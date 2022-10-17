Read full article on original website
KNOX News Radio
MN couple indicted for roles in Feeding Our Future scandal
A Shakopee (MN) couple has been indicted for their part in a $250 million scheme to defraud a federal meals program in the state . Court documents say, from 2020 to 2022, 38-year-old Mekfira Hussein claimed her nonprofit served up to 5,000 children a day, seven days a week, under the sponsorship of the “Feeding Our Future” program. She and her husband, 42-year-old Abduljabar Hussein, submitted phony meal counts and invoices.
KARE
KARE 11 Investigates: Whistleblower warned of dangerous jail medical staffing shortage
SHERBURNE COUNTY, Minn. — As of Sept. 1, the Sherburne County jail severed ties with its longtime jail doctor and his controversial company. Internal documents and emails obtained by KARE 11 through an open records request reveal the county’s decision to end its contract with MEnD Correctional Care came after a MEnD employee blew the whistle about dangerously low staffing levels and delays in providing inmates with medical care.
50th suspect charged in connection to Feeding Our Future fraud
MINNEAPOLIS — The 50th suspect charged in connection to the massive Feeding Our Future fraud appeared in court Wednesday and was accused of receiving millions of dollars in the scheme. Abduljabar Hussein appeared in federal court Wednesday and was charged on the same indictment as his wife, Mekfira Hussein,...
KARE
FBI asks for public's help identifying 'Umbrella Man'
MINNEAPOLIS — The Federal Bureau of Investigation - Minneapolis Division is seeking the public's help in identifying a man accused of vandalism two years ago. The man was seen breaking windows at the AutoZone Auto Parts store on Lake St. in Minneapolis and vandalizing the Minneapolis Police Department 3rd Precinct on May 27, 2020, according to the FBI.
knsiradio.com
Sherburne County Sheriff’s Office Warns of Scam Calls
(KNSI) – The Sherburne County Sheriff’s Office is warning of a phone scam that has popped up. They have received numerous complaints from people who have gotten phone calls from someone claiming to be an employee of the sheriff’s office. The caller has a southern accent and says the person was summoned for jury duty and failed to show up, and there is a warrant out for their arrest. They say the person needs to pay a fine using MoneyPak gift cards.
FBI seeking public's help IDing "Umbrella man" who smashed windows during 2020 unrest
MINNEAPOLIS -- FBI Minneapolis officials are seeking help identifying a person of interest who went viral online as "Umbrella Man" during the unrest following George Floyd's murder.According to the FBI, on May 27, 2020, the person of interest was seen breaking windows at the AutoZone Auto Parts on Lake Street and vandalizing the Minneapolis Police Department's 3rd Precinct. The FBI released several pictures showing the person of interest, who is wearing a black baseball hat with a unique yellow logo with the letters L, M and Co. He is also seen wearing a black shirt, a black backpack and carrying an opened...
Former staffers: Stillwater nonprofit "owes answers" on missing funds
STILLWATER, Minn. -- Former employees of Stillwater's Zephyr Theatre are demanding the nonprofit's board provide answers about missing funds as fallout continues for the organization.In early October, WCCO first reported the organization had not filed proper registration as a 501 c3 organization for at least the two previous years. This news came as the non-profit theater furloughed most of its staff, claiming it was short nearly $100,000 on their pay. "This started long before I was on board," said former events manager Trish Sisson. "The information and the records show that there has been a consistent pattern of misappropriation of funds...
myaustinminnesota.com
Faribault man sentenced to prison time on felony DWI charge in Mower County District Court
A Faribault man facing a felony DWI charge in Mower County District Court after a traffic stop on July 16th of this year has been sentenced to prison time. 33-year old Colin Wayne Orth was convicted and sentenced Thursday to 65 months, or five years and five months in prison for a felony charge of 1st degree DWI, operating a motor vehicle while under the influence of a controlled substance. Orth pleaded guilty to the charge on October 3rd after initially pleading not guilty on August 1st.
Former Eden Prairie teacher charged following alleged relationship with a student
EDEN PRAIRIE, Minn. — A former teacher at Eden Prairie High School is facing criminal charges after investigators allege he was involved in a romantic relationship with a female student. Craig Hollenbeck, 51, is charged with one count of child endangerment, according to the Hennepin County Attorney's Office. According...
Owatonna Man Convicted of Murder Loses Bid For Reduced Sentence
St. Paul, MN (KROC-AM News) - The Minnesota Court of Appeals has upheld the 261-month prison sentence that was given to an Owatonna man for a fatal shooting last year. 29-year-old Mubarak Musse had asked the appeals court to overturn the sentence, arguing the judge in the case abused his discretion when he denied Musse's request for a downward departure from state sentencing guidelines. The just over 22-year prison term now being served by Musse actually falls on the lower end of the recommended range of sentences for second-degree intentional murder.
