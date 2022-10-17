If there’s one thing most three-year-olds love, it’s the intrigue of your computer or tablet screen. And if there’s another thing they love, it’s the opportunity to play any type of game. Your living room may be full of board games and toys, but it certainly can’t hurt to find some fun, educational online games for your tot to play. (It’ll make self-quarantine a whole lot easier for both of you.) And you’re not the only one searching for these, either. According to the latest search data available, free online games for toddlers is searched for over 3,300 times per month.

5 DAYS AGO