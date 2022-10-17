Read full article on original website
Watch A 500-HP V8-Powered Mazda MX-5 Disintegrate At 178 MPH
The Mazda MX-5, and its hard-topped sibling, the Mazda MX-5 RF, are two of the purest sports cars around that don't bother with big power and torque figures. Instead, these cars use small-capacity naturally-aspirated engines, a taut chassis, and a light curb weight to induce smiles, and it has worked for Mazda for well over three decades. While many are more than happy to stick to this tried and tested recipe, others yearn for more speed, more power, and arguably, more fun. It is undeniable that the ND MX-5's chassis can handle more power, and in this video, we see what happens when some good old-fashioned LS power is stuffed into an RF MX-5 and let loose on the German Autobahn.
BMW M Boss Admits The Era Of Lightweight BMWs Is Over
We now live in a world where the BMW M2 - the entry point to the full red-blooded M lineup and the most compact model the M division builds - weighs 3,814 lbs when equipped with the six-speed manual, making it almost as heavy as the larger M4 Coupe. Fresh on the heels of the M2's arrival, we got up close to the newcomer at the BMW M Festival in Kyalami, where BMW M CEO, Frank van Meel, confirmed our worst fears - the age of the lightweight M car is over, and cars from the Bavarian brand are only going to get heavier.
Hoonigan Building Insane 700-HP Honda Ridgeline With IndyCar Twin-Turbo V6 Engine
Over the years, the Hoonigan team has built a number of ridiculous builds, including a Hellcat-swapped Rolls-Royce and a 1,000-horsepower Camaro. For this year's mega build, the base vehicle is something you may not expect, but then again, so is the engine that powers it. Honda Performance Development (HPD) gave...
Jeep Avenger Would Be The Perfect Chevy Equinox EV Rival
Earlier this year, Jeep revealed the all-new Avenger EV and said that it was not meant for the USA. It's simply too small for our liking, and we'll be getting the much larger Recon instead. The Avenger is aimed squarely at the Europeans, which is why Jeep chose to do...
5 Coolest Features Of The New Cadillac Celestiq
There isn't another car segment better suited to electrification than the ultra-luxury barge segment. For decades, manufacturers like Bentley, Rolls-Royce, and Mercedes-Benz have been trying to remove engine noise from the cabin. These manufacturers also tuned their powertrains to provide loads of low-down torque and smooth, uninterrupted progress without spilling the rear passengers' champagne. Electricity solves both these problems.
2023 Mercedes-Benz EQE SUV
Mercedes-Benz's answer to the BMW iX and Audi e-tron is this, the all-new EQE SUV. A mid-size luxury electric SUV, this could very well end up being one of the brand's top-selling models in markets like North America as gas models are gradually phased out. The EQE is easily identifiable as a member of the EQ family with its rounded styling elements, and it comes in three trims. The base model makes 288 horsepower and sends power to the rear wheels only, while a 536-hp version with 4Matic all-wheel drive tops the range. As expected, the cabin is bristling with technology and more screen real estate than in almost any other new car. If the EQE Sedan's body style isn't to your liking and the EQS SUV is too big, this could be the sweet spot in Merc's rapidly expanding EQ lineup.
New GMC Jimmy Headed To SEMA 2022 Thanks To Flat Out Autos
The world of small, 2-door SUVs and trucks is small here in America. The market for them just doesn't exist, but that hasn't stopped somebody from building the revamped GMC Jimmy of their dreams. If you are at SEMA this year, you'll be able to get a peek at this one, created by Flat Out Autos and based on a GMC Sierra.
Hyundai Prepares To Break Ground On $5.5 Billion Electric Vehicle Plant In Georgia
Hyundai announced on Friday that it will commence construction of its $5.5 billion electric vehicle and battery manufacturing plant in Savannah, Georgia, on October 25, revealing that it expects to be able to begin commercial production of EVs at the plant in the first half of 2025. The "metaplant" is intended to produce 300,000 vehicles every year as part of the Hyundai Group's commitment to investing $10 billion by 2025 "to foster future mobility in the US," said the automaker.
Hennessey Performance Unleashes Dodge Challenger SRT Hellcat Jailbreak With 1,000 Horsepower
Very few people look at something like the 807-horsepower Dodge Challenger SRT Hellcat Redeye and think it's lacking in power. That is unless you work for the evil geniuses at Hennessey Performance down in Texas. To them, more is better, and when it comes to tuning cars, this reporter is inclined to agree with that mindset. This is why creating a custom package to take your Challenger all the way up to 10 seemed like the only logical decision.
New Mini Moke Goes On Sale In The USA As Upmarket Electric Car
Moke International (MI) arrived on the scene in 2013, breathing new life into Sir Alec Issigonis' Mini-based military vehicle. The first batch was launched in Australia, and in later years, MI started targeting the ultra-rich in Europe. Now it's returning to the USA, 40 years after the original Moke was...
Mazda MX-5 Miata Gets 247-HP Supercharger From British Tuner
If there's one thing we won't get from the Mazda MX-5 Miata direct from the manufacturer, it's a more powerful engine, although that is probably for the best. For those looking for a moderate increase in power, there is a multitude of grease monkeys who are more than happy to extract more potential from the inline-four engine under the hood. The latest of the batch is the globally renowned Miata specialist, BRR who has devised a bolt-on supercharger kit with two power output options.
Top Speed
Drool over This Sinister and Sexy Custom BMW R nineT
The customized motorcycle culture is worldwide with those from every nook of the planet curating top-notch customs. That is exemplified by a new sexy and sinister custom BMW R nineT built by South Africa’s Cytech Motorcycles. Custom BMW R nineT Cafe Racer by Cytech Motorcycles. Cytech Motorcycle's custom looks...
BMW Reusing Old Engine Names, M50, M60, And M70 For Its Electric Future
We can't be the only automotive enthusiasts to have noticed it: BMW is using old engine designations for new electric powertrains. We first caught wind of it through trademark filings, wondering whether the brand was merely keeping the old name alive or trying to do something new. The answer, it turned out, was the latter.
Don't Panic: Electric Cars Won't Overload The Power Grid
Just days after California passed legislation to ban the sale of ICE vehicles by 2035, the state pleaded with residents not to charge electric vehicles during peak hours. Many pointed out that this is just the beginning, and the risk of rolling blackouts will only get worse as EVs grow in popularity. But a new report from Business Insider says this is not so: the US grid is in no danger of being overwhelmed by battery-powered cars.
Ford Dealer Reveals How Best To Order A 2023 F-150 Lightning Truck
Getting your hands on a Ford F-150 Lightning has been an absolute nightmare for run-of-the-mill customers. Ford knew that demand would be high but it never anticipated that this many consumers would want to put money down for this new-age truck. This has resulted in a situation where demand vastly outnumbers supply, leading to some pretty crazy price tags.
2023 Audi RS3 Performance Revealed With 401 HP And 186 MPH Top Speed
Audi has debuted a new, more powerful Audi RS3 in both sedan and Sportback guise everywhere but in North America. But before you get upset, it's not that we're missing out, but rather that the rest of the world is finally playing catch up. At the launch of the RS3,...
Sales Figures For The 2022 Mazda MX-30 Spell Trouble For The Japanese EV
Mazda's current lineup is comprised of good-looking vehicles that provide strong reliability and excellent value for money. They're all superb, and once you've driven one, they just make sense - unless you're talking about the MX-30, that is. The quirky electric car has one flaw that cannot be overlooked, and that's the miserly range.
GM Wants A Compact Hummer EV Pickup For Its Next Small Electric Truck
Remember the Hummer H3T? We forgive you if you don't - the midsize truck was only around for two model years. But it seems General Motors is keen to enter that segment again, with insiders claiming the automaker may introduce a smaller electric pickup in the coming years. People close...
BMW M Boss Says BMW M5 Wagon Under Consideration And Could Come To USA
Station wagons are not big business in America. Instead, the masses buy crossover SUVs. But there exists a small sect of people who adore high-performance wagons like the Audi RS6 and Mercedes-AMG E63 Wagon, a sect of people who were disappointed when BMW elected not to bring the first-ever M3 Touring to America. BMW M has now acknowledged the existence of this audience, and in a recent interview with CarBuzz, BMW M boss Frank van Meel admitted that high-performance wagons from the M division could soon be heading stateside.
Honda Passport No Longer Available Without AWD
The Honda Passport, a mid-size crossover SUV that competes with the likes of the Ford Bronco and Toyota 4Runner, has been lauded for its affordable asking price and general value for money, but Honda has quietly increased the price of this humble SUV. Kind of. Instead of raising the price across the trim line, Honda has opted to drop front-wheel-drive models from the lineup, which has effectively pushed the cost of the base model up. With the FWD EX-L trim no longer available, those interested in a Honda Passport will have to settle for the AWD EX-L, which goes for $42,395, including a $1,295 destination fee.
