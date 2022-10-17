Read full article on original website
Work begins on White Cliffs Wagon Wheel Trail downtown connector￼
KINGMAN – The Arizona State Parks Board and the City of Kingman is partnering with the American Conservation Experience (ACE) to do trail construction. Earlier this year the City of Kingman was awarded a $99,000 grant to complete the downtown trail connector portion of the White Cliffs Wagon Wheel Trail (WCWW). Those visiting the area are asked to please refrain from hiking the incomplete trail expansion areas. The project could be complete in roughly six months, barring any weather delays.
It’s Halloween time!￼
Butch and Chris Meriwether are at it again with hundreds of Halloween lights and blowups on display at their home in Golden Valley. The display is open to the public every day through October 31 from dusk for a minimum of four hours. Although it is not necessary, the Meriwethers appreciate donations of unwrapped toys for Toys for Tots or dog or cat food for the Luv of Paws. The display is located at 2225 S. Dome Rd., Golden Valley. From Hwy 68, turn south on Egar for 4.5 miles. Turn west on Tapeats, take the fifth road on the right. There is a parking area north of the house.
Halloween Activity Guide
What’s the scariest Halloween event in Mohave County? How about the best candy? Best costume? Best trunk decoration? There are a lot of costume and vehicle-decor prizes, as well as candy flowing this Halloween season! Here’s a list of the ones we found. All activities are free unless otherwise noted.
Grapes N’ Grains celebrate grand opening￼
Grapes N Grains owners, Chad & Jennifer Whetten joined family, friends, City of Lake Havasu Mayor Cal Sheehy, and Lake Havasu Area Chamber Ambassadors to cut the ribbon celebrating the Grand Opening in its new location. Grapes N Gains is now located at 2187 McCulloch Blvd. N. Social hour and private parties, great food, music, sports, bingo and the finest of wines. Attending the ceremony from left to right were Alisa Brown, Rick Orhn, Chad Whetten, Sarah Marie, Mayor Cal Sheehy, Jennifer Whetten (holding), Willow Ceman and Steve Bentley.
Needles, CA: Come to the 46th Annual Fort Mojave Indian Days celebration and parade being held on Friday and Saturday.
Needles, California: The Fort Mojave Indian Tribe will be having their 46th Annual Fort Mojave Indian Days celebration and parade being held on Friday, October 21st, 2022 and Saturday, October 22nd, 2022. The celebration is free and opened to the public, to learn and celebrate the history, customs and traditions...
Too good to be true, police warn of sweepstakes scam
Police in Kingman, Ariz. are warning people to be on the lookout for a sweepstakes scam. The scam, according to police, involves a letter informing the receiver that they have won sweepstakes. The letter tells the person they were entered because they used a credit card at one of the many stores listed.
Colorado River Concert Series in full swing￼
BULLHEAD CITY – One-night-only, esteemed artists. And you can experience them here. In Bullhead City. At the Mohave Valley High School auditorium. The performers who accept the invitation of the Colorado River Concerts Association play at concert halls rather than arenas. Think acoustically pure places like Symphony Hall in Boston, the Philharmonie de Paris, the Meyerson Center in Dallas or the Mariinsky Theatre in Saint Petersburg. “Our artists have appeared on Broadway, at Carnegie Hall, and at major sporting events. They’ve won prestigious awards worldwide,” said Colorado River Concerts Association President Julie Hassett.
Classified Ads for the Week of Oct. 19 – Oct. 25, 2022
Let nursing homes take all your money & assets. Quality & still affordable. INDEPENDENT or ASSISTED LIVING. Get the care you deserve & need, & still be your own person. I have medical experience. Large private country home, park-like grounds with over 400 shade & fruit trees in Golden Valley. Sidewalks throughout. My home & yard are handicap accessible, fenced & has security dogs. Paramedics are one block away, Kingman Regional Medical Center is 8 miles & the Laughlin casinos are 24 miles. Furnished or unfurnished. Rented monthly & no deposits. No smoking. Discount for disabled veterans & disabled police officers. 928-565-7375.
