Obituary for Homer Craig Phifer, Jr.
Rev. Dr. Homer Craig Phifer, Jr. died on October 17, 2022. He was born in Hamlet, NC on September 12, 1932 to the Homer C. Phifer, Sr. and Elizabeth Dale Crowell Phifer. He grew up in Jacksonville, FL. He graduated from Davidson College in 1954. Receiving a commission through the ROTC program at Davidson he served two years in the US Army following graduation. After this service he attended and graduated from Union Theological Seminary (now Union Presbyterian Seminary) in Richmond, VA with a Masters of Divinity degree.
Talamore Resort debuts new Toptracer Range
Autumn around the Village of Pinehurst area is the most popular time of year for a golf vacation. This fall, guests at Talamore Golf Resort in the “Home of American Golf” will be able to enjoy the resort’s new Toptracer Range. The Toptrcaer technology uses high-speed cameras, coupled with sophisticated computer algorithms, to provide instantaneous ball tracking information to guests using the range featured 10 hitting bays.
Obituary for Ardith Stroman McLean of Southern Pines
Ardith Stroman McLean, 71, of Southern Pines, NC, died Wednesday, October 12, 2022, at FirstHealth/Moore Regional Hospital in Pinehurst, NC. No public viewing will be held. Memorial Service: Saturday, October 22, 2022, 11 AM, Douglass Community Center, 1185 West Pennsylvania Avenue, Southern Pines. Mrs. McLean was formerly employed by Pinehurst...
2 Academy of Moore students receive Masonic Merit Awards
Since 2018, The Academy of Moore County and Roman Eagle Masonic Lodge #550 have established a Masonic Merit Scholarship to recognize fourth and fifth graders who have demonstrated academic progress during a term. There are eight winners per year, two per term, sharing the prizes. On Oct. 11, the awards...
Obituary for Carolyn Smith Camarena
Carolyn Smith Camarena (82) was a native of Southern Pines, NC. She was born July 23, 1940 to the late Harvey and Elsie (Palmer) Smith. She comes from a large family of nine children, all born in Southern Pines. Carolyn had a contagious laugh and a sly sense of humor....
Moore County Concert Band October Concert
The Moore County Concert Band (MCCB), under the direction of Dr. Tim Altman, will perform Sunday, Oct. 30, at 2 p.m. in the Bradshaw Performing Arts Center located at Sandhills Community College. Admission to the concert is free and seating is first come basis. MCCB’s theme for this concert is...
NC man wins $25,000 a year for life off $2 lottery ticket
APEX, N.C. (WGHP) — Christopher Johnson, 59, of Apex, won a $25,000 a year for life lottery prize, according to an NC Education Lottery news release. “The first thing I did was tell myself I can make a plan for the future,” Johnson said. “That was a good feeling.” After checking his email late at […]
Retired Army Major Sarah Pearson to speak at Veterans Day Ceremony
Retired U.S. Army Major Sarah Pearson will be the featured speaker at this year’s Veterans Day Ceremony at the Moore County Veterans Memorial in Carthage on Nov. 5. Pearson retired out of Fort Bragg following 20 years of active military service. An Army aviator and CH-47 pilot, her unit assignments primarily included the 101st Airborne Division (Ft. Campbell, KY), the XVIII Airborne Corps (Ft. Bragg), and the 2nd Infantry Division (South Korea).
Southern Pines police arrest 4th in connection with shooting death of Fayetteville teen
SOUTHERN PINES, N.C. (WNCN) — Police have arrested a fourth person in connection with the Oct. 8 shooting death of a teenager from Fayetteville. Rahsaan Lee Young, 23, of Fayetteville, was arrested Thursday and charged with accessory after the fact, police said in a news release. Police said Young...
15 Best Restaurants in Southern Pines, NC
The charming little town of Southern Pines is part of Moore County in North Carolina. It is dubbed Horse Country, as it's full of large horse farms and long stretches of riding trails. Although it's just a small town, it's full of businesses and restaurants offering delicious old-fashioned American cooking.
