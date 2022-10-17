Read full article on original website
Wenona J Jensen Kuhrman
2d ago
very sad indeed, I hope this gets rectified and they get to keep their housing and the person who stole their money goes to jail and pays restitution
Minnesota UFO witnesses a hundred miles apart report similar objectsRoger MarshPrior Lake, MN
Kanye West Says George Floyd’s Death Was Caused by Fentanyl: "The guy's knee wasn't even on his neck like that."Amarachi EzeuduMinneapolis, MN
Anthony Cassius and the Quest for an On-Sale Liquor License (1947 - 1949)Matt ReicherMinneapolis, MN
Field Hockey: No. 21 Ohio State falls to No. 3 Northwestern 2-1 in overtimeThe LanternColumbus, OH
4 Great Pizza Places in MinnesotaAlina AndrasMinnesota State
50th suspect charged in connection to Feeding Our Future fraud
MINNEAPOLIS — The 50th suspect charged in connection to the massive Feeding Our Future fraud appeared in court Wednesday and was accused of receiving millions of dollars in the scheme. Abduljabar Hussein appeared in federal court Wednesday and was charged on the same indictment as his wife, Mekfira Hussein,...
Couple dead of suspected CO poisoning remembered as loving parents, grandparents
Fundraising is underway for the funeral expenses of a Brooklyn Park couple who died over the weekend of suspect carbon monoxide poisoning. Mai Lee and Moon Lee, both 66, were found dead by one of their children on Sunday at their rural Mill Lacs Lake hunting cabin, according to the Mille Lacs County Sheriff's Office.
kfgo.com
More federal indictments in “Feeding Our Future” fraud scandal
ST. PAUL, Minn. – More federal indictments in the $250 million fraud scandal at “Feeding our Future.”. Prosecutors said a couple from Shakopee, Mekfira Hussein, 38, and her husband, Abduljabar Hussein, 42, fraudulently diverted nearly $9 million in federal Children Nutrition Program funds, allegedly for Shamsia Hopes’ sites in Brooklyn Park, Brooklyn Center, Minneapolis, and Fridley.
fox9.com
St. Paul man sentenced in frightening kidnapping in Minneapolis
MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - A St. Paul man has been sentenced for a kidnapping at gunpoint in February in which he took his ex-girlfriend across state lines and held her for more than a day until police were able to intervene. Derrick Fasig pled guilty in federal court over the...
Support, concerns surround turning old body shop into new restaurant
EDINA, Minn. — There's a battle brewing in the west metro over whether a new restaurant should take the place of an old auto-body shop. Kee's auto repair shop has sat along Vernon Avenue South in Edina since the 1950s. It's long since closed, but what could take its place is causing quite a stir around town.
mprnews.org
6 1/2 years in prison for man who burned buildings following George Floyd's murder
A judge on Tuesday sentenced a Rochester, Minn., man to 6 1/2 years in federal prison after he admitted burning three buildings during the violence that followed the May 2020 murder of George Floyd by a Minneapolis police officer. Jose Felan Jr., 36, apologized for setting fires at Gordon Parks...
ccxmedia.org
Brooklyn Park Police: Woman’s Vehicle Intentionally Shot At
Brooklyn Park police are investigating a case in which police say a vehicle was intentionally shot at while traveling in the southeastern part of the city. The incident happened shortly before 7:30 p.m. Monday in the area of Pearson and Sierra parkways, just west of Highway 252. Police say the 37-year-old female driver reported the crime. A vehicle where the shots came from fled the scene, police said.
Charges: Former Eden Prairie teacher accused of grooming student
An ex-Eden Prairie High School teacher is accused of grooming a former student of his and having inappropriate contact with others. Charges filed this week accuse Craig Hollenbeck, 51, from Minneapolis, of interacting with the student through text messages, social media, Facetime and in-person meetings. The complaint states the investigation...
St. Louis Park liquor store owners say ordinance prevents them from protecting their business
ST. LOUIS PARK, Minn. – A St. Louis Park business says the city is making it difficult to protect themselves following a series of robberies over the past two years.Sakya Dama and his wife bought Texas Tonka Liquor in October of 2020. Within a month of opening, they were targeted by thieves who rammed an SUV through the front glass. Two more break- ins followed, with the latest being in August of 2022."This property is my baby, that's how I would put it. We enjoyed developing it, we enjoyed the neighborhood and the crowd," Dama said.Now, he's at odds with...
Former Eden Prairie teacher charged following alleged relationship with a student
EDEN PRAIRIE, Minn. — A former teacher at Eden Prairie High School is facing criminal charges after investigators allege he was involved in a romantic relationship with a female student. Craig Hollenbeck, 51, is charged with one count of child endangerment, according to the Hennepin County Attorney's Office. According...
fox9.com
Families warn of serial groper riding skateboard in Minneapolis
In recent months some families in Minneapolis say a man on a skateboard has groped several young girls in the area. But they’ve been unable to identify the man, and while police are investigating, as of Tuesday night no one was in custody.
KNOX News Radio
MN couple indicted for roles in Feeding Our Future scandal
A Shakopee (MN) couple has been indicted for their part in a $250 million scheme to defraud a federal meals program in the state . Court documents say, from 2020 to 2022, 38-year-old Mekfira Hussein claimed her nonprofit served up to 5,000 children a day, seven days a week, under the sponsorship of the “Feeding Our Future” program. She and her husband, 42-year-old Abduljabar Hussein, submitted phony meal counts and invoices.
5 kids arrested for stealing 2 cars, crashing them in Brooklyn Center
Five kids were arrested in Brooklyn Center for stealing two cars and crashing them Tuesday. Brooklyn Center Police Department says the stolen vehicles involved in the afternoon incidents were a Kia and a Hyundai, which have become targeted for a wave of thefts nationwide following TikTok videos that show how to steal them using a USB cable.
Suspected drug dealers ram Minneapolis police car before chase and crash that hurt innocent woman
MINNEAPOLIS – Suspected drug dealers rammed a Minneapolis police squad car in downtown Wednesday afternoon, leading to a chase and crash that hurt an innocent woman.Police say officers spotted a vehicle involved in "suspected illegal narcotics activity" and tried to pull it over at 9th Street and Hennepin Avenue. That vehicle, with two suspects inside, rammed the marked squad car and fled the area. Police say one squad car gave chase, leading to a crash a mile-and-a-half southeast at the intersection of Franklin and Portland avenues. The suspects slammed into "an uninvolved vehicle," injuring a woman in her 30s. The suspects then hit a parked car. They were both arrested at the scene, then brought to HCMC for medical observation, before being booked into the Hennepin County Jail. Officers recovered a firearm at the crash scene, and arrested a third man at the scene for obstruction of justice.The innocent crash victim was also taken to HCMC for treatment of "apparent non-life-threatening injuries."
'It's not right': Burnsville homeowner thinks vandalism could be targeted
BURNSVILLE, Minn. — Burnsville police are investigating an incident of vandalism this month, which the homeowner believes may be targeted against his East African nationality and Muslim religion. Yussuf Haji called police last week after hearing a loud bang and shaking throughout his Burnsville home early on Friday morning....
FBI wants help identifying "Umbrella Man" from 2020 riots in Minneapolis
The FBI wants information about a man seen wearing all black and carrying an umbrella in the aftermath of George Floyd’s death in Minneapolis in 2020. They think he’s responsible for damage to at least one store on Lake Street.
North Branch woman found guilty of mistreating 11 horses
NORTH BRANCH, Minn. -- A 61-year-old North Branch woman is now awaiting sentencing later this year after being found guilty of animal cruelty. According to Chisago County court documents, Carmen Burth was charged in 2020 with depriving animals of necessary food, water and shelter - a misdemeanor. Last week, Burth was found guilty of the misdemeanor and is scheduled to be sentenced on Dec. 5. She could face up to 90 days in jail and/or a $1,000 fine, according to the charges document. In November 2019, 11 horses were removed from Burth's rural property following an investigation by the...
KARE
KARE 11 Investigates: Whistleblower warned of dangerous jail medical staffing shortage
SHERBURNE COUNTY, Minn. — As of Sept. 1, the Sherburne County jail severed ties with its longtime jail doctor and his controversial company. Internal documents and emails obtained by KARE 11 through an open records request reveal the county’s decision to end its contract with MEnD Correctional Care came after a MEnD employee blew the whistle about dangerously low staffing levels and delays in providing inmates with medical care.
Umbrella Man mystery fuels conspiracy theories and blame
MINNEAPOLIS — The FBI is asking for help finding someone who provoked mystery and conspiracy theories for two years after the riots that followed the murder of George Floyd in Minneapolis. He's referred to as the "Umbrella Man," and some believe his actions helped set off the riots near...
Owatonna Man Convicted of Murder Loses Bid For Reduced Sentence
St. Paul, MN (KROC-AM News) - The Minnesota Court of Appeals has upheld the 261-month prison sentence that was given to an Owatonna man for a fatal shooting last year. 29-year-old Mubarak Musse had asked the appeals court to overturn the sentence, arguing the judge in the case abused his discretion when he denied Musse's request for a downward departure from state sentencing guidelines. The just over 22-year prison term now being served by Musse actually falls on the lower end of the recommended range of sentences for second-degree intentional murder.
