Two arrested following search warrant for drugs in West End
Two men were arrested on alleged drug charges when a search warrant was executed in West End. “On October 19th, 2022, deputies with the Moore County Sheriff’s Office executed a search warrant in the 100 block of Pine Hill Road in West End,” said Sheriff Ronnie Fields in a news advisory.
Arrest made in Sherwood Park shooting investigation
Sheriff Ronnie Fields announced an arrest following an investigation in the shooting in the Sherwood Park neighborhood outside of Aberdeen. The scene of a shooting in Sherwood Park neighborhood near Aberdeen on Oct. 15/Sandhills Sentinel. On Oct.15, the Moore County Sheriff’s Office received a report of a shooting along Sherwood...
Teen arrested in downtown Aberdeen shooting case
A 15-year-old juvenile from Aberdeen was arrested on several charges including attempted first-degree murder in connection to the downtown Aberdeen shooting case, announced Aberdeen Police Department in a press release on Oct. 18. Aberdeen Police have been investigating the shooting that happened on Main Street on Oct. 8. The incident...
Commissioners sign resolution to fight drugs
The Moore County Board of Commissioners adopted a resolution to fight opioid addiction at its Oct. 18 agenda meeting. “We are asking our attorney general to take action,” Chairman Frank Quis said about the drugs coming into America on the southern border, which are not measured in pounds but in tons.
Samaritan Colony executive director announces retirement
After serving as executive director of Samaritan Colony for 41 years, Harold Pearson announced his intention to retire at the end of this year. The Chair of Samaritan Colony’s Board of Directors, Clint Ray, said the following regarding Pearson’s lifetime of service to Samaritan Colony and the communities served by the nonprofit—”I have been honored to serve on Samaritan Colony’s Board for the last five years. Every member of our Board is grateful for Harold’s long tenure of commitment and service, and we wish him all the best as he enters and enjoys his retirement.”
Obituary for Carolyn Smith Camarena
Carolyn Smith Camarena (82) was a native of Southern Pines, NC. She was born July 23, 1940 to the late Harvey and Elsie (Palmer) Smith. She comes from a large family of nine children, all born in Southern Pines. Carolyn had a contagious laugh and a sly sense of humor....
Obituary for Homer Craig Phifer, Jr.
Rev. Dr. Homer Craig Phifer, Jr. died on October 17, 2022. He was born in Hamlet, NC on September 12, 1932 to the Homer C. Phifer, Sr. and Elizabeth Dale Crowell Phifer. He grew up in Jacksonville, FL. He graduated from Davidson College in 1954. Receiving a commission through the ROTC program at Davidson he served two years in the US Army following graduation. After this service he attended and graduated from Union Theological Seminary (now Union Presbyterian Seminary) in Richmond, VA with a Masters of Divinity degree.
Obituary for Ardith Stroman McLean of Southern Pines
Ardith Stroman McLean, 71, of Southern Pines, NC, died Wednesday, October 12, 2022, at FirstHealth/Moore Regional Hospital in Pinehurst, NC. No public viewing will be held. Memorial Service: Saturday, October 22, 2022, 11 AM, Douglass Community Center, 1185 West Pennsylvania Avenue, Southern Pines. Mrs. McLean was formerly employed by Pinehurst...
FirstHealth Emergency Department nurse honored by ENA
FirstHealth of the Carolinas emergency nurse Marie Williams Dawkins, DNP, MHA, R.N., CEN, CNEcl, has been recognized as one of the “20 Under 40” nurses nationally by the Emergency Nurses Association (ENA). Selected by a panel of national reviewers, the award recognizes the 20 best and brightest upcoming...
440 jobs coming to Scotland Co. as food processing company expands
SO-PAK-CO, Inc., a food processor and packager, will create 440 new jobs in Scotland County, Gov. Roy Cooper announced Oct. 18. The company will invest $85 million to build a state-of-the-art processing and packaging facility in the City of Laurinburg. “This announcement is great news for Scotland County and our...
Moore County Concert Band October Concert
The Moore County Concert Band (MCCB), under the direction of Dr. Tim Altman, will perform Sunday, Oct. 30, at 2 p.m. in the Bradshaw Performing Arts Center located at Sandhills Community College. Admission to the concert is free and seating is first come basis. MCCB’s theme for this concert is...
American Woodmark expands to create 131 new jobs in Richmond County
American Woodmark Corporation, one of the nation’s largest manufacturers of cabinets, will expand its operations in Hamlet, creating 131 jobs in Richmond County, Gov. Roy Cooper announced Oct 18. “Strong rural communities like Hamlet provide manufacturing companies a great environment for expansion and growth,” said Gov. Cooper. “From our...
Pinehurst receives award for financial reporting excellence
The Government Finance Officers Association (GFOA) announced the Village of Pinehurst has received GFOA’s Certificate of Achievement for Excellence in Financial Reporting for its annual comprehensive financial report and the Distinguished Budget Presentation Award for its budget. The Certificate of Achievement is the highest form of recognition in the...
Talamore Resort debuts new Toptracer Range
Autumn around the Village of Pinehurst area is the most popular time of year for a golf vacation. This fall, guests at Talamore Golf Resort in the “Home of American Golf” will be able to enjoy the resort’s new Toptracer Range. The Toptrcaer technology uses high-speed cameras, coupled with sophisticated computer algorithms, to provide instantaneous ball tracking information to guests using the range featured 10 hitting bays.
