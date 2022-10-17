ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Salt Lake City, UT

AL.com

Walker Kessler has record-setting NBA debut for Jazz

Former Auburn standout Walker Kessler started his NBA career on Wednesday night by doing something no other Utah Jazz rookie had ever done. In Utah’s 123-102 victory over the Denver Nuggets, Kessler became the first first-year player to reach double figures in points and rebounds in the Jazz’s season-opening game.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
ABC4

Take that! Jazz take back #TakeNote

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4 Sports) – The season hasn’t started and the Utah Jazz already have its first victory. On Tuesday morning, the team’s long-used hashtag — #TakeNote — was used by Apple CEO Tim Cook in a tweet on Tuesday, accompanied by an Apple logo emoji. It raises questions about how the phrase will be used […]
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
Tide 100.9 FM

Collin Sexton Shines in Utah Jazz Season Opener

Collin Sexton, in his first regular season game since November of last year, showed no signs of rust as he led the Utah Jazz to victory over the Denver Nuggets on Wednesday. Coming off the bench, the former Alabama men’s basketball product led his new team in scoring with 20 points on 50% shooting from the field. He also tallied five rebounds and two assists in 21 minutes of play.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
Apple Insider

Apple stole #TakeNote from Utah Jazz basketball team

Apple's use of #TakeNote on Twitter to promote its new iPad lineup has taken NBA fans by surprise -- as it is the official hashtag of the Utah Jazz. While hashtags aren't exactly the property of a company or entity, they can be used for advertising campaigns and tied to a for-pay hash flag. Apple tends to tie a hashtag and official hash flag to an event or announcement.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT

