Actor James Lastovic, known for his roles on Days Of Our Lives and Insatiable, among other credits, has been reported missing in Hawaii. His mother, Lucienne Lastovic, revealed on Instagram that Lastovic and his roommate, Nevin Dizdari, were vacationing in Kauai and were scheduled to return to Los Angeles on Monday, but never arrived. The two were last heard from Sunday at 1:30 pm Hawaii time, when they texted their hostess, Carrie Flanders, at the Hanalei Bay Resort where they were staying. According to Lucienne Lastovic, they had asked for directions to the cliff diving area at Shipwreck Beach and...

HAWAII STATE ・ 8 DAYS AGO