Sporting News
Clemson vs. Syracuse odds, prediction, betting trends for ACC showdown
No. 14 Syracuse takes on No. 5 Clemson in a battle of undefeated ACC teams at Memorial Stadium in Clemson, S.C. on Saturday. Game time is scheduled for 12 p.m. ET, and it will be televised on ABC. Syracuse (6-0) is arguably the most-surprising unbeaten team of the nine remaining...
Louisville Men's Basketball Picked to Finish 12th in 2022 ACC Preseason Poll
The Cardinals are heading into the first year of the Kenny Payne era.
College Football News
Pitt at Louisville Prediction, Game Preview
Pitt at Louisville prediction, game preview, how to watch. Week 8, Saturday, October 22. Record: Pitt (4-2), Louisville (3-3) – Sign up and live stream college football on ESPN+. CFN 1-131 Rankings | Rankings by Conference. Bowl Projections | Midseason Roundup. Top 10 Hot Seat Coach Rankings | Heisman Race.
Augusta Free Press
Hokies in the NFL: How Virginia Tech Football alums fared in Week 6 action
Virginia Tech Football has a rich history of players in the NFL from the days of Bruce Smith to the more recent times with students like Tremaine Edmunds, Christian Darrisaw and more. With players on 15 active NFL rosters, seeing Hokies play on Sunday is nothing new. While some memorable...
FSU Baseball releases full 2023 schedule as 'Noles set to begin Link Jarrett era
The Florida State baseball team has its schedule set for its first season under new head coach Link Jarrett. On Wednesday, FSU officially released and announced the full 2023 schedule for the upcoming season next spring, just in time for fall exhibition season this month at the newly renovated playing field of Dick Howser Stadium.
NC State WBB opens as Top 10 team in Preseason AP Poll
RALEIGH, N.C. -- For the third straight season, NC State will open as a Top-10 program in the Associate Press poll. The Wolfpack opens at No. 10 in the country -- a seven-spot drop from the final AP Poll at the end of last season -- despite losing four starters from last year's squad.
FSU Baseball: Seminoles Release 2023 Regular Season Schedule
TALLAHASSEE -- Florida State baseball is entering its first season with Link Jarrett as the head coach. The Seminoles are coming off a 34-25 season, which ended in the Auburn Regional. Today, FSU released its 2023 regular season schedule:. 2?0?2?3? ???????????????? ??????????????. Mark your calendars NOW for every @FSUBaseball game...
ACC football power rankings: Clemson eyes perfect season, Syracuse cracks top three ahead of showdown
Six ACC teams were on a bye in Week 7, but plenty of movement in this week's ACC Power Rankings. Clemson and Syracuse both continued their respective undefeated seasons. The two meet this week at Clemson in a pivotal ACC Atlantic Division matchup. "I'm thankful," Clemson coach Dabo Swinney said...
FSU Basketball picked to finish 5th in the ACC this upcoming season
Florida State men's basketball was picked to finish fifth in the Atlantic Coast Conference this upcoming season, by the attending media at the ACC Tip Off in Charlotte last week. The Seminoles return their top two and three of their top six scorers from last season where the team finished 17-14 overall and 10-10 against ACC opponents. The Seminoles were 6-2 in conference play before losing four of five starters to injury.
Fresh start: Walsh Jesuit and Stow volleyball open postseason with strong resets
CUYAHOGA FALLS — Coaches love to say when the playoffs begin, every team moves back to 0-0. That's a sound perspective for teams looking to move on from tough regular seasons. Stow-Munroe Falls and Walsh Jesuit volleyball each fit that bill. ...
CBS Sports
How to watch Georgia Tech vs. Virginia: NCAA Football live stream info, TV channel, time, game odds
The Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets and the Virginia Cavaliers are set to square off in an ACC matchup at 7:30 p.m. ET Oct. 20 at Bobby Dodd Stadium at Historic Grant Field. If the contest is anything like Virginia's 48-40 win from their previous meeting in October of last year, the scorekeeper will be kept real busy.