Umbrella Man mystery fuels conspiracy theories and blame
MINNEAPOLIS — The FBI is asking for help finding someone who provoked mystery and conspiracy theories for two years after the riots that followed the murder of George Floyd in Minneapolis. He's referred to as the "Umbrella Man," and some believe his actions helped set off the riots near...
wizmnews.com
WATCH: Minnesota regent, former GOP state House Speaker, criticized for asking if campus is ‘too diverse’
MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — The vice chairman of the University of Minnesota Board of Regents is publicly questioning whether enrollment declines at one campus are because it’s “too diverse,” a question that has drawn criticism and calls for his resignation. At a public meeting of the board...
KARE 11 Investigates: Seniors face eviction after manager allegedly stole their rent
BROOKLYN CENTER, Minn. — When Ernestine Adail got a notice in September saying she was being evicted from her apartment for not paying rent, she thought it had to have been a terrible mistake. She said she always paid her rent on time. Then, other tenants at Sonder Point...
Minnesota group fights attempts to make voting harder
ST. PAUL, Minn. -- Outside the beige walls of the Ramsey County Courthouse, more than 30 people chanted "Democracy!" in near-freezing weather Wednesday and held up signs reading, "We Choose Us" - the name of a voting rights advocacy organization that opposes efforts to make voting more difficult in counties across Minnesota.Members said groups such as the Dakota County Patriots and MidWest Swamp Watch are "attacking our democracy" by calling for "dangerous changes" that include hand-counting ballots, limiting drop-off boxes, and flooding a county election office with dozens of data requests that...
mprnews.org
6 1/2 years in prison for man who burned buildings following George Floyd's murder
A judge on Tuesday sentenced a Rochester, Minn., man to 6 1/2 years in federal prison after he admitted burning three buildings during the violence that followed the May 2020 murder of George Floyd by a Minneapolis police officer. Jose Felan Jr., 36, apologized for setting fires at Gordon Parks...
Suspected drug dealers ram Minneapolis police car before chase and crash that hurt innocent woman
MINNEAPOLIS – Suspected drug dealers rammed a Minneapolis police squad car in downtown Wednesday afternoon, leading to a chase and crash that hurt an innocent woman.Police say officers spotted a vehicle involved in "suspected illegal narcotics activity" and tried to pull it over at 9th Street and Hennepin Avenue. That vehicle, with two suspects inside, rammed the marked squad car and fled the area. Police say one squad car gave chase, leading to a crash a mile-and-a-half southeast at the intersection of Franklin and Portland avenues. The suspects slammed into "an uninvolved vehicle," injuring a woman in her 30s. The suspects then hit a parked car. They were both arrested at the scene, then brought to HCMC for medical observation, before being booked into the Hennepin County Jail. Officers recovered a firearm at the crash scene, and arrested a third man at the scene for obstruction of justice.The innocent crash victim was also taken to HCMC for treatment of "apparent non-life-threatening injuries."
northwestmoinfo.com
Minnesota Woman Arrested In Clay County
A Minneapolis, Minnesota woman was arrested on a felony charge Monday morning in Clay County. According to the arrest report from Troop A of the Highway Patrol, 42-year-old Minneapolis resident Valerie R. Johnson was arrested at 10:10 A.M. Monday on a single charge of felony tampering. Johnson was booked into...
Building Design & Construction
New building in Minnesota raises bar for Medical Examiner offices
Last November, a team led by LEO A DALY completed a new medical examiner office building for Hennepin County in Minnesota that has been recognized as a one-of-its-kind facility in the U.S. The $53 million, 64,000-sf building, located in Minnetonka, Minn., is serving as both a regional center of excellence and a nationwide destination for professional education. It replaces an office that, in 2021, investigated a record 10,000 deaths, according to the Minneapolis Star Tribune.
Who is funding fiery new ad accusing AG Keith Ellison of being "anti-cop"
MINNEAPOLIS -- There is a new commercial targeting Minnesota Attorney General Keith Ellison that features some serious accusations.The commercial claims that Ellison "has been anti-cop forever, cops know it," and that he "supports convicts." Political experts say that some of the accusations the group makes are misleading. Some of the scenes depicted in the ad are from Minneapolis, such as the ones that show the burning of the Minneapolis Police Department's 3rd precinct. But at least one disturbing image is actually not from Minnesota. The carjacking scene where a person is dragged out of the car is the...
Edina recommended to reject restaurant proposal despite support from residents
A rendering of a 2,300-square-foot restaurant proposed to replace the former Kee's auto repair shop at 6016 Vernon. Ave. Courtesy of City of Edina. A much-buzzed about redevelopment proposal in Edina will go before the Edina City Council on Tuesday after failing its first test in front of the Edina Planning Commission last month.
