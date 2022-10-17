ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cleveland, OH

Cleveland Jewish News

Baran-Huntley

Meredith Baran and Connor Huntley were married Sept. 17, 2022, at Beechmont Country Club. Their cousin, Andrew Grover, officiated. Meredith is the daughter of Mindy Elk of Highland Heights and Mark Baran of Phoenix, and the granddaughter of Marilyn and David Elk of Moreland Hills, and Roland and Patsy Baran of Phoenix. She graduated from Ohio University with a bachelor’s degree in business administration. She works in accounting at AmTrust in Cleveland.
CLEVELAND, OH
Cleveland Jewish News

Cleveland sees 'strong bounce back' in local travel following pandemic

As the travel and tourism industry begins its recovery following the height of the COVID-19 pandemic, Destination Cleveland released its visitation and economic impact report for 2021, showing a recovering Cuyahoga County about on pace with the state and the rest of the country. With 16.1 million visits to the...
CUYAHOGA COUNTY, OH
Cleveland Jewish News

Inaugural FutureLAND conference hopes to tap into Cleveland potential

FutureLAND, a conference aimed toward entrepreneurs in Cleveland’s innovation and tech communities, will hold its inaugural conference on Oct. 27 and Oct. 28 at several Flats East Bank venues in downtown Cleveland. Presented in collaboration with the city of Cleveland, Jumpstart, the United Black Fund of Greater Cleveland Inc.,...
CLEVELAND, OH
Cleveland Jewish News

Heights High seeking student testimonials about Holocaust education

Cleveland Heights High School is seeking student testimonials to honor its 50 consecutive years of pioneering Holocaust-themed education, first launched in 1973. On April 16, 2023, the Heights Schools Foundation and community partners, including the Cleveland Jewish News, the Maltz Museum, Kol Israel Foundation and the Jewish Federation of Cleveland, will honor the milestone through a public commemorative event.
CLEVELAND HEIGHTS, OH
Cleveland.com

Sherwin-Williams plans to build hangar at Cleveland Hopkins Airport: The Wake Up for Wednesday, Oct. 19, 2022

Subscribe to the Wake Up, cleveland.com’s free morning newsletter, delivered to your inbox weekdays at 5:30 a.m. Sherwin-Williams is building a skyscraper at Public Square downtown and a new research complex in Brecksville. Now the company – one of Cleveland’s biggest – is building its own hangar at Cleveland Hopkins International Airport.
CLEVELAND, OH
wksu.org

Cleveland's longest serving pastor celebrates 61st anniversary

Cleveland’s longest serving pastor, a longtime civil rights activist, is celebrating a momentous anniversary. The congregation of Cleveland’s Greater Abyssinia Baptist Church celebrated the 61st anniversary of their pastor this past Sunday. E.T. Caviness was born in 1928 in the segregated town of Marshall, Texas, the son of...
CLEVELAND, OH
cleveland19.com

What to know about Cleveland Metroparks levy ahead of Nov. 8 election

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Come this November, Cuyahoga County voters will see a Cleveland Metroparks tax levy on their ballot. If the levy passes, it will cost taxpayers about $27 a month, per $100,000 dollars of property value. Jordan Rogoff from Cleveland Heights told 19 News she hopes the levy...
CLEVELAND, OH
Cleveland Jewish News

Morduch to discuss financial decisions at HFLA event

HFLA of Northeast Ohio will hold its first in-person community event featuring Jonathan Morduch in a conversation examining the daily financial decisions working families face and the policy changes needed to address this disparity. Morduch is a professor of public policy and economics at the Wagner Graduate School at New...
CLEVELAND, OH
Cleveland Jewish News

David Gilbert to receive First Tee’s Del de Windt leadership award

First Tee - Cleveland will honor David Gilbert with the 2022 Del de Windt Leadership Award for Civic Engagement at the 11th annual “Grit, Gratitude & You” celebration Oct. 27 at Windows on the River. Gilbert is the president of CEO of Greater Cleveland Sports Commission, which he...
CLEVELAND, OH
Cleveland Jewish News

Aklum to speak at Mandel JDS virtual program Oct. 23

The Joseph and Florence Mandel Jewish Day School in Beachwood will host its “Being Black, Jewish & Israeli” virtual program featuring Naftali Aklum at 1 p.m. Oct. 23. The first of a new series of Zoom programs featuring individuals across the globe discussing how they balance their multiple identities, Aklum will share his struggles, challenges and successes in navigating life in a pluralistic Israeli society that views diversity as a source of strength, a news release said. Aklum was born in Ethiopia in 1979, with his family being among the first to immigrate to Israel via Sudan in 1980. He was the youngest of 12 siblings – and his late brother Ferede Aklum was the first Ethiopian Jew to make the journey to Jerusalem to Sudan. Aklum graduated from Ben Gurion University in 2008.
BEACHWOOD, OH
Cleveland.com

Innovative humanware department keeps troubled CMSD students in the building to foster change: Cleveland’s Promise

CLEVELAND, Ohio -- Cleveland Metropolitan School District is moving away from traditional discipline, instead incorporating intervention strategies that teach students not only wrong from right, but the skills to make a long-term change. One such way the district works to achieve that goal is through its innovative planning center approach....
CLEVELAND, OH

