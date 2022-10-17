Read full article on original website
Related
‘Abbott Elementary:’ How to watch season 2 episode 5 on ABC for free
Janine is thrilled to help introduce a new beverage to the cafeteria in a new episode of “Abbott Elementary” on ABC, Wednesday, Oct. 19 at 9 p.m. ET. The Emmy-winning hit sitcom is back with a new season and new episodes air every Wednesday at 9 p.m. on ABC. The popular mockumentary sitcom about a second-grade teacher at a predominantly Black school in Philadelphia, walked away with five Emmys at the 74th Primetime Emmy Awards. Viewers looking to stream the new season can do so with fuboTV and DirecTV Stream. Both streaming services offer seven-day free trials for new users.
How to watch Tyler Perry’s ‘Sistas’ season 5, episode 2 for free on BET
Season 5, episode 2 of Tyler Perry’s “Sistas” will air on BET at 9 p.m. ET on Wednesday, Oct. 19. Those without cable can watch the show for free through either through DirecTV Stream, FuboTV or Philo, each of which offer a free trial to new users.
cohaitungchi.com
Free Online Games For Toddlers That Are Educational And Surprisingly Fun
If there’s one thing most three-year-olds love, it’s the intrigue of your computer or tablet screen. And if there’s another thing they love, it’s the opportunity to play any type of game. Your living room may be full of board games and toys, but it certainly can’t hurt to find some fun, educational online games for your tot to play. (It’ll make self-quarantine a whole lot easier for both of you.) And you’re not the only one searching for these, either. According to the latest search data available, free online games for toddlers is searched for over 3,300 times per month.
MassLive.com
Springfield, MA
86K+
Followers
66K+
Post
31M+
Views
ABOUT
Breaking news, sports and entertainment for the Commonwealth of Massachusetts.https://www.masslive.com/
Comments / 0