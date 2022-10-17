Olivia Wilde, Jason Sudeikis Slam Former Nanny for ‘False’ Claims About Their Split and Harry Styles Drama

Olivia Wilde and Jason Sudeikis with Harry styles insetted. Shutterstock (2)

Shutting the rumors down. In a rare joint statement, Olivia Wilde and Jason Sudeikis slammed their former nanny for making up “false” stories about them — and the Don’t Worry Darling director’s boyfriend, Harry Styles.

“As parents, it’s is incredibly upsetting to learn that a former nanny of our two young children would choose to make up such false and scurrilous accusations about us publicly,” the former couple — who share son Otis, 8, and daughter Daisy, 6 — tell Us Weekly. “This is the unfortunate apex of a now, 18-month-long campaign of harassing us, as well as our loved ones, close friends and colleagues. We will continue to focus on raising and protecting our children with the sincere hope that she will now choose to leave our family alone.”

The pair’s joint statement comes hours after one of their former employees told the Daily Mail how the actors’ split allegedly happened, claiming that the Ted Lasso star, 47, “was out of control crying” upon discovering messages on Wilde’s Apple Watch in November 2020. The nanny claimed that the texts revealed that Wilde, 38, was having an affair with her 28-year-old Don’t Worry Darling lead.

Several days later, the caregiver claimed that Sudeikis became inconsolable when he saw Wilde making her “special” salad dressing on her way to see the “Watermelon Sugar” singer.

“The night she left with her salad, Jason had chased after her, videotaping her in the house,” the former babysitter alleged. “She was saying: ‘I’m scared of you, Jason, I’m scared of you.’ And he said: ‘If you’re scared of me, why are you leaving your kids with me?’”

The nanny continued: “So then, Jason went outside and lay under her car so she wouldn’t leave. She got in her car to back up, he lay under her car so she wouldn’t leave. She went back into the house and he went in, it was back and forth. He said he was doing it on purpose to make her late going to see Harry.’”

Wilde and Sudeikis’ statement refuting the nanny’s allegations comes one month after the Booksmart director shot down the idea that she “left Jason for Harry,” which she called “complete horses—t” and “completely inaccurate” in a September interview with Vanity Fair.

“Our relationship was over long before I met Harry. Like any relationship that ends, it doesn’t end overnight,” Wilde said about her romance with the Emmy winner. “Unfortunately, Jason and I had a very bumpy road, and we officially dissolved the relationship towards the beginning of the pandemic.”

The O.C. alum continued: “We were raising two kids during lockdown, so we coparented through that time. Once it became clear that cohabitating was no longer beneficial for the children, it became the responsible thing to not, because we could be better parents as friends who live in different houses.”

Wilde and Sudeikis began dating in 2011 and got engaged the following year. She and Styles were first romantically linked in January 2021, two months after the Horrible Bosses star and the New York native announced their split.