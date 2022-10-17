ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hawaii State

The Independent

Why did one billion Alaskan snow crabs mysteriously disappear?

Officials in Alaska have cancelled this year’s snow crab fishing season in the Bering Sea, citing extremely low population levels.The move is a blow to the state’s crab industry, a major part of Alaska’s economy and a global source of seafood, and comes after a massive and unexplained crash in the crab population.State officials told CBS News that about one billion crabs have disappeared from the frigid northern waters of the Bering Sea in the past two years. It’s a sudden, drastic and somewhat mysterious drop in population — but one that might also be related to the climate...
ALASKA STATE
Gizmodo

The 'Deadliest Catch' Disappears: Alaska's Snow Crabs Have Vanished

Snow crab fishing season in Alaska’s Bering Sea has been canceled for the first time in history. Bristol Bay’s red king crab fishery will also be closed, for the second year in a row. Both decisions follow shellfish surveys that revealed startling population collapses. Between 2019 and 2021,...
ALASKA STATE
Deadline

‘Days Of Our Lives’ Actor James Lastovic Reported Missing In Hawaii

Actor James Lastovic, known for his roles on Days Of Our Lives and Insatiable, among other credits, has been reported missing in Hawaii. His mother, Lucienne Lastovic, revealed on Instagram that Lastovic and his roommate, Nevin Dizdari, were vacationing in Kauai and were scheduled to return to Los Angeles on Monday, but never arrived. The two were last heard from Sunday at 1:30 pm Hawaii time, when they texted their hostess, Carrie Flanders, at the Hanalei Bay Resort where they were staying. According to Lucienne Lastovic, they had asked for directions to the cliff diving area at Shipwreck Beach and...
HAWAII STATE
The Independent

Hurricane Ian video of ‘street shark’ swimming up floodwater is real

As Hurricane Ian ploughed through Florida, it brought a long-running hoax about marine life swimming in suburban floodwaters to life. A viral video of a shark swimming in the Fort Myers backyard has now been confirmed as original footage.Racking up more than 13 million views on Twitter, the video showed a large, dark fish with sharp dorsal fins thrashing in the flood water, as users responded with disbelief, some dismissing it as fake.The hapless fish was quickly dubbed as a "street shark” as users drew parallel with the cult classic Sharknado, a 2013 comedy disaster film in which sharks...
FORT MYERS, FL
KCBY

Large, mysterious 'globster' washes up on Oregon coast

A strange blob of a creature washed up on an Oregon beach this week. A couple found the unusual mass covered in stringy white strands on the Oregon coast near Florence. Merica Lynn took a video of it and posted it on Facebook, asking if anyone knew what it was.
FLORENCE, OR
Simplemost

A Photographer Captured Video Of A Sea Lion Playing Fetch Alongside A Dog At The Beach

Ever notice that dogs and seals or sea lions seem to have a lot in common? Cute, whiskery faces. Sweet, intelligent eyes. The same playful spirit. It’s probably no surprise, then, that a dog owner recently captured video of one of these marine mammals attempting to play a game of fetch with him and his dog. It’s even less surprising that the cute clip went viral, with more than 2 million views to date.
SANTA CRUZ, CA
KUOW

West Coast gray whale population declining, according to latest count

NOAA Fisheries has released its latest census of North Pacific gray whales along the West Coast and has found that their numbers continue to decline following an unusual mortality event that started two years ago. “We can't pinpoint a specific cause, and we think there's probably multiple factors involved," said...
Phys.org

Native predatory fish help control invasive species in Hawaiian fishpond

Jacks and barracuda in Heʻeia fishpond were found to feed on Australian mullet, an invasive species introduced to Oahu waters in the 1950s. This finding, published in Aquaculture, Fish, and Fisheries by researchers from the University of Hawaiʻi at Mānoa, University of California at Santa Barbara (UCSB), and Paepae O Heʻeia suggests that these native predatory fish may provide a form of biocontrol on populations of the invasive mullet species.
tourcounsel.com

Palau’s incredible Jellyfish Lake (with Map & Photos)

Jellyfish Lake is a small lake, the highlight of the Rocky Islands archipelago in Palau. At first glance, it is the most ordinary lake, but as soon as you go under water, a person enters another world, a world of royal calm, peace, one gets the impression that nature is meditating here.
eenews.net

Alaskans question fishery management as snow crabs disappear

Crabbers and restaurateurs fear the unprecedented collapse of Alaska’s snow crab industry could portend more fishery closings as climate change takes a continued toll on fish stocks. The state, which has long dominated U.S. seafood production, is reeling after the Alaska Department of Fish and Game last week canceled...
ALASKA STATE
travelawaits.com

6 Reasons You Need This Quaint Island Paradise On Your Bucket List

If you have ever been overwhelmed or in a state of awe because of all the art and natural beauty around you, you may have experienced a phenomenon called Stendhal syndrome, according to Medical News Today. In my case, it is not unsuspectingly stumbling upon a collection of Gauguins in...

