Here’s What Robin Williams’ Children Have Been Doing Since His Death In 2014

Prior to actor and comedian Robin Williams‘ sudden death in 2014, he had three children who now vow to carry on his legacy. He had one child with his first wife, Valerie Velardi named Zachary Pym Williams. Robin also had two children with his second wife, Marsha Garces named Zelda Rae Williams and Cody Alan Williams.

Robin’s oldest son Zak started an acting career just like his two famous parents, but since his father’s death has dedicated his life to helping those with mental health issues. Robin died by suicide and an autopsy revealed that he had been struggling with Lewy body dementia, which greatly affected his mental and physical health.

What are Robin Williams’ three children doing these days?

Zak is now the CEO of a supplement brand called PYM, which stands for Prepare Your Mind, and partners with the charity organization Bring Change to Mind. He works with his wife, Olivia June, on the brand. According to the website, “When Zak Williams lost his father, Robin Williams, to suicide, his mental health struggles went into overdrive. His wife, Olivia June, turned him on to amino acid therapy after she had success regulating her mood with amino acid dietary supplements that her doctor recommended.”

WORLD’S GREATEST DAD, Robin Williams, 2009. ©Magnolia Pictures/Courtesy Everett Collection

It continues, “Zak and Olivia spent the next two years working with food scientists to discover a formula that tasted delicious and worked fast to support feelings of stress and overwhelm.” Zak regularly shares resources with fans to help with mental health issues as well.

NEVER, Zelda Williams, 2014. © Indican Pictures /Courtesy Everett Collection

His younger sister Zelda is perhaps the most well-known Williams sibling. She is very open on social media about how her father’s death affected her life. She now works as a writer, actor, and filmmaker. Some of her most notable work has been voice work in The Legend of Korra and two Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles cartoons. Zelda is set to make her directorial debut in the film Lisa Frankenstein.

Robin’s youngest son Cody is living a more private life these days. He has given up social media and doesn’t often share what he’s up to. However, he has worked on several Marvel Cinematic Universe projects behind the scenes. He also got married on a very special date. He wed Maria Flores in 2019 on his father’s birthday.