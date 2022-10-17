Florida State men's basketball was picked to finish fifth in the Atlantic Coast Conference this upcoming season, by the attending media at the ACC Tip Off in Charlotte last week. The Seminoles return their top two and three of their top six scorers from last season where the team finished 17-14 overall and 10-10 against ACC opponents. The Seminoles were 6-2 in conference play before losing four of five starters to injury.

TALLAHASSEE, FL ・ 1 DAY AGO