Prop 1: What Michigan's term limits, financial disclosure amendment would and wouldn't do
LANSING, Mich. — We're breaking down some of the biggest choices Michigan voters will make on their Nov. 8 midterm ballots. This year, Michigan voters will be able to weigh in directly on how they think elections should be run, courtesy of Proposal 1, a legislature-approved plan to change term limits and financial transparency.
Hyper-local school board races are becoming more politicized, experts say
LANSING, Mich. — Some of the most down-ballot, localized positions up for election on Nov. 8 have been getting more attention than ever this campaign season. School board races snagged headlines as some candidates vow to bring partisan policies to boards that typically get less attention. Campaigns to ban...
Former speaker Lee Chatfield under investigation for criminal enterprise, report says
LANSING, Mich. — Former Michigan house speaker Lee Chatfield is being investigated for involvement in a criminal enterprise, in addition to an investigation into his sister-in-law’s claims that he sexually abused her for over a decade, according to a report from the Detroit News. He is being investigated...
Regional employers 'sweeten' open positions to compete for workers
Local employers have more jobs, now they just need people!. Employ Northern Indiana, formerly known as WorkOne, hosted a job fair to close the gap. Various recruiters have "sweetened" the positions by offering 3-day work weeks, sign on bonuses and full benefits packages. But, hundreds of jobs remain unfilled. The...
Habitat for Humanity, University of Notre Dame partner for 25th year
Habitat for Humanity is teaming up with the University of Notre Dame to help create more housing in Mishawka. The partnership represents the 25th year that students have helped build houses for the community. Officials with Habitat for Humanity say there are about 14,000 families in Saint Joseph County that...
California man sentenced for decades old Warsaw rape
A California man will spend the rest of his life in prison for a rape in Warsaw more than two decades ago. A Kosciusko County judge sentenced 53-year-old Rodriguez Todd to 80 years in prison on Monday for rape and kidnapping charges. The victim testified Todd kidnapped her at knifepoint...
First snowfall of season seen in spots
The first snow of the season will came Monday night for many across Michiana. A winter weather advisory was in effect for Elkhart, Koscuisko, LaGrange, Marshall, and eastern St. Joseph Co., IN and Cass and St. Joseph Co., MI until 1 a.m. Tuesday. Snowfall accumulations across the advisory ranged from...
Out-of-control bonfire explodes, injuring 30 teens in Wisconsin
MAPLE GROVE, Wis. (WLUK) — A Wisconsin sheriff's office wants to hear from victims and witnesses regarding a bonfire explosion that injured dozens of teenagers. The explosion, which happened Friday night in Maple Grove, allegedly injured around 30 current and past students from the Pulaski school district. The Shawano...
