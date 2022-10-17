Police fear there are more victims after the arrest of an accused serial rapist. The suspect is a ride-share driver who now faces at least 41 felony counts. The first assault was in 2018 and the most recent was this past July. The cases involve women who were picked up at nightclubs and bars across Denver.The most recent incidents occurred outside of Tracks nightclub. The club aided in the investigation by identifying the suspect as a regular. From there, police identified John Pastor-Mendoza as the perpetrator through a DNA match. Now they're looking for more women who may have called for...

DENVER, CO ・ 17 HOURS AGO