Read full article on original website
Related
nwestiowa.com
Paullina Fall Festival adds 5K for Oct. 29
PAULLINA—Fears and frights are to be expected during the Halloween season, but participants at this year’s Paullina Fall Festival will have another reason to run for it: the Monster Dash. The 5K/1-mile fun run will start at 9 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 29, and kick off the full-day seasonal...
nwestiowa.com
McCarty opens yoga studio in Sanborn
SANBORN—Julie McCarty didn’t set out to be a trailblazer for yoga in N’West Iowa, but she’s happy with progress she’s made so far. “Yoga therapy allows the concrete knowledge that you’re working with people,” McCarty said. “I take it one step at a time. If you put yourself up here, you have to stay up there. For me, I like to take it slow.”
nwestiowa.com
Charcuterie Class
Create a colorful array of goodies at Pearson Lakes Art Center. Looking for a way to wow everyone at the next holiday dinner party? Look no further than the Pearson Lakes Art Center in Okoboji. That’s where Amy Thiessen, owner of Lakeside Charcuterie, will be hosting a Charcuterie Board Class...
nwestiowa.com
RiseFest 2023 announces first two artists
SHELDON—RiseFest 2023 may be eight months away, the annual two-day festival in Sheldon has announced its first two musical acts including its Friday night headliner. Rise Ministries, the organization behind RiseFest, on Monday announced We The Kingdom and CAIN will be part of the Christian music festival on June 9-10. We The Kingdom will be the first day headliner.
Stary of the Day 10/17/22
SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — Meet today’s Stray of the Day! This is Maribel, a 4 1/2 year old, female, Labrador Retriever. She’s housebroken, kennel trained, and knows a few commands. She’s also really good with kids and other animals. She has a lot of energy and will need a big yard or lots of […]
kiwaradio.com
MOC/Floyd Valley Construction Going Well
Orange City, Iowa — A new elementary school is taking shape at Orange City on Highway 10. Voters passed a $37 million bond issue in early 2020 for the facility, with a clause for a small expansion at the district’s high school, also located in Orange City. We...
nwestiowa.com
Character featured in 'McFarland USA' talks to school
SIBLEY—Overcoming challenges while facing adversity was the message of Thomas Valles as he addressed Sibley-Ocheyedan students on Tuesday, Oct. 11. Valles earned fame as one of the characters portrayed in the 2015 film “McFarland, USA.”. The program was made possible through the organization of the Palo Alto County...
kicdam.com
Amy Meyer, 53, and Carol Meyer, 80, of Spencer
Joint Graveside Services for 53-year-old Amy Meyer and 80-year-old Carol Meyer of Spencer will be Thursday, October 20th, at 2 p.m. at North Lawn Memorial Park Cemetery in Spencer. Warner Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.
‘One Chip Challenge’ banned at Sioux City school after student ‘impacted’
A Sioux City school has issued a statement regarding the popular "One Chip Challenge" and the potential risks that come with it.
nwestiowa.com
Bernie Bergdale, 94, formerly of Alcester, SD
SIOUX CITY—Bernard L. “Bernie” Bergdale, 94, of Sioux City, IA, formerly of Alcester, SD, died Monday, Oct. 17, 2022, at Holy Spirit Retirement Home in Sioux City. Funeral service will be 1 p.m. Friday, Oct. 28, at Alcester Baptist Church in Alcester, SD. Burial will follow at...
nwestiowa.com
Duane Riepma, 73, Le Mars
LE MARS—Duane Bernard Riepma, 73, of Le Mars, IA, died Sunday, Oct. 16, 2022, at Floyd Valley Healthcare in Le Mars. Funeral service will be 11 a.m. Friday, Oct. 21, at Mauer–Johnson Funeral Home in Le Mars. Burial will follow at Memory Gardens Cemetery in Sioux Center, IA.
kscj.com
RECYCLING PICKUP DELAYED FOR LOCAL GILL HAULING CUSTOMERS
DUE TO A STAFF SHORTAGE GILL HAULING IS TEMPORARILY NOT PICKING UP RECYCLING IN SOUTH SIOUX CITY. SIOUX CITY’S RECYCLING PICKUP IS DELAYED TODAY FOR THAT REASON,. SIOUX CITY RESIDENTS SHOULD STILL PUT THEIR CARTS OUT.
nwestiowa.com
Hull gets new economic development head
HULL—Promoting human flourishing is what Doug Anderson is all about. That’s why the 49-year-old professor at Northwestern College in Orange City applied to become the city of Hull’s new economic development director, a role he assumed on Sept. 28. “What I’ve really loved has been this idea...
Here’s Why Sioux Falls is the ‘Sioux Empire’ and Sioux City is ‘Siouxland’
Some in southeast South Dakota live in the "Sioux Empire." While others are residents of "Siouxland". But, where is deciding line? And what does it have to do with the rivalry between Sioux Falls, South Dakota, and Sioux City, Iowa?. The two cities are only 87 miles apart and have...
nwestiowa.com
Officer Jacobsma joins Sheldon police force
SHELDON—Greg Jacobsma is not new to law enforcement but for the first time in 15 years, he will be the rookie of a police department. The Sheldon Police Department had an opening when David Dykstra retired on July 1 and captain Scott Burtch turned to someone with more than a decade of experience.
kiwaradio.com
Cigarette Gets Blame For Wednesday Field Fire Near Primghar
Primghar, Iowa– A cigarette gets the blame for a Primghar Fire Department fire call on Wednesday, October 19, 2022, near Primghar. According to Primghar Fire Chief Gary Lansink, at about 1:40 p.m., the Primghar Fire Department was called to the report of a field fire about a half mile south of 430th Street and Silver Avenue, four miles south of Primghar on Highway 59.
nwestiowa.com
Woman charged for pushing in Rock Valley
ROCK VALLEY—A 59-year-old Rock Valley woman was cited about 5:15 p.m. Friday, Oct. 14, on a charge of disorderly conduct — fighting/violent behavior. The citing of Brenda Mae Doppenberg stemmed from her pushing another woman in the back while she was walking in the front doors of Dollar General in Rock Valley about 5:30 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 11, according to the Rock Valley Police Department.
nwestiowa.com
Klein joins Hawarden's police force
HAWARDEN—For five years, Gage Klein has called Ireton his home, and now protecting it and neighboring Hawarden is part of his job after joining the Hawarden Police Department on Sept. 6. Klein, 21, and Meghan Danielson were hired into the police department recently after the departures of Lt. John...
nwestiowa.com
Man charged for throwing gloves at woman
ROCK VALLEY—A 39-year-old rural George man was cited Sunday, Oct. 16, on a charge of disorderly conduct — fighting/violent behavior. The citing of Patrick James Boddie stemmed from him throwing gloves at a woman while he was walking out of Dollar General in Rock Valley about 5:30 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 11, according to the Rock Valley Police Department.
kiwaradio.com
Sioux County Firefighters Respond To Field Fires
Granville, Iowa– Three northwest Iowa fire departments were called out to a fire on Monday, October 17, 2022, near Hospers and Granville. According to Granville Assistant Fire Chief Curtis Christoffel, at about 1:10 p.m., the Granville Fire Department was called to the report of a field fire near 430th Street & Larch Avenue, about 3.3 miles southwest of Hospers.
Comments / 0