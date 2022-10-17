Read full article on original website
Coach's Challenge: VAN @ WSH - 17:02 of the Third Period
Result: Call on the ice is upheld - Goal Washington. Explanation: Video review confirmed Nick Jensen had possession and control of the puck as he entered the attacking zone prior to Alex Ovechkin's goal. Rule 83.1 states in part, "a player actually controlling the puck who shall cross the line ahead of the puck shall not be considered 'off-side,' provided he had possession and control of the puck prior to his skates crossing the leading edge of the blue line."
FOX Sports
Danault's overtime goal gives Kings 5-4 win over Red Wings
DETROIT (AP) — Phillip Danault scored 1:12 into overtime for his second goal of the game, and the Los Angeles Kings handed the Detroit Red Wings their first loss with a 5-4 victory on Monday night. Danault's winning shot in front hit a defender's skate and bounced into the...
Pummeled Panthers host undefeated Flyers
The Florida Panthers are just three games into their season, but they are already facing an emergency. Florida, which will
markerzone.com
THE VANCOUVER CANUCKS' LOCKER ROOM IS REPORTEDLY HEAVILY DIVIDED
Heading into 2022-23, the Vancouver Canucks had high-ish expectations for their team, yet their record-setting start has reached levels previously unsuspected. A team that is pinned up tight against the $82.5 million salary cap, the Canucks have now blown four consecutive multi-goal leads to advance to 0-3-1; the only such team to do so in NHL history.
RECAP: Panthers 'fight until the end,' but suffer first loss in Boston
BOSTON - The Florida Panthers never quit. Even with just four defenseman at their disposal for the majority of the evening, the Panthers kept on fighting until the very end of a 5-3 loss to the Boston Bruins at TD Garden on Monday. Their first loss of the season, the...
Senators begin 41-game 2022-23 home season with five-game homestand
OTTAWA - The Ottawa Senators open their 41-game 2022-23 home schedule tomorrow evening when they host the Boston Bruins at 7 p.m. to kick-off a five-game homestand at Canadian Tire Centre. As Tuesday's game against the Bruins is now a complete sellout, the Senators are asking fans to arrive early...
5 THINGS - FLAMES VS. SABRES
FLAMES (3-0-0) vs. SABRES (2-1-0) 7:30 p.m. MT | TV: Sportsnet 360 | RADIO: Sportsnet 960 The FAN. Purchase your online 50/50 tickets for a chance at some big cash!. Goals - Elias Lindholm, Tyler Toffoli (2) Sabres:. Points - Rasmus Dahlin (4) Goals - Dahlin (3) Special Teams:. Flames:
5 THINGS: Flyers @ Lightning
John Tortorella's Philadelphia Flyers (2-0-0) embark on a tough three-game road trip on Tuesday as they visit Jon Cooper's three-time defending Eastern Conference champion Tampa Bay Lightning ( 1-2-0). Game time at Amalie Arena is 7:00 p.m. ET. The game will be televised nationally on ESPN. The local radio broadcast...
On Campus: Early look at Hobey Baker Award field
NHL first-round draft picks Cooley, Hughes could be in running for NCAA player of year. The 2023 Hobey Baker Award won't be handed out until April, but it's not too early to look at some of the top candidates for the trophy given annually to the best men's player in NCAA Division I hockey.
How to watch Stars vs. Maple Leafs: Live stream, game time, TV channel
Find out when and how to catch Dallas' game against Toronto on TV, radio and streaming online. What you need to know about Thursday's game between the Dallas Stars and Toronto Maple Leafs at Scotiabank Arena:. Game 4: Dallas Stars (3-0-0, 6 points) vs. Toronto Maple Leafs (2-2-0, 4 points)
Ovechkin's four points help Capitals rally, keep Canucks winless
WASHINGTON -- Alex Ovechkin had four points, including his first two goals of the season, to help the Washington Capitals rally for a 6-4 win against the Vancouver Canucks at Capital One Arena on Monday. Ovechkin fed Conor Sheary for a tip-in on the rush that gave the Capitals 5-4...
Lightning’s Reverse Retro jersey a blast from the past
BRANDON — The NHL released this year’s Reverse Retro jerseys Thursday morning, and the Lightning’s pays homage to their old alternate “storm” jerseys. The jerseys are white, with the original Lightning logo decorated with blue and gray rain markings, and blue storm surge waves along the waist. They have gray shoulders and black sleeves, with white lightning bolts with yellow trim. The numbers and letters are jagged to simulate lightning.
NHL Morning Skate for Oct. 20
* The Panthers posted 34 home wins in 2021-22, the second most in a single season in NHL history, and continued right where they left off to start 2022-23 as Carter Verhaeghe's multi-goal effort propelled the club to another home-opening win. * The Panthers posted 34 home wins in 2021-22,...
BLOG: Blackhawks Kick Off Season with Four Nights of Festivities
Special events and fanfare surrounding the first home games of the season. Chicago Blackhawks hockey returns to the United Center this week, kicking off the team's 2022-23 home slate. The team is thrilled to offer several special events and festivities throughout the month to celebrate another exciting season together. October...
Crosby leads 3 Stars of the Week
NEW YORK -- Pittsburgh Penguins center Sidney Crosby, Edmonton Oilers center Connor McDavid and Dallas Stars goaltender Jake Oettinger have been named the NHL's "Three Stars" for the week ending Oct. 16. FIRST STAR - SIDNEY CROSBY, C, PITTSBURGH PENGUINS. Crosby topped the League in scoring for the opening week...
Backlund, Flames rally past Golden Knights to stay undefeated
CALGARY -- Mikael Backlund scored with 4:29 remaining in the third period for the Calgary Flames in their third straight win, 3-2 against the Vegas Golden Knights at Scotiabank Saddledome on Tuesday. Backlund chipped a shot over Logan Thompson's glove after he took a wraparound feed from Blake Coleman. "I...
The Hockey Writers
Golden Knights’ Cotter Making the Most of his NHL Opportunity
Throughout the 2022-23 preseason, no player was more impressive than Paul Cotter on the Vegas Golden Knights. After a short stint with the team near the end of last season, the rookie winger played six of seven exhibition games and finished with two goals and five points, including a beautiful between-the-legs fake in their shootout win against the Los Angeles Kings.
Hischier, Devils rally past Ducks for first win of season
NEWARK, N.J. -- Nico Hischier had a goal and an assist to help the New Jersey Devils rally for their first win of the season, 4-2 against the Anaheim Ducks at Prudential Center on Tuesday. "It feels good," said Hischier, the New Jersey captain. "It would be a tough one...
Jets announce 2023 Town Takeover finalists
Fans can vote for Beausejour, Morden, and Oakville to win this year's event!. WINNIPEG, October 18, 2022 - The Winnipeg Jets have narrowed down their 2023 Town Takeover potential hosts to Beausejour, Morden, and Oakville after receiving submissions from rural Manitoba communities hoping to host the Jets Town Takeover event on April 11, 2023.
Off to another fast start, Hurricanes visit Oilers
There has been some serious offense for the unbeaten Carolina Hurricanes in the opening week of the season. Their defense
