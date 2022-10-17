Read full article on original website
Related
dexerto.com
Modern Warfare 2 players blast “garbage” perk change ahead of launch
Modern Warfare 2 players are fuming after developers Infinity Ward changed the Quick Fix perk to be an Ultimate perk ahead of launch. Modern Warfare 2 is less than a week from launch, and more and more information about the game’s mega-popular multiplayer has become public. The second in...
dexerto.com
Apex players debate whether Wraith or Horizon is the ‘sweatiest’ Legend
Apex Legends is notorious for being filled with ‘sweaty’ players who attempt to take on entire enemy squads by themselves, and while Wraith used to be the leader of the pack, some players think there’s a new face of the movement. Since the launch of Ranked back...
dexerto.com
Clever Apex Legends trick makes crafting items safer for Mirage mains
Apex Legends players have discovered a clever Mirage trick that makes the shifty illusionist safer when using crafting items at the Replicator. Mirage, just like his name suggests, is known for his slippery antics in Apex Legends. The Holographic Trickster can deploy clones of himself to confuse, bamboozle, and all-around outwit enemies.
dexerto.com
Apex Legends Season 15 map teaser hints Octane & Seer are secretly besties
In the Season 15 map teaser, an Apex Legends player noticed a piece of art that suggests Octane and Seer were once friends. Apex fans lucky enough to see Octane and Seer in action together know the two aren’t fond of one another. Interestingly, they’ll take jabs at each...
dexerto.com
Apex Legends glitch lets you explore Season 15 map teaser freely
A new Apex Legends glitch lets players explore the Season 15 map teaser freely, giving new insight into upcoming locations and POIs. Apex Legends Season 15 is rapidly approaching and, as has become the standard practice ahead of a new season, teasers and hints at what is to come are rapidly piling up.
dexerto.com
ImperialHal explains why controller aim assist should be nerfed in Apex Legends
Philip ‘ImperialHal’ Dosen has revealed that he thinks controller should be nerfed in Apex Legends, as aim assist makes it significantly better than mouse and keyboard. The debate between controller and MnK has been raging on in Apex Legends since the game’s release, and there’s no chance of the argument being solved anytime soon.
dexerto.com
Aceu concerned for Apex Legends Season 15 map after exploring “lifeless” teaser
After exploring the Apex Legends ‘A New Home’ teaser, popular streamer Brandon ‘aceu’ Winn described the new map as “lifeless”. Season 15 of Apex Legends is scheduled to arrive on November 1 and it’s bringing a huge amount of new content to the Outlands.
dexerto.com
How to earn free Overwatch 2 skins for every hero by watching OWL playoffs
Blizzard is offering fans the chance to get free Overwatch League-themed hero skins for watching OWL. Here’s everything fans need to know about earning them all. Less than a month after Overwatch 2’s release date, the Overwatch League playoffs are set to begin, culminating in the Grand Finals.
dexerto.com
Fortnite player recreates Spider-Man meme with The Rock’s characters
A Fortnite player recreated a famous Spider-Man meme by capturing a screenshot of characters modeled after Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson. The Rock’s first Fortnite skin, The Foundation, joined the roster of playable characters this past February. This Season 3 addition had long been teased, yet served as only the first time that players would get to assume the role of a Dwayne Johnson character.
dexerto.com
WoW Dragonflight buff adds huge quality-of-life update to mining profession
WoW Dragonflight is delivering a big update to the mining profession which will save players tons of time while farming resources. Dragonflight is set to revamp World of Warcraft in a major way, delivering a UI overhaul, a brand new zone, along with a new race & class. On top...
dexerto.com
Overwatch 2 teases new Junkenstein PvE mode details with cryptic letter
Overwatch 2 devs Blizzard have given fans their first real hint at what the upcoming Junkenstein PvE mode will be ahead of the start of their Halloween event, Junkenstein’s Revenge: Wrath of the Bride. In celebration of Halloween, Overwatch will be once again running a special event during the...
dexerto.com
Summit1g reacts to Shroud’s hilarious xQc roast during Overwatch 2 match
Summit1g was live on Overwatch 2 when a fan flagged a clip of Shroud roasting xQc and the streamer decided to get in on the fun himself. Overwatch 2’s release has dragged tons of streamers back to the franchise as they test out everything new in the sequel. Shroud...
dexerto.com
Modern Warfare 2 players frustrated by Campaign early access launch issues
Modern Warfare 2 Campaign early access opened up for players on October 20, but many have been left disappointed when the start time arrived. The MW2 Campaign soft launch was one of the most highly anticipated pre-release date moments, with thousands of people around the world waiting to jump in.
dexerto.com
Riot apologizes for “honest mistake” on League of Legends Worlds 2022 event pass
The League of Legends Worlds 2022 event pass has been under fire from players for offering less rewards than previous renditions. Riot has blamed it on an “honest mistake”, making it up to players with extra experience at the tail end. The in-game League of Legends Worlds event...
dexerto.com
League of Legends’ Worlds 2022 drops are broken, but Riot promises chroma re-do
It’s a common theme: League of Legends Worlds drops have divided players yet again in 2022. After missing out on the exclusive Crystal Rose Akshan chroma in collaboration with Tiffany and Co, Riot are giving players a second chance to get the rewards. Every year, there’s seemingly more complaints...
dexerto.com
Overwatch 2’s “trash” ranked system is matching Bronze players with Grand Masters
Overwatch 2 players are demanding the return of OW1’s ranking system with the new competitive mode placing low-ranked Bronze players in lobbies with Grand Master gurus. Competitive received a major overhaul in Overwatch 2, removing SR numbers and instead implementing a tier-based format similar to games like League of Legends, but there are some major issues players have.
dexerto.com
Overwatch 2 players demand Sojourn nerfs as DPS hero dominates meta
Sojourn is dominating Overwatch 2 with her ability to one-shot many of the game’s heroes and players are calling on Blizzard to nerf her abilities. Overwatch 2 introduced three new heroes at launch for each of the game’s roles in the form of Sojourn, Junker Queen, and Kiriko, but only one has been proving to be a problem.
dexerto.com
Ninja explains why he quit “sweaty” Warzone after Caldera launch
Streaming giant Tyler ‘Ninja’ Blevins has revealed why he quit Warzone shortly after battle royale map Caldera launched, claiming it is “old news” and became very “sweaty.”. Almost all members of the video game community will be familiar with Ninja, the former Halo pro who...
dexerto.com
WoW Dragonflight Legacies new animated show puts Nozdormu in the spotlight
WoW Dragonflight Legacies is a new animated show that follows Nozdormu in his journey to show the history of the dragonkin. WoW Dragonflight is fast approaching, and with it, the first journey into the Dragon Isles. Along with the new location comes the new Dracthyr race, making dragons playable characters for the very first time.
dexerto.com
Five classic Infinity Ward weapons Modern Warfare 2 needs to add
With Call of Duty Modern Warfare 2 becoming the latest Infinity Ward title to grace the storied FPS franchise, we’re taking a look at five classic CoD weapons that need to make a return in the 2022 installment. A strong and balanced weapon pool is integral to any strong...
Comments / 0