Butch and Chris Meriwether are at it again with hundreds of Halloween lights and blowups on display at their home in Golden Valley. The display is open to the public every day through October 31 from dusk for a minimum of four hours. Although it is not necessary, the Meriwethers appreciate donations of unwrapped toys for Toys for Tots or dog or cat food for the Luv of Paws. The display is located at 2225 S. Dome Rd., Golden Valley. From Hwy 68, turn south on Egar for 4.5 miles. Turn west on Tapeats, take the fifth road on the right. There is a parking area north of the house.

GOLDEN VALLEY, AZ ・ 1 DAY AGO