Denver, CO

DENVER EAT & DRINK

DENVER THINGS TO DO

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

CBS Denver

Police fear more victims linked to ride-share driver John Pastor-Mendoza

Police fear there are more victims after the arrest of an accused serial rapist. The suspect is a ride-share driver who now faces at least 41 felony counts. The first assault was in 2018 and the most recent was this past July. The cases involve women who were picked up at nightclubs and bars across Denver.The most recent incidents occurred outside of Tracks nightclub. The club aided in the investigation by identifying the suspect as a regular. From there, police identified John Pastor-Mendoza as the perpetrator through a DNA match. Now they're looking for more women who may have called for...
DENVER, CO
CBS Denver

Car theft, fraud, robbery crime ring busted in Aurora

A major crime ring has been busted around Aurora that centers around robberies, auto thefts, fraud and attempted murders. The Aurora police chief and the 18th Judicial District Attorney said they've worked with the FBI to break up a crime ring that stole identities and cars as well as being linked to at least seven armed robberies of convenience stores. "It's not just property crime, it's not just stolen identities, these things are brought together by criminal enterprises to do much worse," said 18th Judicial District Attorney John Kellner. Six people have been indicted in the organized crime ring bust....
AURORA, CO
1310kfka.com

Police: Man arrested after pulling gun on bar patrons in Fort Collins

A man was arrested on drug and weapons charges in Fort Collins. Police said the suspect was trying to get people to buy cocaine at a bar last Friday night. When the refused, police said the suspect pulled a gun on them. While officers were responding, a fight broke out inside the bar, but officers still managed to arrest the suspect. They say they found cocaine and a gun on his persons. The suspect, who wasn’t identified, was charged with felony menacing, unlawful carrying a concealed weapon, and drug possession. He was booked into the Larimer County Jail on a $5,000 cash-only bond.
FORT COLLINS, CO
CBS Denver

2 brothers charged in 2021 double murder in Green Valley Ranch

Two brothers have been charged with a double murder more than a year after it happened. Sergio Rodarte Jr. and Andrew Rodarte are accused of killing Mariceo Negrete and Josiah Salas.The shooting happened on May 1, 2021 in the 4700 block of North Odessa Street.The charges come after a grand jury indicted the brothers. 
DENVER, CO
CBS Denver

Police say man fire shots, threatened others at multiple locations in Aurora

Police say a man fired shots and was being a menace at multiple locations before he was finally brought into custody. Suspect Eugene Demetrius Robertson, 38, was arrested early on Tuesday after Aurora Police Department says he fired shots at a 7-Eleven, threatened someone at a Burger King and eventually fired shots into a condominium while people were inside.According to the APD press release, police responded just before midnight to a call for shots fired/menacing at the 7-Eleven at 599 South Airport Boulevard. The store clerk said a man with a handgun entered and fired at least one shot before getting...
AURORA, CO
9News

Girl taken from Aurora by non-custodial mother found safe, police say

AURORA, Colo. — A 10-month-old girl who was the subject of an Amber Alert in Aurora Tuesday has been found safe, the Aurora Police Department (APD) said. The Colorado Bureau of Investigation and the APD said the girl was last seen at the Aurora Public Library at 14949 E. Alameda Parkway at around 10:45 a.m. Tuesday. Police said her mother left the library with her around that time.
AURORA, CO
KKTV

Amber Alert canceled in Colorado for baby girl, child located

AURORA, Colo. (KKTV) - UPDATE: The Amber Alert was canceled just before 7 p.m. after the child was located. “A’myah has been found,” Aurora Police wrote on Twitter. “She is safe. The investigation is ongoing, detectives will determine, what, if any charges are appropriate. No further information to release this evening. Thank you to everyone who helped look!”
AURORA, CO

