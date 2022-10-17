Read full article on original website
FOX Sports
Danault's overtime goal gives Kings 5-4 win over Red Wings
DETROIT (AP) — Phillip Danault scored 1:12 into overtime for his second goal of the game, and the Los Angeles Kings handed the Detroit Red Wings their first loss with a 5-4 victory on Monday night. Danault's winning shot in front hit a defender's skate and bounced into the...
Yardbarker
Gabriel Vilardi scores in shootout, Kings rally to beat Preds
Defenseman Matt Roy scored twice in the third period to tie the game for Los Angeles, and Gabriel Vilardi had a goal in regulation, and the lone shootout tally, as the visiting Kings rallied for a 4-3 win over the Nashville Predators on Tuesday night. Down 3-1 after two periods,...
NHL
RECAP: Panthers 'fight until the end,' but suffer first loss in Boston
BOSTON - The Florida Panthers never quit. Even with just four defenseman at their disposal for the majority of the evening, the Panthers kept on fighting until the very end of a 5-3 loss to the Boston Bruins at TD Garden on Monday. Their first loss of the season, the...
NHL
Senators begin 41-game 2022-23 home season with five-game homestand
OTTAWA - The Ottawa Senators open their 41-game 2022-23 home schedule tomorrow evening when they host the Boston Bruins at 7 p.m. to kick-off a five-game homestand at Canadian Tire Centre. As Tuesday's game against the Bruins is now a complete sellout, the Senators are asking fans to arrive early...
NHL
State Your Case: Can McDavid score 50 goals for Oilers this season?
The Edmonton Oilers center has won the scoring title four times, most recently last season, when he had 123 points (44 goals, 79 assists). He has also won the Ted Lindsay Award (players' MVP) three times and the Hart Trophy (League MVP) twice. With his season-opening hat trick against the...
NHL
On Campus: Early look at Hobey Baker Award field
NHL first-round draft picks Cooley, Hughes could be in running for NCAA player of year. The 2023 Hobey Baker Award won't be handed out until April, but it's not too early to look at some of the top candidates for the trophy given annually to the best men's player in NCAA Division I hockey.
NHL
5 THINGS - FLAMES VS. GOLDEN KNIGHTS
FLAMES (2-0-0) vs. GOLDEN KNIGHTS (3-0-0) 7 p.m. MT | TV: CBC/Sportsnet | RADIO: Sportsnet 960 The FAN. Purchase your online 50/50 tickets for a chance at some big cash!. Points - Nazem Kadri, Michael Stone (3) Goals - Kadri, Stone, nine others (1) Golden Knights:. Points - Jonathan Marchessault...
The Hockey Writers
Red Wings’ Sizeable Trio Have Formed an Identity Line
“Treesome”, “Big Boy Line”, “Redwoods”, “The Viking Line”, “The Skyline”…. Call the Detroit Red Wings’ third line whatever you want, but what cannot be debated is the impact the towering trio has had in the early part of the 2022-23 season.
NHL
Game Preview: Islanders vs Sharks
NEW YORK ISLANDERS (1-1-0) VS SAN JOSE SHARKS (0-4-0) 7:30 PM | UBS ARENA | BUY TICKETS. Fresh off a dominating 7-1 win over the Anaheim Ducks, the New York Islanders look to carry that momentum into a Tuesday night tilt with the San Jose Sharks at UBS Arena (7:30 p.m., MSGSN).
NHL
Ovechkin's four points help Capitals rally, keep Canucks winless
WASHINGTON -- Alex Ovechkin had four points, including his first two goals of the season, to help the Washington Capitals rally for a 6-4 win against the Vancouver Canucks at Capital One Arena on Monday. Ovechkin fed Conor Sheary for a tip-in on the rush that gave the Capitals 5-4...
NHL
PWHPA imitates Tanev, sees ghost in latest headshots
Women hockey players take new variations of famous wide-eye photo. Brandon Tanev has everyone seeing ghosts. The Seattle Kraken forward's headshots went viral the past two seasons for its wide-eyed nature. When asked about it by the media in February of 2021, Tanev joked he "actually did see a ghost" while taking the photo.
FOX Sports
Ducks visit the Bruins after Silfverberg's 2-goal game
Anaheim Ducks (1-3-0, sixth in the Pacific Division) vs. Boston Bruins (3-1-0, first in the Atlantic Division) BOTTOM LINE: The Anaheim Ducks visit the Boston Bruins after Jakob Silfverberg's two-goal game against the New Jersey Devils in the Ducks' 4-2 loss. Boston had a 51-26-5 record overall and a 28-14-2...
NHL
Ekblad placed on long-term injured reserve by Panthers
Defenseman has lower-body injury, left in second period of loss at Bruins. Aaron Ekblad was placed on long-term injured reserve by the Florida Panthers on Wednesday with a lower-body injury. The defenseman left in the second period of a 5-3 loss at the Boston Bruins on Monday. He has one...
NHL
Video Review: SJS @ NYI - 17:10 of the Second Period
Explanation: Video review supported the Referee's call on the ice that the puck deflected off of Evgeny Svechnikov's skate and entered the net in a legal fashion. Rule 37.4 states, in part, "a puck that deflects into the net off an attacking Player's skate who does not use a 'distinct kicking motion' shall be ruled a GOAL. A puck that is directed into the net by an attacking Players' skate shall also be ruled a GOAL, as long as no 'distinct kicking motion' is evident."
NHL
Capitals Recall Beck Malenstyn
ARLINGTON, Va. - The Washington Capitals have recalled forward Beck Malenstyn from the Hershey Bears of the American Hockey League (AHL), senior vice president and general manager Brian MacLellan announced today. Malenstyn, 24, has appeared in two games with Hershey this season. The 6'3", 200-pound forward scored one goal in...
NHL
Pionk scores twice, gives Jets OT victory against Avalanche
DENVER -- Neal Pionk scored his second goal of the game 31 seconds into overtime to give the Winnipeg Jets a 4-3 win against the Colorado Avalanche at Ball Arena on Wednesday. Pionk won it with a slap shot from the right face-off circle on a 2-on-1 with Adam Lowry.
The Hockey Writers
Golden Knights’ Cotter Making the Most of his NHL Opportunity
Throughout the 2022-23 preseason, no player was more impressive than Paul Cotter on the Vegas Golden Knights. After a short stint with the team near the end of last season, the rookie winger played six of seven exhibition games and finished with two goals and five points, including a beautiful between-the-legs fake in their shootout win against the Los Angeles Kings.
FOX Sports
Chicago plays Detroit following Lafferty's 2-goal performance
Detroit Red Wings (2-0-1, third in the Atlantic Division) vs. Chicago Blackhawks (1-2-0, sixth in the Central Division) BOTTOM LINE: The Chicago Blackhawks host the Detroit Red Wings after Sam Lafferty's two-goal game against the San Jose Sharks in the Blackhawks' 5-2 win. Chicago had a 28-42-12 record overall and...
NHL
Vrana of Red Wings to enter NHL/NHLPA Player Assistance Program
TORONTO/NEW YORK - The National Hockey League Players' Association and National Hockey League announced today that forward Jakub Vrana of the Detroit Red Wings will be unavailable to his Club for an indefinite period while he receives care from the player assistance program of the NHL and NHLPA. Under the...
NHL
Preview: Ducks Look to Bounce Back Tonight vs. Rangers
The Ducks continue their tour of the Tri-State area tonight, taking on the New York Rangers at Madison Square Garden. Anaheim will look to bounce back after a disappointing performance Saturday night on Long Island. The Ducks fell behind early and could not fight back against the Islanders, falling 7-1 for the club's first loss of the season.
