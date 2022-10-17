Read full article on original website
Gutierrez jailed after scalding child￼
KINGMAN – A Kingman woman has been jailed on a child abuse charge for allegedly using scalding hot water to discipline a toddler. Deputy police chief Joel Freed said the two-year-old boy suffered burn injuries when Brittany Monique Gutierrez, 29, “splashed extremely hot water onto the child for not listening” on Tuesday, October 11.
October is Domestic Violence Awareness Month￼
Each year, advocates, survivors, and supporters recognize October as National Domestic Violence Awareness Month. The National Network to End Domestic Violence (NNEDV) is highlighting domestic violence as a common issue that is more than just physical violence, presenting this year’s theme of “Everyone Knows Someone”. This theme provides the opportunity to emphasize entire households throughout our nation that suffer from domestic violence. These households consist of children who are caught in the crossfire of abuse and may be direct victims of the abuse.
Legal Notices for the Week of Oct. 19 – Oct. 25, 2022
ARTICLES OF DISSOLUTION ENTITY NAME: WINDSOR BEACH STORAGE, INC. ENTITY ID: 08046435. ENTITY TYPE: Domestic For-Profit (Business) Corporation DATE ON WHICH DISSOLUTION WAS AUTHORIZED: 12/28/2021. TAX CLEARANCE CERTIFICATE / CERTIFICATE OF COMPLIANCE: This dissolution WILL require a Certificate of Compliance from the Arizona Department of Revenue because either the for-profit corporation has commenced business or issued shares. ADOPTION AND VOTE: Approved by incorporators or board of directors without shareholder action, and shareholder approval was not required or no shares have been issued. /s/ Officer: Shana R Gutierrez 9/23/2022.
BCSD board apps due Oct. 31￼
BULLHEAD CITY – Applications are scheduled to close October 31 for those interested in filling a vacancy on the Bullhead City School District (BCSD) governing board. The non-partisan term expires December 31, 2024. The opening was created by the resignation of member Anna Boyd, who is moving just outside BCSD boundaries. Her resignation is effective at the end of this year.
Minor injuries in ATV crash￼
GOLDEN VALLEY – Firefighters from Golden Valley Fire District Stations #11 and #13 and MCSO deputies responded to a two-vehicle accident at 7 p.m. Oct. 13, in the 500 block of Egar Road. Two brothers who had been traveling southbound on Egar Road on ATVs careened into each other...
Betty “JUNE” Thompson￼
Our beloved June passed away at the Desert Highlands Care Center in Kingman, Arizona, on the evening of August 2nd, 2022. She never fully recovered from a neck surgery nearly two years earlier; June was 78. June was born in May of 1944 to Betty June and James Stephenson, in...
One dies in fiery crash￼
KINGMAN – A deadly collision shut down Interstate 40 in Kingman on Thursday, October 13. The Arizona Department of Public Safety (DPS) said a crash involving two tractor trailer rigs was reported at milepost 55.7 at 6:33 p.m. “A tractor trailer was eastbound on I-40 in a speed reduced...
BOS address Fairgrounds user fees, ARPA fund allocations
MOHAVE COUNTY – The Board of Supervisors has retired the Mohave County Transportation Commission. Supervisor Jean Bishop suggested the Commission should be reviewed because so many of its meetings are canceled for lack of a quorum, and others are conducted without matters of substance on the agenda. “I think...
Halloween Activity Guide
What’s the scariest Halloween event in Mohave County? How about the best candy? Best costume? Best trunk decoration? There are a lot of costume and vehicle-decor prizes, as well as candy flowing this Halloween season! Here’s a list of the ones we found. All activities are free unless otherwise noted.
VA rep speaks at Soroptimist Club￼
Andrew Canvasser was a guest speaker at a recent Soroptimist meeting and spoke to the club regarding the resources women veterans have in the Kingman community and how he assists them in finding employment and, also, how he can assist local employers in employing veterans. Pictured are Andrew Canvasser, Northern Arizona VA Healthcare System VHA Vocational Rehabilitation Specialist and Suellen Stewart, President of Soroptimist International of Kingman.
INA progresses to formal public hearing Nov. 12￼
MOHAVE COUNTY – Arizona Department of Water Resources Director Tom Buschatzke has formally initiated procedures that could result in his designation of the Hualapai Valley groundwater basin as an Irrigation Non-Expansion Area (INA). Buschatzke apparently heard enough support for the INA at a September 20 informal public meeting to advance the process to the next step, a formal public hearing scheduled November 12 in Kingman.
Bighorn Trek is here to connect MCC, partners with the community ￼
MOHAVE COUNTY – Mohave Community College, the MCC Foundation, the Kingman Chamber and ARIZONA@WORK are launching the inagural Bighorn Trek event and are asking for community members to attend. The goal of Bighorn Trek is to bring community members, students and business leaders together with a singular purpose –...
It’s Halloween time!￼
Butch and Chris Meriwether are at it again with hundreds of Halloween lights and blowups on display at their home in Golden Valley. The display is open to the public every day through October 31 from dusk for a minimum of four hours. Although it is not necessary, the Meriwethers appreciate donations of unwrapped toys for Toys for Tots or dog or cat food for the Luv of Paws. The display is located at 2225 S. Dome Rd., Golden Valley. From Hwy 68, turn south on Egar for 4.5 miles. Turn west on Tapeats, take the fifth road on the right. There is a parking area north of the house.
Woman found drowned at Lake Mohave￼
LAKE MOHAVE – A presumed drowning is under investigation at Lake Mohave. National Park Service rangers responded at about 7:00 p.m. Saturday, October 15 to a report that a 39-year-old woman went missing from the back bay area of the Katherine Landing Marina. The initial search was suspended at...
Classified Ads for the Week of Oct. 19 – Oct. 25, 2022
Let nursing homes take all your money & assets. Quality & still affordable. INDEPENDENT or ASSISTED LIVING. Get the care you deserve & need, & still be your own person. I have medical experience. Large private country home, park-like grounds with over 400 shade & fruit trees in Golden Valley. Sidewalks throughout. My home & yard are handicap accessible, fenced & has security dogs. Paramedics are one block away, Kingman Regional Medical Center is 8 miles & the Laughlin casinos are 24 miles. Furnished or unfurnished. Rented monthly & no deposits. No smoking. Discount for disabled veterans & disabled police officers. 928-565-7375.
MCC Board of Governors welcomes new member representing District 5 ￼
MOHAVE COUNTY – Mohave Community College Board of Governors has a new member, Dr. Diane Singer, representing District 5, which encompasses Mohave Valley and a portion of Lake Havasu City. She has been appointed to the board for the last two board meetings then will officially be sworn into...
Bullhead’s Got Talent finalists will be at Cornfest￼
BULLHEAD CITY – It was an easy transition for sound/audio engineer DJ Loke to becoming a karaoke arranger, party-oke master and Bullhead’s Got Talent emcee. With the support and sponsorship of Anderson Ford Bullhead City, the semi-finals and finals of the Talent contest will be held at Cornfest on Friday, Oct. 21 and Saturday, Oct. 22, respectively.
Work begins on White Cliffs Wagon Wheel Trail downtown connector￼
KINGMAN – The Arizona State Parks Board and the City of Kingman is partnering with the American Conservation Experience (ACE) to do trail construction. Earlier this year the City of Kingman was awarded a $99,000 grant to complete the downtown trail connector portion of the White Cliffs Wagon Wheel Trail (WCWW). Those visiting the area are asked to please refrain from hiking the incomplete trail expansion areas. The project could be complete in roughly six months, barring any weather delays.
Grapes N’ Grains celebrate grand opening￼
Grapes N Grains owners, Chad & Jennifer Whetten joined family, friends, City of Lake Havasu Mayor Cal Sheehy, and Lake Havasu Area Chamber Ambassadors to cut the ribbon celebrating the Grand Opening in its new location. Grapes N Gains is now located at 2187 McCulloch Blvd. N. Social hour and private parties, great food, music, sports, bingo and the finest of wines. Attending the ceremony from left to right were Alisa Brown, Rick Orhn, Chad Whetten, Sarah Marie, Mayor Cal Sheehy, Jennifer Whetten (holding), Willow Ceman and Steve Bentley.
Colorado River Concert Series in full swing￼
BULLHEAD CITY – One-night-only, esteemed artists. And you can experience them here. In Bullhead City. At the Mohave Valley High School auditorium. The performers who accept the invitation of the Colorado River Concerts Association play at concert halls rather than arenas. Think acoustically pure places like Symphony Hall in Boston, the Philharmonie de Paris, the Meyerson Center in Dallas or the Mariinsky Theatre in Saint Petersburg. “Our artists have appeared on Broadway, at Carnegie Hall, and at major sporting events. They’ve won prestigious awards worldwide,” said Colorado River Concerts Association President Julie Hassett.
