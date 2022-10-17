Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Cleveland's Most Dangerous NeighborhoodsTerry MansfieldCleveland, OH
Major off-price retail chain opening another new location in OhioKristen WaltersWarrensville Heights, OH
4 Bakeries To Check Out in the Cleveland AreaIsla ChiuCleveland, OH
This Small Ohio Town was Just Named One of the Coolest in the U.S.Travel MavenChagrin Falls, OH
State Auditor Keith Faber Honors Maple Heights Mayor Annette Blackwell and Finance Director, Tinita Tillman and StaffBrown on ClevelandMaple Heights, OH
Related
Cleveland Jewish News
Baran-Huntley
Meredith Baran and Connor Huntley were married Sept. 17, 2022, at Beechmont Country Club. Their cousin, Andrew Grover, officiated. Meredith is the daughter of Mindy Elk of Highland Heights and Mark Baran of Phoenix, and the granddaughter of Marilyn and David Elk of Moreland Hills, and Roland and Patsy Baran of Phoenix. She graduated from Ohio University with a bachelor’s degree in business administration. She works in accounting at AmTrust in Cleveland.
Cleveland Jewish News
Cleveland sees 'strong bounce back' in local travel following pandemic
As the travel and tourism industry begins its recovery following the height of the COVID-19 pandemic, Destination Cleveland released its visitation and economic impact report for 2021, showing a recovering Cuyahoga County about on pace with the state and the rest of the country. With 16.1 million visits to the...
Cleveland Jewish News
Inaugural FutureLAND conference hopes to tap into Cleveland potential
FutureLAND, a conference aimed toward entrepreneurs in Cleveland’s innovation and tech communities, will hold its inaugural conference on Oct. 27 and Oct. 28 at several Flats East Bank venues in downtown Cleveland. Presented in collaboration with the city of Cleveland, Jumpstart, the United Black Fund of Greater Cleveland Inc.,...
Cleveland Jewish News
Heights High seeking student testimonials about Holocaust education
Cleveland Heights High School is seeking student testimonials to honor its 50 consecutive years of pioneering Holocaust-themed education, first launched in 1973. On April 16, 2023, the Heights Schools Foundation and community partners, including the Cleveland Jewish News, the Maltz Museum, Kol Israel Foundation and the Jewish Federation of Cleveland, will honor the milestone through a public commemorative event.
Princeton University student from Cleveland missing since Friday
CLEVELAND, Ohio — A search is underway for a missing Princeton University student from Cleveland who was last seen early Friday. Misrach Ewunetie, 20, was last seen about 3 a.m. Friday in the vicinity of Scully Hall, according to an alert sent to the university community in New Jersey on Monday.
Sherwin-Williams plans to build hangar at Cleveland Hopkins Airport: The Wake Up for Wednesday, Oct. 19, 2022
Subscribe to the Wake Up, cleveland.com’s free morning newsletter, delivered to your inbox weekdays at 5:30 a.m. Sherwin-Williams is building a skyscraper at Public Square downtown and a new research complex in Brecksville. Now the company – one of Cleveland’s biggest – is building its own hangar at Cleveland Hopkins International Airport.
wksu.org
Cleveland's longest serving pastor celebrates 61st anniversary
Cleveland’s longest serving pastor, a longtime civil rights activist, is celebrating a momentous anniversary. The congregation of Cleveland’s Greater Abyssinia Baptist Church celebrated the 61st anniversary of their pastor this past Sunday. E.T. Caviness was born in 1928 in the segregated town of Marshall, Texas, the son of...
cleveland19.com
What to know about Cleveland Metroparks levy ahead of Nov. 8 election
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Come this November, Cuyahoga County voters will see a Cleveland Metroparks tax levy on their ballot. If the levy passes, it will cost taxpayers about $27 a month, per $100,000 dollars of property value. Jordan Rogoff from Cleveland Heights told 19 News she hopes the levy...
Cleveland Jewish News
Morduch to discuss financial decisions at HFLA event
HFLA of Northeast Ohio will hold its first in-person community event featuring Jonathan Morduch in a conversation examining the daily financial decisions working families face and the policy changes needed to address this disparity. Morduch is a professor of public policy and economics at the Wagner Graduate School at New...
Cleveland Jewish News
David Gilbert to receive First Tee’s Del de Windt leadership award
First Tee - Cleveland will honor David Gilbert with the 2022 Del de Windt Leadership Award for Civic Engagement at the 11th annual “Grit, Gratitude & You” celebration Oct. 27 at Windows on the River. Gilbert is the president of CEO of Greater Cleveland Sports Commission, which he...
Cleveland Mayor Justin Bibb appoints 3 to city's civilian police review board
CLEVELAND — With police reform continuing to be a priority in his administration, Cleveland Mayor Justin Bibb has announced three appointments to the city's civilian police review board (CPRB). New members Brandon Brown and Billy Sharp were sworn in, while current member Kenneth Mountcastle was appointed to a four-year...
newsnet5
Cleveland Clinic lab technician discovers he has cancer after participating in volunteer research study
CLEVELAND — Early detection saves lives. Health officials and doctors say it over and over when it comes to treating cancer patients. For one Cleveland Clinic lab technician, that early detection came as a total coincidence— while participating in a clinical study. It's something Matt Wolbert has done...
Cleveland Jewish News
Aklum to speak at Mandel JDS virtual program Oct. 23
The Joseph and Florence Mandel Jewish Day School in Beachwood will host its “Being Black, Jewish & Israeli” virtual program featuring Naftali Aklum at 1 p.m. Oct. 23. The first of a new series of Zoom programs featuring individuals across the globe discussing how they balance their multiple identities, Aklum will share his struggles, challenges and successes in navigating life in a pluralistic Israeli society that views diversity as a source of strength, a news release said. Aklum was born in Ethiopia in 1979, with his family being among the first to immigrate to Israel via Sudan in 1980. He was the youngest of 12 siblings – and his late brother Ferede Aklum was the first Ethiopian Jew to make the journey to Jerusalem to Sudan. Aklum graduated from Ben Gurion University in 2008.
Innovative humanware department keeps troubled CMSD students in the building to foster change: Cleveland’s Promise
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- Cleveland Metropolitan School District is moving away from traditional discipline, instead incorporating intervention strategies that teach students not only wrong from right, but the skills to make a long-term change. One such way the district works to achieve that goal is through its innovative planning center approach....
Cleveland Metroparks announcing major progress on two East Side Cuyahoga County trail and park projects
EUCLID, Ohio — Cleveland Metroparks has been busy in recent years planning and building marquee trails and park amenities along Cleveland’s lakefront, on the city’s West Side, and in southern portions of Cuyahoga County. Now, the regional park agency serving Greater Cleveland has progress to announce on...
Homeless Jesus sparks conversations, leads to installation of Matthew 25 sculptures across Greater Cleveland
WESTLAKE, Ohio -- A group of Clevelanders was recently invited to take a tour of the Matthew 25 Sculpture Collection, which began a few years ago with just one: Homeless Jesus, a life-sized sculpture portraying Jesus sleeping on a park bench. The sculpture, by artist Timothy Schmalz, made a strong...
cleveland19.com
Clevelanders concerned about structural safety of downtown parking garages
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Big crowds downtown bring concern over the safety of parking garages in Northeast Ohio. Are the older ones just an eyesore? Or is there danger behind the falling concrete, rusted rails and support beams you see in several structures?. In a 19 News investigation, we uncovered...
