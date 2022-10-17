ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Georgia State

Comments / 0

Related
College Football News

Pitt at Louisville Prediction, Game Preview

Pitt at Louisville prediction, game preview, how to watch. Week 8, Saturday, October 22. Record: Pitt (4-2), Louisville (3-3) – Sign up and live stream college football on ESPN+. CFN 1-131 Rankings | Rankings by Conference. Bowl Projections | Midseason Roundup. Top 10 Hot Seat Coach Rankings | Heisman Race.
LOUISVILLE, KY
247Sports

NC State WBB opens as Top 10 team in Preseason AP Poll

RALEIGH, N.C. -- For the third straight season, NC State will open as a Top-10 program in the Associate Press poll. The Wolfpack opens at No. 10 in the country -- a seven-spot drop from the final AP Poll at the end of last season -- despite losing four starters from last year's squad.
RALEIGH, NC
247Sports

FSU Baseball: Seminoles Release 2023 Regular Season Schedule

TALLAHASSEE -- Florida State baseball is entering its first season with Link Jarrett as the head coach. The Seminoles are coming off a 34-25 season, which ended in the Auburn Regional. Today, FSU released its 2023 regular season schedule:. 2?0?2?3? ???????????????? ??????????????. Mark your calendars NOW for every @FSUBaseball game...
TALLAHASSEE, FL
247Sports

FSU Basketball picked to finish 5th in the ACC this upcoming season

Florida State men's basketball was picked to finish fifth in the Atlantic Coast Conference this upcoming season, by the attending media at the ACC Tip Off in Charlotte last week. The Seminoles return their top two and three of their top six scorers from last season where the team finished 17-14 overall and 10-10 against ACC opponents. The Seminoles were 6-2 in conference play before losing four of five starters to injury.
TALLAHASSEE, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy