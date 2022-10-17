ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Diego, CA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Yardbarker

Bob Costas off Yankees-Astros ALCS play-by-play duties amid criticisms

For better or for worse, fans of the New York Yankees won't have to worry about legendary broadcaster Bob Costas calling the action when the Bronx Bombers open the American League Championship Series at the Houston Astros Wednesday night. As Anthony Rieber explained for Newsday, TBS has confirmed that Costas...
HOUSTON, TX
The Spun

MLB World Reacts To The Dave Roberts Decision News

Upset Los Angeles Dodgers fans called for manager Dave Roberts' job after an early playoff elimination. They're not likely to get that wish. According to Jack Harris of the Los Angeles Times, the Dodgers are expected to retain Roberts for his eighth season in 2023. The skipper will begin the first year of a three-year contract extension signed this spring.
LOS ANGELES, CA
thecomeback.com

MLB world reacts as Yankees lose key player for season

The New York Yankees may have won on Tuesday afternoon, beating the Cleveland Guardians 5-1 to advance to the American League Championship Series, but the team still suffered a major loss as Aaron Hicks will miss the rest of the season after suffering a knee injury during the game. Hicks...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Yardbarker

A Cringeworthy Padres Fan Video Is Going Viral

Fans of the San Diego Padres may have already put a curse on their team as they dropped Game 1 of the NLCS to the Philadelphia Phillies by a final of 2-0. Prior to Game 1 at Petco Park, a group of men dressed head to toe in Padres gear put together a little song for their team, proclaiming that the Phillies had no chance to beat them in the NLCS, as each stanza of the “song” ended with a “That’s what’s in.”
SAN DIEGO, CA
FanSided

San Diego Padres: Robert Suarez has been an unsung hero

Robert Suarez has been an unsung hero for the San Diego Padres on their way to an NLCS berth. A 31-year-old rookie, Robert Suarez has a unique story. After his postseason performance in the first two rounds of the 2022 postseason, the San Diego Padres reliever is now finally getting the attention he deserves.
SAN DIEGO, CA
thecomeback.com

MLB world blasts league’s handling of ALDS weather delay

Many baseball fans were upset that MLB officials waited so long before postponing ALDS Game 5 Tuesday night. But fans waiting at Yankee Stadium were especially angry that no one provided any updates on the situation as the rain delay dragged on. MLB finally announced the New York Yankees and...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
dodgerblue.com

Andrew Friedman: Criticism Of Dave Roberts For Dodgers’ NLDS Loss Is ‘Unfair’

The Los Angeles Dodgers’ historic season ended abruptly when the San Diego Padres eliminated them in the 2022 National League Division Series after they won just one game. It certainly fell short of the expectations placed on the team that set a franchise record with 111 wins and went 14-5 against the Padres. The NLDS loss has led to an array of questions and many outside the organization calling for Dodgers manager Dave Roberts to be fired.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Mashed

Mashed

145K+
Followers
40K+
Post
43M+
Views
ABOUT

Whether you're looking for the latest foodie news, the dirt on your favorite celebrity chefs, or inspiration for tonight's dinner, Mashed has your recipe for success.

 https://www.mashed.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy