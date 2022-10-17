ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fall 2022 TV Schedule for New and Returning Shows

The 2022 fall TV season is in full swing, bringing some intriguing new shows to the small screen as well as the long-awaited returns of many fan-favorite series. The big five broadcast networks — ABC, CBS, Fox, NBC, and The CW — have already debuted many of their returning and new shows, but there are still some notable titles on the 2022 fall TV lineup that have yet to make their premieres.
How to Watch ‘American Horror Story: NYC’ — and Binge the Entire Series for Free

Get ready to scream — American Horror Story is back, with an all-new season, a new set of characters and one very creepy location. The 11th season of the series, American Horror Story: NYC, which unlike Double Feature will follow one storyline throughout and feature a new cast members along with AHS mainstays. To make the Season 11 premiere, here’s how you can stream all of American Horror Story in its entirety, from start, to what’s bound to be a terrifying finish. When Is American Horror Story Season 11 Out? American Horror Story Season 11, also known as American Horror Story:...
‘Abbott Elementary:’ How to watch season 2 episode 5 on ABC for free

Janine is thrilled to help introduce a new beverage to the cafeteria in a new episode of “Abbott Elementary” on ABC, Wednesday, Oct. 19 at 9 p.m. ET. The Emmy-winning hit sitcom is back with a new season and new episodes air every Wednesday at 9 p.m. on ABC. The popular mockumentary sitcom about a second-grade teacher at a predominantly Black school in Philadelphia, walked away with five Emmys at the 74th Primetime Emmy Awards. Viewers looking to stream the new season can do so with fuboTV and DirecTV Stream. Both streaming services offer seven-day free trials for new users.
Here's How The Goldbergs Handled Murray's Death in Season 10 Premiere

The Goldbergs‘ Season 10 premiere kicked off with Murray Goldberg’s well-spoiled demise. So, how exactly did the ABC comedy handle the passing of Jeff Garlin’s cantankerous alter ego? The Powers That Be could have gone in any number of directions. Murray could’ve been pushed in front of a train in Paris and exploded like a balloon full of meat. Or he could have succumb to a previously unknown drug addiction. Heck, he could’ve been offed via kung fu coupon — there’s precedent! But instead, The Goldbergs chose to sidestep the specifics of Murray’s death. The cold open only disclosed that Murray was...
Keanu Reeves Exits Highly-Anticipated Leonardo DiCaprio Hulu Series: Report

The upcoming adaptation of The Devil in the White City, set to air on Hulu, will no longer feature Keanu Reeves as a lead character. Variety confirmed Reeves leaving the project via “sources.” Hulu began developing the show in 2019 and gave it an official series order in August 2020. The book of the same name by Erik Larson served as its basis.
How to watch BET’s ‘After Happily Ever After’ series premiere for free

The new dating series “After Happily Ever After” premieres on BET on Wednesday, Oct. 19 at 10 p.m. ET./9 pm. CT. The show is hosted by rapper and actor Bow Wow, who explains in a behind the scenes look at the news series that now split couples are put in a house together, where the exes are tasked with finding their former partner their next “new true love.”
TVLine Items: Thrones Vet Joins Dune Series, The L Word Trailer and More

Dune: The Sisterhood is expanding: Indira Varma (aka Game Of Thrones‘ Ellaria Sand) has joined HBO Max’s forthcoming prequel series, our sister site Deadline reports. The female-led spinoff of the film franchise is intended to act as a companion series to the new Dune films as it portrays the events of the Frank Herbert novels through the eyes of the Bene Gesserit, a mysterious order of women. As previously reported, Emily Watson (Chernobyl) will play Valya Harkonnen, while Shirley Henderson (Happy Valley) will play Tula Harkonnen — two sisters who “have risen to power in the Sisterhood, a secret organization of...
‘Barry’ Star Anthony Carrigan Confirms HBO Series Will End With Season 4

NoHo Hank is breaking all of our hearts. During a chat with the Hollywood At Home With The Creative Coalition podcast, Anthony Carrigan, who plays the lovable mobster on Barry, addressed rumors that Season 4 will be the HBO dramedy’s final season. If you listen to a clip below,...
