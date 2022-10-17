Apple's use of #TakeNote on Twitter to promote its new iPad lineup has taken NBA fans by surprise -- as it is the official hashtag of the Utah Jazz. While hashtags aren't exactly the property of a company or entity, they can be used for advertising campaigns and tied to a for-pay hash flag. Apple tends to tie a hashtag and official hash flag to an event or announcement.

SALT LAKE CITY, UT ・ 1 DAY AGO