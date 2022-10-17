Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Food Network Champion Chef Restaurant in San Diego - Sugar and ScribeDinh LeeSan Diego, CA
Nashville Hot Chicken Sandwich in Costa Mesa - Baba's ChickenDinh LeeCosta Mesa, CA
Authentic Chinese Hot Pot in San Diego - Liu Yi ShouDinh LeeSan Diego, CA
Classic, Quality Ramen in San Diego - Tajima RamenDinh LeeSan Diego, CA
Related
The New York Yankees’ Treatment of Fans Last Night Was an Absolute Disgrace
The New York Yankees, and Major League Baseball, should be embarrassed today. This has nothing to do with the normal criticisms of baseball: pace of play and lack of relatability to younger audiences being chief among them. No, this has to do with the actions between the hours of 7PM...
Yardbarker
Bob Costas off Yankees-Astros ALCS play-by-play duties amid criticisms
For better or for worse, fans of the New York Yankees won't have to worry about legendary broadcaster Bob Costas calling the action when the Bronx Bombers open the American League Championship Series at the Houston Astros Wednesday night. As Anthony Rieber explained for Newsday, TBS has confirmed that Costas...
Former Dodgers Pitcher Attends Playoff Game, Flies Completely Under The Radar
Former Dodgers pitcher Zack Greinke has always been famous for being a little bit different than most ballplayers. On Saturday, Greinke added another chapter to that book. Zack and Emily Greinke took their two children to the Astros/Mariners game in Seattle on Saturday, sitting through all 18 innings in Houston’s series-clinching 1-0 win over the Mariners.
Yardbarker
Padres manager Bob Melvin: Fernando Tatis Jr. very supportive of team during postseason run
The San Diego Padres are enjoying their best postseason run since 1998, and they’re doing it all without Fernando Tatis Jr. If you’ve been wondering what the shortstop’s feelings are while watching his team succeed without him, you’re not alone. But we now have some information...
Fernando Tatis Jr.’s feelings on Padres’ playoff run revealed
The San Diego Padres are enjoying their best postseason run since 1998, and they’re doing it all without Fernando Tatis Jr. If you’ve been wondering what the shortstop’s feelings are while watching his team succeed without him, you’re not alone. But we now have some information...
MLB World Reacts To The Dave Roberts Decision News
Upset Los Angeles Dodgers fans called for manager Dave Roberts' job after an early playoff elimination. They're not likely to get that wish. According to Jack Harris of the Los Angeles Times, the Dodgers are expected to retain Roberts for his eighth season in 2023. The skipper will begin the first year of a three-year contract extension signed this spring.
How much money Wil Myers spent buying drinks for Padres fans at bar revealed
When the San Diego Padres clinched their first trip to the NLCS since 1998, Wil Myers decided to celebrate in an awesome way. The Padres beat the Los Angeles Dodgers 5-3 in Game 4 of their NLDS on Saturday night to win the series. Myers is the longest-tenured member of the Padres. He and his wife decided to celebrate by going out to bars in San Diego.
Dodgers Analyst Feels There Will Be a Major Roster Overhaul This Offseason
Dodgers analyst Eric Karros highlights some of the major changes coming for Los Angeles this offseason, changes that were likely to come even without their NLDS loss.
thecomeback.com
MLB world reacts as Yankees lose key player for season
The New York Yankees may have won on Tuesday afternoon, beating the Cleveland Guardians 5-1 to advance to the American League Championship Series, but the team still suffered a major loss as Aaron Hicks will miss the rest of the season after suffering a knee injury during the game. Hicks...
Yardbarker
White Sox Manager Search Updates: 2 Candidates Impress, Decision Could Come Soon
It will likely be a busy week for the Chicago White Sox regarding their managerial search. So far, the process has not been disappointing, according to reports. Jon Morosi of MLB Network recently provided updates on South Siders' interviews. Morosi states that the White Sox were impressed with the two...
Yardbarker
A Cringeworthy Padres Fan Video Is Going Viral
Fans of the San Diego Padres may have already put a curse on their team as they dropped Game 1 of the NLCS to the Philadelphia Phillies by a final of 2-0. Prior to Game 1 at Petco Park, a group of men dressed head to toe in Padres gear put together a little song for their team, proclaiming that the Phillies had no chance to beat them in the NLCS, as each stanza of the “song” ended with a “That’s what’s in.”
Inside Look: San Diegan creates mini Petco Park in his backyard
No its not Petco Park, but it looks like it! ABC 10 News Anchor Aaron Dickens takes a tour of a Lakeside man's mini replica of Petco Park.
San Diego Padres: Robert Suarez has been an unsung hero
Robert Suarez has been an unsung hero for the San Diego Padres on their way to an NLCS berth. A 31-year-old rookie, Robert Suarez has a unique story. After his postseason performance in the first two rounds of the 2022 postseason, the San Diego Padres reliever is now finally getting the attention he deserves.
Fans Are Furious At Major League Baseball Over Tonight's Postponement
After hours of deliberation, MLB postponed Monday's ALDS Game 5 between the New York Yankees and Cleveland Guardians to Tuesday afternoon. MLB delayed the game, initially scheduled to start at 7:07 p.m. ET, without providing any further updates on when the game may take place. The league didn't announce the postponement until 9:37 p.m.
thecomeback.com
MLB world blasts league’s handling of ALDS weather delay
Many baseball fans were upset that MLB officials waited so long before postponing ALDS Game 5 Tuesday night. But fans waiting at Yankee Stadium were especially angry that no one provided any updates on the situation as the rain delay dragged on. MLB finally announced the New York Yankees and...
dodgerblue.com
Andrew Friedman: Criticism Of Dave Roberts For Dodgers’ NLDS Loss Is ‘Unfair’
The Los Angeles Dodgers’ historic season ended abruptly when the San Diego Padres eliminated them in the 2022 National League Division Series after they won just one game. It certainly fell short of the expectations placed on the team that set a franchise record with 111 wins and went 14-5 against the Padres. The NLDS loss has led to an array of questions and many outside the organization calling for Dodgers manager Dave Roberts to be fired.
