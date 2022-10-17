ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brooklyn Center, MN

Wenona J Jensen Kuhrman
2d ago

very sad indeed, I hope this gets rectified and they get to keep their housing and the person who stole their money goes to jail and pays restitution

KARE 11

50th suspect charged in connection to Feeding Our Future fraud

MINNEAPOLIS — The 50th suspect charged in connection to the massive Feeding Our Future fraud appeared in court Wednesday and was accused of receiving millions of dollars in the scheme. Abduljabar Hussein appeared in federal court Wednesday and was charged on the same indictment as his wife, Mekfira Hussein,...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
kfgo.com

More federal indictments in “Feeding Our Future” fraud scandal

ST. PAUL, Minn. – More federal indictments in the $250 million fraud scandal at “Feeding our Future.”. Prosecutors said a couple from Shakopee, Mekfira Hussein, 38, and her husband, Abduljabar Hussein, 42, fraudulently diverted nearly $9 million in federal Children Nutrition Program funds, allegedly for Shamsia Hopes’ sites in Brooklyn Park, Brooklyn Center, Minneapolis, and Fridley.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
ccxmedia.org

Brooklyn Park Police: Woman’s Vehicle Intentionally Shot At

Brooklyn Park police are investigating a case in which police say a vehicle was intentionally shot at while traveling in the southeastern part of the city. The incident happened shortly before 7:30 p.m. Monday in the area of Pearson and Sierra parkways, just west of Highway 252. Police say the 37-year-old female driver reported the crime. A vehicle where the shots came from fled the scene, police said.
BROOKLYN PARK, MN
CBS Minnesota

St. Louis Park liquor store owners say ordinance prevents them from protecting their business

ST. LOUIS PARK, Minn. – A St. Louis Park business says the city is making it difficult to protect themselves following a series of robberies over the past two years.Sakya Dama and his wife bought Texas Tonka Liquor in October of 2020. Within a month of opening, they were targeted by thieves who rammed an SUV through the front glass. Two more break- ins followed, with the latest being in August of 2022."This property is my baby, that's how I would put it. We enjoyed developing it, we enjoyed the neighborhood and the crowd," Dama said.Now, he's at odds with...
SAINT LOUIS PARK, MN
KNOX News Radio

MN couple indicted for roles in Feeding Our Future scandal

A Shakopee (MN) couple has been indicted for their part in a $250 million scheme to defraud a federal meals program in the state . Court documents say, from 2020 to 2022, 38-year-old Mekfira Hussein claimed her nonprofit served up to 5,000 children a day, seven days a week, under the sponsorship of the “Feeding Our Future” program. She and her husband, 42-year-old Abduljabar Hussein, submitted phony meal counts and invoices.
SHAKOPEE, MN
CBS Minnesota

Suspected drug dealers ram Minneapolis police car before chase and crash that hurt innocent woman

MINNEAPOLIS – Suspected drug dealers rammed a Minneapolis police squad car in downtown Wednesday afternoon, leading to a chase and crash that hurt an innocent woman.Police say officers spotted a vehicle involved in "suspected illegal narcotics activity" and tried to pull it over at 9th Street and Hennepin Avenue. That vehicle, with two suspects inside, rammed the marked squad car and fled the area. Police say one squad car gave chase, leading to a crash a mile-and-a-half southeast at the intersection of Franklin and Portland avenues. The suspects slammed into "an uninvolved vehicle," injuring a woman in her 30s. The suspects then hit a parked car. They were both arrested at the scene, then brought to HCMC for medical observation, before being booked into the Hennepin County Jail. Officers recovered a firearm at the crash scene, and arrested a third man at the scene for obstruction of justice.The innocent crash victim was also taken to HCMC for treatment of "apparent non-life-threatening injuries."
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
CBS Minnesota

North Branch woman found guilty of mistreating 11 horses

NORTH BRANCH, Minn. -- A 61-year-old North Branch woman is now awaiting sentencing later this year after being found guilty of animal cruelty. According to Chisago County court documents, Carmen Burth was charged in 2020 with depriving animals of necessary food, water and shelter - a misdemeanor. Last week, Burth was found guilty of the misdemeanor and is scheduled to be sentenced on Dec. 5. She could face up to 90 days in jail and/or a $1,000 fine, according to the charges document.  In November 2019, 11 horses were removed from Burth's rural property following an investigation by the...
NORTH BRANCH, MN
KARE

KARE 11 Investigates: Whistleblower warned of dangerous jail medical staffing shortage

SHERBURNE COUNTY, Minn. — As of Sept. 1, the Sherburne County jail severed ties with its longtime jail doctor and his controversial company. Internal documents and emails obtained by KARE 11 through an open records request reveal the county’s decision to end its contract with MEnD Correctional Care came after a MEnD employee blew the whistle about dangerously low staffing levels and delays in providing inmates with medical care.
SHERBURNE COUNTY, MN
KARE 11

Umbrella Man mystery fuels conspiracy theories and blame

MINNEAPOLIS — The FBI is asking for help finding someone who provoked mystery and conspiracy theories for two years after the riots that followed the murder of George Floyd in Minneapolis. He's referred to as the "Umbrella Man," and some believe his actions helped set off the riots near...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
Sasquatch 107.7

Owatonna Man Convicted of Murder Loses Bid For Reduced Sentence

St. Paul, MN (KROC-AM News) - The Minnesota Court of Appeals has upheld the 261-month prison sentence that was given to an Owatonna man for a fatal shooting last year. 29-year-old Mubarak Musse had asked the appeals court to overturn the sentence, arguing the judge in the case abused his discretion when he denied Musse's request for a downward departure from state sentencing guidelines. The just over 22-year prison term now being served by Musse actually falls on the lower end of the recommended range of sentences for second-degree intentional murder.
OWATONNA, MN