2 North Carolina cities among top 15 in nation for fastest-growing homicide rates
(WGHP) — Two North Carolina cities have some of the fastest-growing homicide rates in the nation, according to WalletHub. Homicide rates are up across the board in America’s most-populated cities, rising by an average of nearly 10% in 50 of the larger cities in the nation. The cities are ranked based on these three weighted […]
Single and Unaccompanied Housing at Fort Bragg Receives High Marks
FORT BRAGG, N.C.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Oct 19, 2022-- With over 53,000 troops stationed at Fort Bragg, the installation’s privatized military housing requires dedication and perseverance to meet the varied needs of service members. At Randolph Pointe, Ft. Bragg’s premiere on-post apartment community for senior single and unaccompanied service members, Corvias Property Management caters to a unique subset of those troops. For more than 20 years, Corvias has been a trusted public-private partner to state and local governments, the military and higher education. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221019005737/en/ At Fort Bragg, N.C., Randolph Pointe provides a comfortable and convenient living space for single and unaccompanied service members. (Photo: Business Wire)
3 face charges in death of Fayetteville teen
SOUTHERN PINES, N.C. (WNCN) — Police have arrested three suspects and are looking for a fourth in connection to the killing of a Fayetteville teen earlier this month. De ’Marcus Isaiah Chambliss, 17, was killed at the Mobil Mart at 1300 Central Drive on Oct. 8, the police said.
FirstHealth Emergency Department nurse honored by ENA
FirstHealth of the Carolinas emergency nurse Marie Williams Dawkins, DNP, MHA, R.N., CEN, CNEcl, has been recognized as one of the “20 Under 40” nurses nationally by the Emergency Nurses Association (ENA). Selected by a panel of national reviewers, the award recognizes the 20 best and brightest upcoming...
Johnston County Man Won $1 Million, Then He Took Off Running
SELMA – After seeing his $10 scratch-off turn into a $1 million prize, Jay Mays of Selma said he opened the door to his house and just started running. “When I saw I won, I threw it at my wife, took off out the door and started running down the street,” Mays said. “I was doing sprints running back and forth down the street.”
North Carolina Town Makes The Top 10 Most Neighborly City List
According to a new survey by Neighbor.com, we have a very hospitable city here in the Carolinas. Now I would say we have a lot of cities that would fit that description, but this one made a special list. The list was based on residents’ charitable giving, generosity, happiness, and...
Severe thunderstorm warning issued for multiple central NC counties
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – A severe thunderstorm warning has been issued for multiple central North Carolina counties as of 6 p.m., according to the National Weather Service Raleigh. The alert is currently in affect for Orange and Alamance counties until 6:45 p.m. Chapel Hill, Carrboro, Sutphin, Cane Creek Reservoir...
In-person early voting begins Thursday
North Carolina’s in-person early voting period begins Thursday, Oct. 20, and ends at 3 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 5. Moore County residents can participate in early voting at the Cannon Park Community Center in Pinehurst and the Moore County Agricultural Center in Carthage from 8 a.m. – 7:30 p.m. on weekdays, 8 a.m. – 3 p.m. on Saturdays, and 1 – 4 p.m. on Sunday.
Late-night email from lottery leaves NC man sleepless — and lucky for rest of his life
“The first thing I did was tell myself I can make a plan for the future,” the man said.
North Carolina facility will cook and freeze-dry MREs for the military, bringing 440 jobs
RALEIGH, N.C. (WGHP) – The North Carolina Department of Commerce’s Economic Investment Committee approved two development grants during its semimonthly meeting on Thursday. Combined the grantees are committed to adding about 571 jobs to new facilities in Scotland and Richmond counties. Both incentives passed unanimously. Sopakco, based in South Carolina and described as one of […]
