Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
khqa.com
Homecoming parade to impact traffic, parking in Macomb
MACOMB, Ill. (KHQA) — Macomb police are alerting drivers to impacts of traveling and parking throughout the city on Saturday, Oct. 22 from 5 a.m. to about 1 p.m., because Western Illinois University is holding its Homecoming Parade. Parade participants will be lining up on W. Jefferson St. starting...
khqa.com
Louisiana police chief, girlfriend face felony charges after man's death
LOUISIANA, Mo. (KHQA) — UPDATE:. The police chief of Louisiana, Missouri, and his girlfriend have been arrested and charged following the death of one of her brothers. William Jones, 50, and Alexis J. (AJ) Thone, 25, are both facing felonies. On Monday, Oct. 18 around 9:53 p.m., an off-duty...
khqa.com
Proposed Knox County wind farm hits snag; affirmative vote expected Monday
A proposed new wind farm project in northeast Missouri hits another snap, but it’s a hurdle that should be easily cleared. On Monday, the Knox County Commission voted 2-to-1 against a development agreement with NEMO Wind LLC, which wants to build a wind farm in the county. It is a project of Cordelio Power.
khqa.com
Local manufacturers show youth career possibilities
ADAMS COUNTY, Ill. (KHQA) — As part of National Manufacturing Month this October, the Great River Economic Development Foundation (GREDF) and its partners are celebrating and bringing awareness for the need for a skilled workforce to fill positions in the industry. The groups are hosting manufacturing tours of Gardner...
khqa.com
Military seeing lower recruitment numbers
(KHQA) — Military recruiters across the nation have seen a decline in the number of people joining the military. When many schools transitioned to virtual learning, military recruiters were forced away from their traditional recruiting style. "In 2020, it shut down completely," said Quincy Army Recruiting Station Commander Chuck...
khqa.com
Vehicle hit by gunfire while traveling on Broadway
QUINCY, Ill. (KHQA) — The Quincy Police Department, QPD, is searching for the person who shot at another at a vehicle on Sunday on Broadway near 33rd Street. The shots fired happened around 7:24 p.m. Officers said they learned that a person shot from a vehicle at another vehicle...
khqa.com
Woodpile fire outside La Plata spreads to nearby house, destroying it
MACON COUNTY, Mo. — Firefighters from four departments battled a late-afternoon woodpile fire that spread to a house. It happened at a residence at 12184 Flagpole Avenue, about seven miles west of La Plata. The unoccupied home was owned by Richard and Sharron Burns. Sharron told KTVO at the...
khqa.com
Salvation Army accepting applications for Christmas food, gift programs
QUINCY, Ill. (KHQA) — The Salvation Army will begin taking applications in Quincy for Christmas food baskets and the Angel Tree program from Monday, October 17 through Friday, November 18. People living in Adams, Pike, and Brown counties in Illinois with children ages 18 and under or seniors ages...
khqa.com
Edina's only pharmacy closing for good
EDINA, Mo. — A small northeast Missouri community's only pharmacy is closing for good. After 10 years in business in Edina, the last day for Knox County Pharmacy will be next Monday. The business is owned by James Johnston, of Clarence, Missouri. The Edina Sentinel reports he has sold...
khqa.com
Flu vaccine clinics this week in Macomb
MACOMB, Ill. (KHQA) — The McDonough County Health Department is hoping to help you say Boo to the flu and COVID-19 this fall through its annual Western Illinois University, WIU, vaccination clinics. On Tuesday, Oct. 18, a flu clinic will be from 8:30 a.m.-3:30 p.m. for all current and...
khqa.com
Another person arrested after man killed in Hannibal assault
HANNIBAL, Mo. (KHQA) — Another person has been arrested in connecting to a fatal assault that happened on Sunday, Oct. 9, 2022, in Hannibal. Todd C. Haynes Jr, 22, of Hannibal, was arrested on Tuesday, Oct. 18 and charged with first degree assault. Haynes is being held in the...
khqa.com
Wrong candidate name appears on Illinois county's ballot
SCHUYLER COUNTY, Ill. (WICS/WRSP) — Election officials in Schuyler County are now facing criticism from GOP lawmakers after putting the wrong name on vote-by-mail ballots. Voters received ballots with former Republican candidate Peggy Hubbard on them instead of current nominee Kathy Salvi for United States Senator. Illinois State Board...
khqa.com
KHQA Student Athlete of the Week: ELLIE TEN EYCK, Pittsfield High School
KHQA STUDENT ATHLETE OF THE WEEK...PRESENTED BY BLESSING HEALTH SYSTEM. Awards: All PCC Volleyball Selection as a Junior. Team Captain her Senior Year. Four Year Varsity Starter in Basketball. Saukees leading scorer in 2022. State Medalist as a Junior in 4x4. GPA: 4.06. Class Rank: 3rd. College: illinois State. Intended...
khqa.com
I Walked With You A Ways (Duerrisms for Week Nine)
Welcome to the End Game, True Believers. Nine Weeks of the High School Football season have flown by in an utter blur and we are here in this space to deliver the last "proper" DUERRISMS Column of 2022. Next week, we downshift into Playoff Mode and devote ourselves only to what teams are still left in the Championship Chase. When all our teams are done (hopefully not until December with any luck) so too are we, at least until the reveal of the annual All DO OR DIE Football Honors Squad around Christmastime. Put simply, this ride is about to get even wilder from here on out. So hang on and enjoy.
Comments / 0