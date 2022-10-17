Read full article on original website
Fall 2022 TV Schedule for New and Returning Shows
The 2022 fall TV season is in full swing, bringing some intriguing new shows to the small screen as well as the long-awaited returns of many fan-favorite series. The big five broadcast networks — ABC, CBS, Fox, NBC, and The CW — have already debuted many of their returning and new shows, but there are still some notable titles on the 2022 fall TV lineup that have yet to make their premieres.
‘Chesapeake Shores’ Series Finale Air Date, How to Watch, and What to Expect
The last episode of 'Chesapeake Shores' is nearly here. Find out how to watch the series finale of the Hallmark Channel series.
How to Watch ‘American Horror Story: NYC’ — and Binge the Entire Series for Free
Get ready to scream — American Horror Story is back, with an all-new season, a new set of characters and one very creepy location. The 11th season of the series, American Horror Story: NYC, which unlike Double Feature will follow one storyline throughout and feature a new cast members along with AHS mainstays. To make the Season 11 premiere, here’s how you can stream all of American Horror Story in its entirety, from start, to what’s bound to be a terrifying finish. When Is American Horror Story Season 11 Out? American Horror Story Season 11, also known as American Horror Story:...
How to watch Tyler Perry’s ‘Sistas’ season 5, episode 2 for free on BET
Season 5, episode 2 of Tyler Perry’s “Sistas” will air on BET at 9 p.m. ET on Wednesday, Oct. 19. Those without cable can watch the show for free through either through DirecTV Stream, FuboTV or Philo, each of which offer a free trial to new users.
‘Abbott Elementary:’ How to watch season 2 episode 5 on ABC for free
Janine is thrilled to help introduce a new beverage to the cafeteria in a new episode of “Abbott Elementary” on ABC, Wednesday, Oct. 19 at 9 p.m. ET. The Emmy-winning hit sitcom is back with a new season and new episodes air every Wednesday at 9 p.m. on ABC. The popular mockumentary sitcom about a second-grade teacher at a predominantly Black school in Philadelphia, walked away with five Emmys at the 74th Primetime Emmy Awards. Viewers looking to stream the new season can do so with fuboTV and DirecTV Stream. Both streaming services offer seven-day free trials for new users.
‘Gunsmoke’: James Arness’ Matt Dillon Was Killed off in a Script to Make Him Lower His Salary Expectations
CBS killed off James Arness' Matt Dillon in a 'Gunsmoke' script when he tried to negotiate for a huge raise in his salary.
Here's How The Goldbergs Handled Murray's Death in Season 10 Premiere
The Goldbergs‘ Season 10 premiere kicked off with Murray Goldberg’s well-spoiled demise. So, how exactly did the ABC comedy handle the passing of Jeff Garlin’s cantankerous alter ego? The Powers That Be could have gone in any number of directions. Murray could’ve been pushed in front of a train in Paris and exploded like a balloon full of meat. Or he could have succumb to a previously unknown drug addiction. Heck, he could’ve been offed via kung fu coupon — there’s precedent! But instead, The Goldbergs chose to sidestep the specifics of Murray’s death. The cold open only disclosed that Murray was...
‘NCIS: New Orleans’ star Lucas Black explains why he left hit series: ‘Enough was enough’
Lucas Black was one of the original cast members of the “NCIS” spinoff "NCIS: New Orleans." He played agent Christopher LaSalle from 2014 until he was killed in Season 6.
Keanu Reeves Exits Highly-Anticipated Leonardo DiCaprio Hulu Series: Report
The upcoming adaptation of The Devil in the White City, set to air on Hulu, will no longer feature Keanu Reeves as a lead character. Variety confirmed Reeves leaving the project via “sources.” Hulu began developing the show in 2019 and gave it an official series order in August 2020. The book of the same name by Erik Larson served as its basis.
‘The Winchesters’ Star Jensen Ackles Once Desired to Play a Role Opposite of Henry Cavill
For an actor to play one of the iconic heroes in Marvel or DC is a dream come true. And when you get to star opposite one of the biggest stars, it just gets better. Such was the wish of The Winchester star Jensen Ackles. The CW mainstay had once expressed his wish to star opposite Henry Cavill.
Young Sheldon season 6: next episode, teaser and everything we know
The lovable child prodigy Sheldon Cooper continues his collegiate career in Young Sheldon season 6. Here's everything we know about the new season.
How to watch new episode of ‘Married at First Sight’ for free on Lifetime
Season 15 of Lifetime series “Married at First Sight” continues with a new episode on Wednesday, Oct. 19 at 8 p.m. ET, as the season nears its end. Those without cable can watch the show for free on Philo, DirecTV Stream or FuboTV. All platforms offer a free trial for new users.
How to watch BET’s ‘After Happily Ever After’ series premiere for free
The new dating series “After Happily Ever After” premieres on BET on Wednesday, Oct. 19 at 10 p.m. ET./9 pm. CT. The show is hosted by rapper and actor Bow Wow, who explains in a behind the scenes look at the news series that now split couples are put in a house together, where the exes are tasked with finding their former partner their next “new true love.”
TVLine Items: Thrones Vet Joins Dune Series, The L Word Trailer and More
Dune: The Sisterhood is expanding: Indira Varma (aka Game Of Thrones‘ Ellaria Sand) has joined HBO Max’s forthcoming prequel series, our sister site Deadline reports. The female-led spinoff of the film franchise is intended to act as a companion series to the new Dune films as it portrays the events of the Frank Herbert novels through the eyes of the Bene Gesserit, a mysterious order of women. As previously reported, Emily Watson (Chernobyl) will play Valya Harkonnen, while Shirley Henderson (Happy Valley) will play Tula Harkonnen — two sisters who “have risen to power in the Sisterhood, a secret organization of...
How to watch ‘The Challenge Ride or Dies’ new episode on MTV for free
Communication is key at the challenge, where one slip-up could put pairs at risk in a new episode of MTV’s “The Challenge Ride or Dies” airing on Wednesday, Oct 19 at 8 p.m. ET on MTV. Your favorite stars of all your other favorite reality shows come...
Halloween on TV: ‘Grey’s Anatomy,’ ‘Quantum Leap’ & More Episodes to Watch (PHOTOS)
Watching the same old stuff? Nightmare! We collected 11 of broadcast TV’s best new Halloween episodes to watch this fall. Below, learn more about installments from fan-favorite shows like Grey’s Anatomy, Quantum Leap, and The Goldbergs among others. In Season 2, the CBS comedy wanted to celebrate the...
Chad Everett and Other Classic TV Doctors: A Look Back
[Author’s Note: This article is based on entertainment postings and accredited media reports attributed to the following outlets: The Los Angeles Times, IMDB.com, Wikipedia.com, and Celebsages.com.]
'American Horror Story: NYC' is nearly here. This is everything we know so far.
Ryan Murphy is back with "American Horror Story: NYC." Here's everything we know about the 11th season of the franchise.
‘Sons of Anarchy’ Creator Kurt Sutter Is Returning to TV for the First Time Since Being Fired from ‘Mayans MC’ — Everything We Know About ‘The Abandons’
Three years after being fired from ‘Mayans MC,’ ‘Sons of Anarchy’ creator Kurt Sutter is returning to TV with ‘The Abandons.’
‘Barry’ Star Anthony Carrigan Confirms HBO Series Will End With Season 4
NoHo Hank is breaking all of our hearts. During a chat with the Hollywood At Home With The Creative Coalition podcast, Anthony Carrigan, who plays the lovable mobster on Barry, addressed rumors that Season 4 will be the HBO dramedy’s final season. If you listen to a clip below,...
