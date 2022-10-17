Read full article on original website
Electric cars won't overload the power grid — and they could even help modernize our aging infrastructure
Some conservatives say California can't possibly power millions more electric cars. Energy experts beg to differ.
CNBC
Biden administration awards $2.8 billion in grants for electric vehicle battery manufacturing
The grants are being allocated through the Department of Energy with funds from the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law to companies in 12 states. The funding will go toward the creation of battery-grade materials including lithium, graphite and nickel. In all, the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law, the CHIPS and Science Act and the...
Biden to announce nearly $3 billion for US battery production in electric vehicle push
President Biden on Wednesday will outline nearly $3 billion in investments to boost domestic battery manufacturing, which officials said will help meet the need for critical supplies as the country ramps up electric vehicle (EV) production. Biden and Energy Secretary Jennifer Granholm will announce the $2.8 billion worth of grants...
Electric vehicle battery plant in Kentucky lands nearly $500 million federal investment
A Kentucky manufacturing company has landed a multimillion-dollar investment from the federal government to go toward production of battery materials and new batteries for electric vehicles. The U.S. Department of Energy will award two grants totaling nearly $500 million to Ascend Elements, a sustainable battery material production plant in Hopkinsville,...
Autoblog
EV battery demand drives first U.S. cobalt mine in decades
Booming demand for batteries powering the world’s shift into electric vehicles is rekindling U.S. cobalt production after a nearly 30-year hiatus. Jervois Global Ltd. is starting the first U.S. cobalt mine in Idaho on Friday, according to chief executive Bryce Crocker. The mineral sits “at the top of the table” in terms of national security, said Crocker. “There aren’t many new sources of supply, particularly in stable jurisdictions, which is why this mine in the U.S. is very important,” Crocker said. Cobalt hasn’t been produced in the U.S. since at least 1994, according to data from the United States Geological Survey.
New York state to adopt California 2035 EV rules
Sept 29 (Reuters) - New York state plans to adopt California's rules approved in August that would require all new vehicles sold in the state by 2035 to be either electric or plug-in electric hybrids, Governor Kathy Hochul said on Thursday.
NECN
‘Troublesome' New COVID Variants Spreading in New England, Across US
Two new COVID-19 variants that quietly emerged on the scene over the last few weeks -- ones that Dr. Anthony Fauci has described as "pretty troublesome" -- are becoming increasingly prevalent in the Boston area and stoking fresh concerns as the nation braces for yet another potential winter surge, the latest CDC data shows.
Hurricanes Fiona and Ian gave solar power its time to shine
The green electricity source faces obstacles in Puerto Rico and Florida, where sun power largely held up during Hurricanes Fiona and Ian.
insideevs.com
Canoo Receives Biggest Order To Date From Kingbee For 9,300 EVs
For the second time this month, EV startup Canoo has announced a major fleet order for its electric vans—the biggest one to date, actually. After Zeeba ordered 3,000 Canoo Lifestyle Vehicles and Lifestyle Delivery Vehicles, Kingbee, the work-ready van rental provider, has placed a binding order for 9,300 Canoo EVs, with an option to increase to 18,600 vehicles. Kingbee will upfit, wrap and deliver Canoo vehicles as work-ready fleets solutions for enterprise and small and medium sized business (SMB) customers across the United States.
Recycling Today
BMW, DOE announce EV battery investments
Investments in electric vehicles (EVs) continue apace in late October, with BMW joining Honda this month in announcing the location of an EV battery manufacturing plant in the United States. Taxpayers also are involved in the investment frenzy, with the U.S. Department of Energy (DOE) announcing $2.8 billion in funding designed “to expand domestic manufacturing of batteries for electric vehicles (EVs) and the electrical grid.”
kitco.com
Piedmont Lithium selected for $141.7M grant by US DOE for Tennessee lithium project
Editor's Note: With so much market volatility, stay on top of daily news! Get caught up in minutes with our speedy summary of today's must-read news and expert opinions. Sign up here!. According to a press release, the funding will support the construction of the company's approximately $600 million Tennessee...
pv-magazine-usa.com
Ontario confirms 1.5 GW-plus tender for battery storage
The government of Ontario has said that its plan to commission at least 1.5 GW of grid-scale storage is part of its efforts to attract electric vehicle and battery manufacturing jobs and to establish a supply chain for the critical materials needed for the energy transition. The Canadian province confirmed...
KEYT
Biden announces $2.8 billion in grants for US battery supply chains
President Joe Biden and Energy Secretary Jennifer Granholm announced two actions Wednesday aimed at lowering costs amid inflation by targeting domestic battery supply chains — new efforts the administration is rolling out 20 days before the midterm elections. The Department of Energy is awarding $2.8 billion in grants from...
tipranks.com
Volatility in Amprius Continues Even After Delivery of Production Machine And a $50 Million Grant
Shares of Amprius Technologies (NYSE: AMPX) continued to be volatile in pre-market trading on Thursday and were in decline after surging 77% on Wednesday. The manufacturer of high-energy density lithium-ion batteries stated that it had received its “first large-scale anode production machine from centrotherm, which it plans to install at its current Fremont location.”
NECN
US Heating Worries Mount Amid Growing Costs, Uncertainty
Families are looking forward with dread as winter approaches with high energy costs and tight fuel supplies. The U.S. Department of Energy is projecting sharp price increases for home heating compared to last winter. Some worry whether heating assistance programs will be adequate for struggling families. Last month, Congress added...
eenews.net
Climate law spurs ‘big jumps’ in U.S. battery investments
A controversial provision in the Inflation Reduction Act appears to be having its intended effect. The climate and health law included a $7,500 tax credit for electric vehicles, but EV buyers can only receive the full amount if the car’s battery components are manufactured in North America. That’s not the case for most car models.
Aviation International News
EVO Fuels Partners with Synthetic Fuel Producer
Jet fuel distributor EVO Fuels (Booth 4070) has partnered with UK-based Zero Petroleum, which is dedicated to the production of fossil-free, petroleum-based transportation fuels. The two companies are co-exhibiting this year at NBAA-BACE. Synthetic fuels are made using renewable power to extract hydrogen from water and capture carbon from atmospheric...
BMW intends to invest $1.7 billion in the United States to produce electric vehicles
The BMW Group announced on Wednesday that it will invest$1.7 billion in its US operations to build electric vehicles and batteries. The investment will include $1 billion to prepare the automaker's existing Spartanburg factory in South Carolina for EV production, as well as $700 million for a new high-voltage battery-assembly facility in nearby Woodruff.
MotorTrend Magazine
BMW Puts $1.7 Billion Down on U.S. Manufacturing for Six New EVs
BMW is gearing up for an onslaught of electric vehicle production over the next few years with a new investment of $1.7 billion in the automaker's U.S. manufacturing operations that should support two new battery production facilities and the introduction of at least six new all-electric vehicles. The new stateside manufacturing of battery cells and battery packs, as well as its U.S.-based vehicle assembly, should entitle new BMW EV SUVs to some of the government incentives made available in the recently-introduced Inflation Reduction Act legislation that requires North American sourcing and production.
US News and World Report
Nikola Expects Inflation Reduction Act to Lower Hydrogen, Truck Costs
(Reuters) - Incentives provided by the recently passed Inflation Reduction Act (IRA) will help Nikola Corp by lowering costs of its electric trucks and hydrogen energy business, the electric vehicle maker said on Thursday. The act, which U.S. President Joe Biden signed in August, provides incentives designed to bring more...
