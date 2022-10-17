ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colville, WA

Comments / 1

Randy Fonda
2d ago

Driver should lose her license and do some jail time... improper lane change and wreckless driving.

Reply
3
Related
Bonner County Daily Bee

Youth killed, brother injured in logging accident

NEWPORT — A 6-year-old died in a logging accident Saturday and his 27-year-old brother was seriously injured, Pend Oreille County officials said. Chris Bell, 27, was logging near the Wasington-Idaho border in Pend Oreille County, Wash., when he saw a part of a tree trunk rolling toward his younger brother Noah, 6. Chris sprinted over in an effort to save Noah, but Noah was struck by the tree and Chris ended up pinned under the tree. Chris' father Gene had to tow the log off of Chris with his truck before taking both to the hospital.
PEND OREILLE COUNTY, WA
FOX 28 Spokane

Logging accident leaves one child dead, and a North Idaho man in the hospital

LACLEDE, Idaho – A North Idaho family is mourning the loss of a 6-year-old boy from Laclede, Idaho after a tragic logging accident near the Idaho-Washington border. 6-year-old Noah Bell’s brother, Chris, is in Sacred Heart with extensive injuries after trying to save the little boy. Thankfully, we’re...
LACLEDE, ID

Comments / 0

Community Policy