island Taste will introduce your taste buds to a new world of spices and flavors that are familiar, yet deliciously otherworldly. Opened last April, the downtown San... The post The Biz Beat: Enticing Caribbean food plated in downtown San Jose appeared first on San José Spotlight.
iheart.com
Bayfair Shopping Center in San Leandro Closing For Good
Bayfair shopping center in San Leandro will soon be closing its doors for good. Close date/plans have not yet been finalized, but they plan on housing, office space for tech companies, and retail on the ground floor. Luckily, the Target will stay put. Full details here! Check out some of the reactions below:
Food Beast
'PHOZILLA', Is This the Most Ultimate Bowl of Pho?
Pho lovers need to be put on notice about the tantalizing monstrosity that is The PHOZILLA. This ultra aggressive bowl of pho is ready and able to dominate any type of hunger and craving by way of its hefty build. Could this be the greatest bowl of pho on Earth?...
kblx.com
Win Tickets: Chris Rock & Dave Chappelle
HOW TO WIN – 10/20 & 10/21:. Monday-Friday with Freska and Rudy during the 7:55am Hit List. • CALL 415-888-1029 when you hear the cue to call. • CALLER 25 WINS a pair of tickets to Chris Rock & Dave Chappelle at Chase Center. ENTER BELOW for a chance...
The Almanac Online
Manresa Bread expanding to new flagship location
A latté and croissant at Manresa Bread in Los Altos. Photo by Veronica Weber. is expanding to a 1,400-square-foot flagship location in downtown Los Gatos, according to a spokesperson for the bakery. The original bakery location, located at 276 N. Santa Cruz Ave. in Los Gatos, will be temporarily...
Comments / 0