ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas City, MO

Chiefs LB Willie Gay Jr.'s suspension officially lifted

By Charles Goldman
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3jE1Ff_0icmaP1a00

Kansas City Chiefs LB Willie Gay Jr. officially had his suspension lifted by the commissioner on Monday per the NFL’s personnel notice.

Andy Reid suggested this was coming as early as today, but he couldn’t confirm whether it would happen during his media availability. It was only a matter of time before he was removed from the Reserve/Suspended list this week.

Gay Jr. served his four-game suspension and was able to return to team meetings after the first two weeks. Reid had high praise for the league for allowing players to be involved this way.

“I’m glad that the league lets them back in with the group,” Reid said. “That’s a good place for them to be and stay in tuned with the game so when he has an opportunity to get back in, he knows what’s going on. Things go fast in the National Football League and a week can seem like an eternity. Things change, you’re always growing in certain areas, so to be back in the room, at least you can grow with the guys scheme-wise and do what he can do on the field here – we’ll just see where he’s at on the field this week.”

Gay Jr. is now cleared to resume practicing and playing with the team. Obviously, there will be some acclimation for the linebacker, but he’s expected to be available to play in Week 7.

The Chiefs received a roster exemption for Gay Jr. until Monday, Oct. 24. That means he won’t count against the 53-man roster until that time. The team also waived CB Dicaprio Bootle, who was just signed from the practice squad on Saturday. Theoretically, that leaves one open roster spot available, which could potentially be used later this week should the team activate CB Trent McDuffie from injured reserve.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Chiefs HC Andy Reid comments on Odell Beckham Jr. rumors

There has been plenty of chatter over the last several days linking free agent wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. to the Kansas City Chiefs. It mostly began out of speculation following TE Travis Kelce’s contract restructure. Kelce and his brother stoked the flames on their weekly podcast, with the All-Pro tight end saying he hopes Brett Veach is in the market for OBJ. Then came the report from Pro Football Network’s Aaron Wilson, who said the Chiefs were considered a “strong contender” to sign Beckham Jr. once he’s healthy from his Super Bowl LVI ACL tear.
KANSAS CITY, MO
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

4 Patriots players could be on trade block before the deadline

It’s that time of the year where New England Patriots coach Bill Belichick loves to partake in a little wheeling and dealing for both the present and the future. The Patriots aren’t a complete catastrophe at 3-3, and there might even be hope for the team to go on a bit of a run in their next four games. So things could be quiet on the trade front with the team willing to keep what they have in hopes of making it to the playoffs for a second straight year.
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Predicting Cowboys Week 7 inactives vs Lions; all DNP-coach's decisions

There’s nothing left but the actual game, at this point. Dallas quarterback Dak Prescott has spent more than a month on the sideline, but after a full week of practice is set to rejoin the Cowboys on the field. He’ll get to square off against a bad Lions defense that will be missing a couple of his starters right when the Cowboys seem to be at their healthiest all season.
DALLAS, TX
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Seahawks announce 3 roster moves ahead of Week 7 game with Chargers

The Seattle Seahawks have announced a few roster moves ahead of tomorrow’s matchup with the LA Chargers. Here is a quick rundown of today’s moves. The biggest news is that Bruce is back. After being signed to the practice squad last week for his third stint with the team, Irvin has been elevated to the active roster. He was a first-round pick for Seattle in 2012 and has played 60 games in a Seahawks uniform.
SEATTLE, WA
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Bucs rule out 4 players for Sunday's game vs. Panthers

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers will be missing at least four players for Sunday’s game against the Carolina Panthers. Wide receiver Julio Jones (knee), defensive lineman Akiem Hicks (foot), cornerback Sean Murphy-Bunting (quad) and tight end Cameron Brate (neck) have all been ruled out for Week 7, head coach Todd Bowles confirmed to the media following Friday’s practice.
TAMPA, FL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

The best Oregon Ducks signs at ESPN’s College GameDay in Eugene

One of the best traditions going in all of college football is ESPN’s College GameDay traveling to certain cities and campuses each and every week, setting up shop for one of the top games of the weekend. Even a greater tradition if the fans showing out with the most creative signs they they can cook up in the days leading up to it. They often poke fun at the visiting team, and are waved wildly all morning in hopes of gaining some air time. Did you see any signs you particularly liked on Saturday morning in Eugene, with GameDay in town for No. 9 Oregon vs. No. 10 UCLA? We’ve got a few that caught our eye… The GOAT of signshttps://twitter.com/Jake_Bowers/status/1583815923894714369 https://twitter.com/CollegeGameDay/status/1583830176223227904Duck around if you musthttps://twitter.com/CollegeGameDay/status/1583804699677188096We still love Chiphttps://twitter.com/CollegeGameDay/status/1583818638938603520Pettiness has no alarm clockhttps://twitter.com/BarstoolDucks/status/1583821198039068672Dan's Landinghttps://twitter.com/GoDucks/status/1583830446411960320Not my problemhttps://twitter.com/drksportsnews/status/1583826243996516357The Mother of Ducklingshttps://twitter.com/CollegeGameDay/status/158383347348727808111
EUGENE, OR
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Could former Oklahoma 4-star edge rusher transfer to USC in 2023?

Oklahoma linebacker Joseph Weté has entered the transfer portal. USC could be a top landing spot for the former Sooner with ties to the USC football program. A former four-star recruit and a high school and college teammate of USC Trojan quarterback Caleb Williams, 247Sports considered Weté the top 2019 player to come out of the Washington D.C. area. He was also considered a top 200 high school recruit in the nation, according to the industry-generated 247Sports Composite.
NORMAN, OK
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

163K+
Followers
217K+
Post
64M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy