How Twitter reacted to the Utah Jazz’s incredible season opening first half
The Utah Jazz led the Denver Nuggets by 22 after the first half at Vivint Arena in Salt Lake City
Walker Kessler has record-setting NBA debut for Jazz
Former Auburn standout Walker Kessler started his NBA career on Wednesday night by doing something no other Utah Jazz rookie had ever done. In Utah’s 123-102 victory over the Denver Nuggets, Kessler became the first first-year player to reach double figures in points and rebounds in the Jazz’s season-opening game.
NBA
"Purple Is Back" | New Era Of Utah Jazz Basketball Set To Begin
For Jazz Nation, it's been the most eventful offseason in a long time. The past 174 days have been some of the most suspenseful, surprising, and exhilarating times to be a fan — and it’s just the beginning. A new era of Jazz basketball starts on October 19...
Take that! Jazz take back #TakeNote
SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4 Sports) – The season hasn’t started and the Utah Jazz already have its first victory. On Tuesday morning, the team’s long-used hashtag — #TakeNote — was used by Apple CEO Tim Cook in a tweet on Tuesday, accompanied by an Apple logo emoji. It raises questions about how the phrase will be used […]
“I guess I’ll wait”: Jazz fans ready for rebuild
We are one day away from the Utah Jazz home opener when the Denver Nuggets come to town. With a rebuild on the way and new players on the team, fans are anxious to see how they perform. ABC4 spent hours talking to fans to hear how they feel.
Collin Sexton Shines in Utah Jazz Season Opener
Collin Sexton, in his first regular season game since November of last year, showed no signs of rust as he led the Utah Jazz to victory over the Denver Nuggets on Wednesday. Coming off the bench, the former Alabama men’s basketball product led his new team in scoring with 20 points on 50% shooting from the field. He also tallied five rebounds and two assists in 21 minutes of play.
Suns update: Jae Crowder put on inactive list going into season opener
The Phoenix Suns have put power forward Jae Crowder on their inactive list as NBA teams had to submit their opening day rosters by 2 p.m. Monday. The 2022-23 NBA season begins Tuesday. Crowder and the Suns "mutually agreed" he wouldn't attend training camp as Phoenix has been looking to...
Apple Insider
Apple stole #TakeNote from Utah Jazz basketball team
Apple's use of #TakeNote on Twitter to promote its new iPad lineup has taken NBA fans by surprise -- as it is the official hashtag of the Utah Jazz. While hashtags aren't exactly the property of a company or entity, they can be used for advertising campaigns and tied to a for-pay hash flag. Apple tends to tie a hashtag and official hash flag to an event or announcement.
NBA
Utah Jazz Mailbag | Craig Bolerjack And Thurl Bailey Answer Your Questions
The day has finally come. After one of the longest offseason's — at least it feels that way — in recent memory, the Jazz return to the court on Wednesday night. Utah will open up the 2022-23 NBA season when it hosts Mountain West rival Denver, with tipoff set for 7 p.m.
#TakeNote: The Apple-Utah Jazz hashtag confusion explained
Apple announced two new iPads and used the Utah Jazz’s official #TakeNote hashtag, leading to confusion