Lake, anglers both starred in tournament
LAUGHLIN — Josh Bertrand was a big winner at the Western Outdoor News BASS U.S. Open at Lake Mohave. Lake Mohave, however, probably was the biggest winner. The lake which yielded more than 1,600 fish over three days, drew rave reviews from the competitors after hosting the U.S. Open championship for the first time. The event was moved to Lake Mohave because of persistent low water levels at Lake Mead, the championship tournament's previous home.
Officials in Arizona report 22-year-old missing, last seen in White Hills
The Mohave County Sheriff’s Office is requesting public assistance in locating Braxton Johnson, a 22-year-old.
Community Gathers At First Lake Havasu Community Schools Coalition Meeting
More than 28 community members gathered for the first Lake Havasu Community Schools Coalition meeting inside Shugrue’s Boardroom Monday afternoon. Nonprofit organizations, higher education administrators and members of local media were among the first attendees to the inaugural meeting. “We were able to take some time to get acquainted...
Bullhead’s Got Talent finalists will be at Cornfest￼
BULLHEAD CITY – It was an easy transition for sound/audio engineer DJ Loke to becoming a karaoke arranger, party-oke master and Bullhead’s Got Talent emcee. With the support and sponsorship of Anderson Ford Bullhead City, the semi-finals and finals of the Talent contest will be held at Cornfest on Friday, Oct. 21 and Saturday, Oct. 22, respectively.
New ministries starting at Christian Joy Church￼
BULLHEAD CITY – “Our Church Fellowship breakfast will be on the last Saturday of every month at 8:00 a.m.,” reads the website of the Christian Joy Church of the Nazarene. “Breakfast will be prepared that morning—fresh & hot.” Who could resist?. Like a number...
Local Jetski Racer Compete at the World Finals
It was been quite a season for Andrew Vo, a 13 year old junior jetski racer from Sulphur Springs Texas, recently relocated from Southern California. This year Andrew finished the Jettribe Mid America series with a impressive first overall in the Junior 13-15 lites 2-stroke class and a second in the 4-stroke class.
Fogging ordered in Mohave Valley neighborhoods
MOHAVE VALLEY — Another round of mosquito fogging has been ordered in Mohave Valley by the Mohave County Department of Public Health's Environmental Health Division. Fogging of the insecticide MasterLine Kontrol 4-4 was ordered following mosquito population surveillance conducted at traps placed in the affected areas. The mosquito control...
BCSD board apps due Oct. 31￼
BULLHEAD CITY – Applications are scheduled to close October 31 for those interested in filling a vacancy on the Bullhead City School District (BCSD) governing board. The non-partisan term expires December 31, 2024. The opening was created by the resignation of member Anna Boyd, who is moving just outside BCSD boundaries. Her resignation is effective at the end of this year.
News Alert: Mohave Valley, AZ: Mohave County Sheriff’s Office seeking public’s help identifying 2 subjects involved in early morning attempted burglary.
Source: Mohave County Sheriff’s Office (Information) Pictures: Mohave County Sheriff’s Office (Courtesy) Mohave Valley, Arizona: The Mohave County Sheriff’s Office is seeking the public’s help identifying 2 subjects involved in early morning attempted burglary that occurred on Tuesday, October 18th, 2022. According to the Mohave County...
Lake Mead rangers search for body after witness provides tip, body recovered
Park Rangers recovered a body from an area at Lake Mead after receiving a tip from a witness who said someone was swimming without a floatation device.
One dies in fiery crash￼
KINGMAN – A deadly collision shut down Interstate 40 in Kingman on Thursday, October 13. The Arizona Department of Public Safety (DPS) said a crash involving two tractor trailer rigs was reported at milepost 55.7 at 6:33 p.m. “A tractor trailer was eastbound on I-40 in a speed reduced...
INA progresses to formal public hearing Nov. 12￼
MOHAVE COUNTY – Arizona Department of Water Resources Director Tom Buschatzke has formally initiated procedures that could result in his designation of the Hualapai Valley groundwater basin as an Irrigation Non-Expansion Area (INA). Buschatzke apparently heard enough support for the INA at a September 20 informal public meeting to advance the process to the next step, a formal public hearing scheduled November 12 in Kingman.
