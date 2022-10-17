Mercedes-Benz's answer to the BMW iX and Audi e-tron is this, the all-new EQE SUV. A mid-size luxury electric SUV, this could very well end up being one of the brand's top-selling models in markets like North America as gas models are gradually phased out. The EQE is easily identifiable as a member of the EQ family with its rounded styling elements, and it comes in three trims. The base model makes 288 horsepower and sends power to the rear wheels only, while a 536-hp version with 4Matic all-wheel drive tops the range. As expected, the cabin is bristling with technology and more screen real estate than in almost any other new car. If the EQE Sedan's body style isn't to your liking and the EQS SUV is too big, this could be the sweet spot in Merc's rapidly expanding EQ lineup.

3 DAYS AGO